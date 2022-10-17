Local News Briefs

Committee to meet

The East Guernsey Schools' Local Professional Development Committee will meet at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, in room 17 at Buckeye Trail Middle School.

Gospel concert in Batesville

Acts of Faith will be performing in concert at 6 p.m. on Nov. 6 at the Batesville United Methodist Church. The group is led by Gerald Warner. For more information, call 740-679-2869 or 740-679-2608.

OVESC board meeting

The Ohio Valley Educational Services Center (OVESC) board will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Ohio Valley ESC, 2333 B State Route 821, Marietta.