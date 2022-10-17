Read full article on original website
The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022
The race for the Senate is in the eye of the beholder less than six weeks from Election Day, with ads about abortion, crime and inflation dominating the airwaves in key states as campaigns test the theory of the 2022 election.
Republicans Close to Flipping a House Seat Where Democrats Least Expect it
Beyond the suburbs, there's a lot of open space between Oregon's liberal enclaves of Portland and Salem—the type of regions Republicans, in recent elections, have made their domain. Both cities voted safely Democratic in 2020. But in the surrounding counties, Democrat Joe Biden only narrowly eked out victories in...
Cook Report shifts three more House races toward Democrats
Nonpartisan election analyst Cook Political Report shifted three House races toward Democrats on Wednesday. The group changed Rep. David Schweikert’s (R) reelection contest in Arizona’s newly drawn 1st Congressional District from “lean Republican” to “toss up” and Rep. Tom O’Halleran’s (D) race in a neighboring Arizona district from “likely Republican” to “lean Republican.”
A Historic Gallup Polling Indicator Shows One Party May Do Much Better in the Midterms than Previously Thought
We will explain how this polling question has been extremely accurate since the 1940s. Sure, we’ve all seen those polls that ask voters which issue, currently facing the nation, is most important to them. Back in the 1940s, Gallup, one of the oldest and most respected national polling institutions in the country, decided to put the question to Americans in an open-ended format, meaning a respondent can answer any way they like - from the common issues most voters claim to be important to them, (like inflation) to the crazy, (like the difficulty in finding Blackjack brand bubble gum).
The four sleeper races that may decide the Senate majority
CORRECTION: Three judges and two sheriffs in North Carolina have called on Budd to take down an advertisement they called “dishonest.” An earlier version of this story included incorrect information. High-profile election battles in states like Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada have dominated talk about which party wins the...
Polls show Republicans flip key metric in 2022 midterm elections, Democrats 'blew their lead'
In September, some commentators were confident Democrats might be able to avoid a "red wave," but with just three weeks to midterm election day, momentum from the overturning of Roe v. Wade and President Biden’s string of summer legislative wins could be waning. Polling for the 2022 generic congressional...
GOP is no longer the party of old, white men. Meet the conservative women on the rise.
Conservative women are working on the front lines and behind the scenes to shape politics and policy that affect all Americans.
The Republicans All-In on Trump in the Primaries Who Have Now Changed Tune
Running in a crowded primary field for governor in Wisconsin earlier this year, Tim Michels—a prominent businessman and a several-time Republican candidate for a number of seats in the state—adopted a perspective once shared by some GOP candidates following the 2020 election: that widespread and systemic fraud handed that year's victory to Joe Biden.
Dems Could Flip Enough Governorships to Tie GOP for First Split in 55 Years
The odds are increasing that Republicans will have a net loss of seats in the midterm governor races: 'This is where we thought we'd be."
GOP greatly outspending Democrats in House midterm races a month before election
Democrats are facing a serious money problem ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, as they are unable to provide proper funding to several races in the final weeks. Due to a lack of resources available to fund races in the House of Representatives, the Democratic Party has been forced to prioritize some races while letting others go underfunded. For example, in the 2nd District of Arizona, retiring Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (D-AZ) has asked Democrats to help Kirsten Engel, the Democratic nominee running to take her seat, as Republicans have spent over $1.3 million so far on TV, according to Politico.
Barack Obama will campaign for Georgia Democrats in Atlanta on Oct. 28
Former President Barack Obama is headed to Atlanta on Oct. 28 to campaign for U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, Stacey Abrams a...
2022 Poll: Democratic lead on midterm ballot nearly disappears as election approaches
The new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows Republicans gaining ground in the closing weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, narrowing Democrats’ long-standing lead to just 2 percentage points — their slimmest to date. When asked which candidate they would vote for in their congressional district if the election were...
Multiple swing states could decide which party controls the Senate
One of the biggest issues to be decided in the midterms is what party will control the U.S. Senate
Ohio GOP leaders push U.S. Supreme Court to give them free rein to rig elections with gerrymandering
All the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. The ruling party in Ohio is appealing for absolute power to rig federal elections in the state. Ohio Republicans want the Ohio Supreme Court removed as an arbiter of constitutional compliance for congressional district maps that break all the rules of fairness. They don’t give a damn […] The post Ohio GOP leaders push U.S. Supreme Court to give them free rein to rig elections with gerrymandering appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Republicans now have edge ahead of midterm elections and here's when the tide turned
If Republicans take the House by a healthy margin and win the Senate, we may say last week was when things took a final turn toward the GOP. Because of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s fundraising prowess, the Congressional Leadership Fund, the Republican House super PAC, announced it raised $73 million last quarter and began spending that money in competitive districts President Joe Biden won in 2020. The Democratic House super PAC couldn’t match CLF’s efforts putting more Democratic-held congressional seats into play. If CLF continues its aggressive spending, it could result in a larger GOP House victory.
Midterm Memo: Republicans aren't the only ones with questionable Senate candidates
To borrow a phrase from former President Donald Trump, the Republican Party didn’t “send its best” when it nominated a slate of general election candidates to compete for the Senate majority in the midterm elections. But the GOP’s struggle with candidate quality in Arizona and Georgia, some...
Michigan’s closest U.S. House races report lopsided fundraising
Michigan has some close races for U.S. House. The fundraising in those races — not so close. In the 3rd, 7th, 8th and 10th districts, while the outcome of each race is far from predestined, the money being raised by each pair of candidates is nowhere near competitive, according to the latest campaign finance reports filed with the Federal Election Commission.
Democrats' blue-state headaches
House Republicans are increasingly confident they can make unexpected inroads into some solidly Democratic congressional districts, including in some of the bluest states in the country: California, Connecticut, New York, Oregon and Rhode Island. Why it matters: Following the money is as important as following the (limited) congressional public polling....
Midterms 2022 updates: Pelosi slams Republicans as 'stupid' in new interview ahead of election
The 2022 midterm elections will be held Nov. 8 and will feature several races in the House and Senate that are set to determine which party will have control over Congress for the next two years. Democrats hold a tight majority over Republicans in the House, 221-212, and have a...
Biden vows abortion legislation as top priority next year
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden promised Tuesday that the first bill he sends to Capitol Hill next year will be one that codifies Roe v. Wade — if Democrats control enough seats in Congress for Biden to sign abortion protections into law — in a speech designed to energize his party’s voters just three weeks ahead of the November midterms.
