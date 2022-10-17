Read full article on original website
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse SquareMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge PrecautionsMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
Bullets Ain't Got No Names: The Complex Intersection of Crime, Universities, and Residents of Large CitiesCamille P.
Oloroso Launches Extravagant Tapas-Style Chef's Counter Tasting ExperienceMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
thesunpapers.com
Moorestown Mall hosts monster bash
Come join us at Moorestown Mall for a little bit of mischief at our Monster Bash! With Dracula, Mummy, Frankenstein, and Witch, it’ll be nothing short of a graveyard smash. Spooktacular costumes are welcome! Goodie bags at entry. *Tickets are required for children.
Monster House Delco Brings High-Tech to Halloween Decorations
Technology is bringing a new kind of Halloween decorating to Monster House Delco in Broomall, writes Stephanie Farr for The Philadelphia Inquirer. John DiMeo and his wife, Jen, use high-tech projection and audio equipment to turn their home into a spooky storyteller. Exterior walls pulsate as hands push to get...
thesunpapers.com
‘Always something to find’
For those curious about tracing family history, the township library has a genealogy club that provides resources once a month. “We meet on the first Tuesday of every month at 4 to about 5:30 p.m.,” said librarian Nancy Polhamus. “We have no rules and anybody who’s interested can join. At the meetings, we share that interest (in genealogy) and talk about what people have found.
thesunpapers.com
Police will host senior Thanksgiving and Coffee with a Cop
Harrison Township police will host their 24th senior citizen Thanksgiving Meal and Coffee with a Cop at headquarters on Nov. 16, just in time for the Thanksgiving season. The events give seniors in Mullica Hill the chance to not only have a free meal, but also the chance to get to know some of Harrison’s officers on a more personal basis and gain insight into how they spend their time on the job.
thesunpapers.com
Villains shine musically in South Jersey Pops’ kickoff concert Oct. 23
The South Jersey Pops, the area’s own non-profit orchestra, delves into the darker side of theater with its first concert of the 2022-23 season. “Villains,” to be staged Oct. 23, 2022, at Lenape High School in Medford, will pay homage to some of the great and memorable foes, scoundrels and other evil entities from the history of cinema, theater, fabledom and classical music.
thesunpapers.com
Historical society previews quilt exhibition
In anticipation of its new exhibit, The Historical Society of Moorestown presented an overview of “19th Century Inscribed Quilts: A Portal to History,” at town hall on Oct. 12. The exhibit features inscribed signature quilts – including the Hooton-Warrington Quilt, the Aimwell Quilt, the Haines Quilt and the...
The Pop Shop in Medford, NJ Closing Doors Permanently
I was so disappointed when I read on Facebook that The Pop Shop Medford is closing its doors for good. The surprising announcement was posted Monday (October 17th) and it sent customers reeling. It read in part:. "With great sadness, The Pop Shop Medford will be closing its doors for...
thesunpapers.com
Bratton Law and Rothamel & Associates holds annual candy drive for troops
Calling all South Jersey residents to put their extra Halloween candy to good use for Bratton Law and Rothamel & Associate’s annual candy drive. From Oct. 27 through Nov. 4, they will accept individually wrapped candy to be donated to Philadelphia Treats for Troops. Simply drop off candy at its Haddonfield or Moorestown office locations at:
wmmr.com
HOLY GUACAMOLE! Millions of Free Avocados to Be Distributed Starting Wednesday
Due to a massive surplus of Avocados in South America, there are literally millions of perfectly edible avocados at risk of going to waste right here in the Philadelphia area. Sharing Excess, is not going to let that happen. Sharing Excess, an organization collects and distributes excess food, is giving...
thesunpapers.com
Brenna Weick joins NBC10 as general assignment reporter
NBC10 Philadelphia announced today that Brenna Weick has joined the station as a full-time, general assignment reporter. Weick will work weekend mornings and start Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. “Brenna brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to NBC10,” said Elizabeth Flores, Vice President of News for NBC10 and Telemundo62. “Brenna’s...
Sugar Factory sets opening date for new N.J. location
Sugar Factory American Brasserie will soon open its second location in New Jersey. The well-known restaurant is opening in Cherry Hill on Wednesday, Oct. 19. It will be located at 923 Haddonfield Rd. in Towne Place at Garden State Park. Sugar Factory originally announced plans in July to open the...
Look No Further Than Clifton Heights for Good Drinks
A mango martini at the Original Clam Tavern in Clifton HeightsImage via Jose F. Moreno, The Philadelphia Inquirer. The Philadelphia region has plenty of variety when it comes to wetting your whistle, whether it’s a cutting-edge cocktail, a bone-dry wine, or a really good beer.
PhillyBite
Best Cheesesteaks at The Reading Terminal Market
- The Reading Terminal Market is one of Philadelphia's hidden gems and has many renowned food vendors. The farmer's market is a great place to try various foods. The market has a stand that sells cheesesteaks, hoagies, and Italian subs. But the market is a must-stop when looking for a great cheesesteak in the center city area of Philadelphia.
Peddler’s Village Sets Date to Flip On Its Holiday Lights
I know you're still enjoying Spooky Season, but, this news is too big not to pass along. I just heard from Peddler's Village that they've set the date for its Grand Illumination Celebration, the night they flip the switch on for all of the amazing holiday lights. Trust me, you...
thesunpapers.com
Letter to the Editor: Meredith Butts
Dr. Rudine Sims Bishop, professor emerita at Ohio State University and children’s literature researcher, wrote an essay in 1990 titled, “Mirrors, Windows, and Sliding Glass Doors.” The essay described books as windows through which the reader could view other lives and worlds and sliding glass doors through which they could step into those experiences using their imagination. As mirrors, books are ways in which readers could and should see themselves reflected.
PhillyBite
The Best Chinese Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- Chinese food is one of the most popular cuisines worldwide, and if you're in Pennsylvania and looking for outstanding Chinese cuisine, you've come to the right place. Love Food has compiled a list of the best Chinese restaurants across the United States, and Pennsylvania is no exception. For instance, Han Dynasty in Philadelphia has been named the best Chinese restaurant in the Keystone State. Read on to find out where to go for authentic Chinese cuisine in Pennsylvania!
South Jersey Family Searches for Sister With Addiction Issue
A South Jersey family is searching for a loved one with an addiction issue who has been missing for more than a month. Her family has posted on Facebook asking for help looking for Tiffany Wallace, who was last living in a motel in Buena with her boyfriend, according to the post.
PhillyBite
A Sandwich Quest to Cleavers Cheesesteaks
- Cleavers Cheesesteaks is the perfect place for a cheesesteak sandwich and creative side dishes. The Counter-service shop also offers shakes and bottled beer. The ambiance is casual and hip, and it's a great place to people-watch while you enjoy your sandwich. A Sandwich Quest to Cleavers Cheesesteaks in Center...
trentondaily.com
Trenton to Host Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party
Let’s get ready to rumble! The Cure Insurance Arena recently announced that the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party™ will be coming to Trenton from February 10th through the 12th. With four shows on the agenda, this event is guaranteed to be full of action for the whole family.
billypenn.com
As Wawa closes two Market Street stores, what will take their place?
Center City will soon have five prominent retail locations that used to be Wawa stores, leaving neighbors and passers-by to wonder what might bring those darkened storefronts back to life. What should replace them? Let us know what you think below. Wawa announced last week it will soon close stores...
