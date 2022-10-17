Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Madison among Ky. counties taking part in program to increase seat belt use
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison County is among the Kentucky counties participating in a rural roads study aimed at keeping drivers safe on rural roads. High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project selected five counties for a year-long seat belt education, enforcement and engineering program. Madison County officials and officials...
WBKO
KYTC removing ‘illegal’ promotional signs from right-of-ways
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have been working to remove “illegally placed” items along state-maintained right-of-way areas. Wes Watt with the KYTC District 3 that serves Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, Todd and Warren Counties said political candidates, residents, business operators, realtors and property owners along U.S. and Kentucky routes are reminded “no signage is allowed on right-of-way other than official highway signs and items approved through a permit process.”
WSAZ
School bus involved in accident on Route 1 in Greenup County
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A school bus was involved in an accident Wednesday afternoon along Route 1 in Greenup County, according to Greenup County Emergency Services. Greenup Schools posted on social media Wednesday that bus 704 was involved in the crash near W-Hollow. According to Greenup Schools, five students were on the feeder bus from Wurtland Middle School to Argillite Elementary.
Police searching for missing Casey County man
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Kentucky State Police said Dennis Keith Davis, 37, was reported missing around 1:30 p.m. Aug. 30 and was last seen at his Casey County home.
WKYT 27
Two hurt in Lexington crash, part of I-75 blocked for hours
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - All lanes of a section of I-75 are now back open after a crash Wednesday morning. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of I-75 near the southern split. One car was involved in the accident. Police say witnesses reported seeing...
WKYT 27
Crash shuts down road in Frankfort in both directions
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A crash in Frankfort has one road blocked in both directions. Frankfort police say the crash happened around 6 a.m. Thursday on Wilkinson Boulevard. Officers have that road shut down in both directions from the Thornhill Bypass at the Owenton Road exit to Reilly Road. Police...
k105.com
Fires rage on Friday in several western Kentucky counties
Firefighters in several western Kentucky counties spent Friday battling multiple wildfires, with one county’s residents informed of a wildfire spreading toward homes. Kentucky State Police coordinated with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon just after 3:00 to notify residents in and around Hickory of a fire that was spreading toward homes near Hwy 408 and Meridian Road.
fox56news.com
Boyle County deputy’s ‘human-tracking skill’ saved woman, 3-year-old child
DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Boyle County deputy has been honored for his work in saving the lives of two people, but he was learning the skills he used that night long before. On Aug. 24, Boyle County Sheriff’s Deputy David R. Prather, born in Owen County, was...
WKYT 27
Working together for cleaner future is focus of Lexington conference
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Energy and the environment, two big topics, at the Governor’s Conference on Energy and the Environment in Lexington. The goal is to get Kentuckians to work together to make the state and cleaner place for future generations. Hundreds are attending the conference. They are learning...
WKYT 27
Lexington officer injured in crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say an officer was injured Tuesday night in a crash. The officer was sitting at a red light at Athens Boonesboro Rd. and Aphids Way when their squad car was hit. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. The officer and the driver of the...
WKYT 27
WATCH | What is Amendment 2 and how could it impact Kentucky?
935wain.com
953wiki.com
In-Depth Investigation of Body Found in Rural Scott County by Scott County Sheriff’s Detective Results in Arrest
This case will be turned over to Kentucky Authorities for possible further charges in Kentucky. Scott County-On 10-17-2022, Scott County Sheriff’s Detective First Sergeant Jacklyn Shofner arrested Melvin D. Evans, 67, of Louisville, Kentucky after conducting an in-depth investigation into the death of Ashley Deaton-Hedge of Louisville, Kentucky. Deaton-Hedge was discovered deceased in late July 2022, found on an abandoned property on Underwood Road in Southern Scott County. As a result of the thorough investigation, Detective Shofner developed probable cause to arrest Evans for the following criminal offenses;
WKYT 27
Lexington police search for overnight shooting suspects
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are looking for two men they say shot at someone overnight. Officers were called to Parkers Mill Road, off Versailles Road, around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. A man told police he confronted two people who were looking into his vehicle, when one of them started...
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 10/19/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Brittany Suttles, 31, of Sandy Hook, arrested by Kentucky State Police, for...
WKYT 27
Student gets caught in school bus door
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A student got caught in the door of a school bus in Garrard County. Police say it happened last week in Lancaster. We’re told the driver’s attention was focused elsewhere besides the door and when the driver shut the door, the boy was caught in the door. The driver then started driving. After going around 30 feet, the driver realized what had happened and stopped the bus.
wymt.com
Kentucky man killed at Smithfield Foods plant in Middlesboro
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Middlesboro man has died following a work place accident Monday. Bell County Deputy Coroner Jason Steele said he was called to the plant before noon. Steele said Mark Allen Tapp, 61, of Middlesboro, was working on a machine when his garment got too close....
lakercountry.com
KSP Post 15 hiring telecommunicators
Kentucky State Police Post 15 is seeking to hire telecommunicators to serve the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland Counties. Applications must be submitted online to the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet website and should be received by October 23 at...
Rowan County man forced to find new shelter after arson destroys ‘home’ under Morehead bridge
Rowan County law enforcement are investigating, and area nonprofits are now looking to see how they can better serve the homeless after an act of arson wiped out a homeless camp under a bridge in Morehead.
wymt.com
Some in Ky. jails waiting for cases to move forward longer than actual sentences would be
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Some people in Kentucky’s jails are waiting more than a year for a competency evaluation. The evaluation is needed before their case can move forward. However, the wait is so long, many of those behind bars are spending more time in jail than they would’ve served if convicted.
