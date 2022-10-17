ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Hill

Cook Report shifts three more House races toward Democrats

Nonpartisan election analyst Cook Political Report shifted three House races toward Democrats on Wednesday. The group changed Rep. David Schweikert’s (R) reelection contest in Arizona’s newly drawn 1st Congressional District from “lean Republican” to “toss up” and Rep. Tom O’Halleran’s (D) race in a neighboring Arizona district from “likely Republican” to “lean Republican.”
ARIZONA STATE
Kurt Dillon

A Historic Gallup Polling Indicator Shows One Party May Do Much Better in the Midterms than Previously Thought

We will explain how this polling question has been extremely accurate since the 1940s. Sure, we’ve all seen those polls that ask voters which issue, currently facing the nation, is most important to them. Back in the 1940s, Gallup, one of the oldest and most respected national polling institutions in the country, decided to put the question to Americans in an open-ended format, meaning a respondent can answer any way they like - from the common issues most voters claim to be important to them, (like inflation) to the crazy, (like the difficulty in finding Blackjack brand bubble gum).
The Hill

The four sleeper races that may decide the Senate majority

CORRECTION: Three judges and two sheriffs in North Carolina have called on Budd to take down an advertisement they called “dishonest.” An earlier version of this story included incorrect information. High-profile election battles in states like Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada have dominated talk about which party wins the...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

GOP greatly outspending Democrats in House midterm races a month before election

Democrats are facing a serious money problem ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, as they are unable to provide proper funding to several races in the final weeks. Due to a lack of resources available to fund races in the House of Representatives, the Democratic Party has been forced to prioritize some races while letting others go underfunded. For example, in the 2nd District of Arizona, retiring Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (D-AZ) has asked Democrats to help Kirsten Engel, the Democratic nominee running to take her seat, as Republicans have spent over $1.3 million so far on TV, according to Politico.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio GOP leaders push U.S. Supreme Court to give them free rein to rig elections with gerrymandering

All the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. The ruling party in Ohio is appealing for absolute power to rig federal elections in the state. Ohio Republicans want the Ohio Supreme Court removed as an arbiter of constitutional compliance for congressional district maps that break all the rules of fairness. They don’t give a damn […] The post Ohio GOP leaders push U.S. Supreme Court to give them free rein to rig elections with gerrymandering appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
msn.com

Republicans now have edge ahead of midterm elections and here's when the tide turned

If Republicans take the House by a healthy margin and win the Senate, we may say last week was when things took a final turn toward the GOP. Because of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s fundraising prowess, the Congressional Leadership Fund, the Republican House super PAC, announced it raised $73 million last quarter and began spending that money in competitive districts President Joe Biden won in 2020. The Democratic House super PAC couldn’t match CLF’s efforts putting more Democratic-held congressional seats into play. If CLF continues its aggressive spending, it could result in a larger GOP House victory.
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

Democrats' blue-state headaches

House Republicans are increasingly confident they can make unexpected inroads into some solidly Democratic congressional districts, including in some of the bluest states in the country: California, Connecticut, New York, Oregon and Rhode Island. Why it matters: Following the money is as important as following the (limited) congressional public polling....
CALIFORNIA STATE
KXLY

Biden vows abortion legislation as top priority next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden promised Tuesday that the first bill he sends to Capitol Hill next year will be one that codifies Roe v. Wade — if Democrats control enough seats in Congress for Biden to sign abortion protections into law — in a speech designed to energize his party’s voters just three weeks ahead of the November midterms.
WASHINGTON, DC

