ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, OH

Local News Briefs

By The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OWjWf_0icGYIWT00

Committee to meet

The East Guernsey Schools' Local Professional Development Committee will meet at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, in room 17 at Buckeye Trail Middle School.

Gospel concert in Batesville

Acts of Faith will be performing in concert at 6 p.m. on Nov. 6 at the Batesville United Methodist Church. The group is led by Gerald Warner. For more information, call 740-679-2869 or 740-679-2608.

OVESC board meeting

The Ohio Valley Educational Services Center (OVESC) board will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Ohio Valley ESC, 2333 B State Route 821, Marietta.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAP

Parkersburg Police deals with multiple school threats in recent weeks

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Recently at local Wood County Schools threats have been called in that the Parkersburg police department had to take care of. Parkersburg police department officials say that all threats that they get called for are taken as serious until the situation is properly dealt with. Police...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling to be home to Food Hub

Grow Ohio Valley announced on Tuesday that they have been awarded $1.5million by theAppalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to develop the Wheeling Food Hub. This award is part of a recently announced nearly $47 million package supporting 52 projects in 181 coal-impacted counties through ARC’s POWER (Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization) Initiative, which […]
WHEELING, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Communities mourn Marietta plane crash victims

MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Communities from central Ohio to Parkersburg, West Virginia are mourning the two lives lost in Tuesday’s plane crash in Marietta. Timothy Gifford, 49, of Orient, OH was a retired Columbus firefighter. Eric Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg, WV was a musician. The people who knew them say they both had a love […]
MARIETTA, OH
WOWK 13 News

Officials give update on Marietta, Ohio plane crash

UPDATE (10:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19): An official with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) provided an update on the investigation into a plane crash in Marietta, Ohio. NTSB Air Safety Manager Aaron McCarter said that a preliminary report of the crash will be available in about 10 days, and then a full factual […]
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

School briefly placed in lockout while possible online threat investigated

PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg High School was placed under a lockout Tuesday morning. Wood County Schools representative Michael Erb said the school went into a lockout at around 9:30 a.m. in response to a possible online threat. The lockout was where only authorized personnel, school employees and police had access...
PARKERSBURG, WV
The Athens NEWS

Albany Cafe Front Door

Located at 5196 Washington Road, Albany, the Albany Cafe serves breakfast lunch and dinner every Tuesday-Saturday from 7 a.m.-8p.m. and on Sunday from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on a dine in, take our or local delivery basis.
ALBANY, OH
WKBN

New video sheds light on plane crash in Marietta, Ohio

MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a plane crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership Tuesday morning, killing two people. It’s a video one aviation expert said could play a key role in determining exactly what led to the fatal crash. The video shows […]
MARIETTA, OH
WTRF- 7News

Plane crashes in Ohio

A plane crashed in Marietta Ohio around 7:00 AM. The crash happened in the area on State Route 7 between Interstate 77 and Browns Road. The airplane is a Beechcraft 90 airplane, according to the Marietta Times. The plane is expected to hold six-ten passengers but officials told the news outlet they don’t know how […]
MARIETTA, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man dies in Ohio plane crash,1 other dead

Police in Ohio have released the names of the two people that died in a plane crash on Tuesday. The occupants of the plane have been identified as Eric S. Seevers, 45, Parkersburg, W.Va., and Timothy F. Gifford, 49, Orient. The crash of the 1974 Beechcraft Air King E90 in Marietta, Ohio, was reported about 7:15 […]
MARIETTA, OH
WOWK 13 News

Marietta, Ohio plane crash victims identified

UPDATE (2:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the two victims of a Marietta, Ohio plane crash. 45-year-old Eric Seevers, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and 49-year-old Timothy Gifford, of Orient, Ohio, were both killed in the crash. UPDATE: (10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio […]
MARIETTA, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two dead in Marietta plane crash

MARIETTA, Ohio — According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, the investigation into an early morning plane crash is still ongoing. Shortly before 7 a.m. this morning, a 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90 crashed into a car dealership at 1000 Pike Street in Marietta. The pilot and another passenger, officials...
MARIETTA, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Three arrested in Task Force roundup

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force conducted a warrant roundup in the county. Chief Investigator Jay Barrett, members of the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office Investigative Unit, Ohio Adult Parole Authority, Deputies with the...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Plane crashes near Pike Street in Marietta

The Beechcraft 90 airplane, commonly called a King Air, was enroute to the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport in Wood County, Bill Richardson, president of the Wood County Airport Authority, said. The plane had not been at the airport in Wood County, he said. The craft has a capacity of six...
MARIETTA, OH
WTRF

County Road 44 closing in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Engineer’s Office announced that on October 24, County Road 44 (Winding Hill) will be closed for approximately one week. October 31 is the anticipated time of completion for the slide repair.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
The Daily Jeffersonian

The Daily Jeffersonian

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Cambridge, OH from The Daily Jeffersonian.

 http://daily-jeff.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy