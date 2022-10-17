Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
You're Invited to the "Zoo Boo Spectacular!"Camilo DíazAttleboro, MA
Boston lab creates new version of COVIDAdrian HolmanBoston, MA
Boston University’s Ronald Corley addresses the rumor’s around BU research.The Modern TimesBoston, MA
‘The T is failing’: Warren, Markey hold Senate hearing in Boston on MBTAThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Assembly Row Signs 5 New Tenants
SOMERVILLE, MA– Five new retailers are confirmed to open in the next year at Assembly Row, Somerville’s dynamic mixed-use neighborhood, including Athleta and ZWILLING J.A. Henckels cutlery and kitchenware opening in November. Coach, Aerie and Paper Source have all signed new leases to open within the next year....
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts warn as Comcast/Xfinity discount deal is a scam
The adage that when a deal seems too good to be true it probably is plays true when it comes to a scam that is making the rounds that police in Massachusetts want to warn the public about. The East Bridgewater Police Department stated that they are receiving an increase...
New State Requirement for Disposal of Mattresses and Box Springs
There have been many articles circulating in various news outlets about the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (Mass DEP) announcement that as of Tuesday, November 1, 2022 mattresses and box springs will be prohibited by state law from being thrown away in the waste stream. What does this mean for...
Home sales in Mass. plummet
There were 4,877 sales of single-family homes in Massachusetts last month, 16.2% fewer than in September 2021, according a report The Warren Group released Tuesday. The news for condo sales was even more stark: They’re down 22.9% year over year. “The condo market has underperformed the single-family market in...
wgbh.org
Mobile homes in a city? The Boston Trailer Park is an affordable surprise
At a new apartment complex just off the VFW Parkway in West Roxbury, one-bedrooms go for $3,000 a month. But tucked right next door is one of the most affordable neighborhoods in the city. The Boston Trailer Park is Boston’s only mobile home community and a place residents call “a hidden gem.”
Massachusetts Has 2 of the Top 20 Best Cities to Live In the U.S.
It's always nice to get recognized for something on a national level. Despite Massachusetts size relative to other states in the country, it turns out that throughout the Bay State, we're home to not just one, but two of the the top 20 best cities to live in the U.S.
Massachusetts is home to one of the most beautiful streets in the world
BOSTON — A street in Massachusetts has landed on a list of the most spectacular roads in the world that have been deemed worth traveling to see, according to a new report. Architectural Digest recently ranked the 53 most stunning streets around the globe, and Massachusetts happens to be home to one of them.
Here’s the latest Mass. town suffering through weeks of uncollected, rotting trash
“I expect you’ll be paying for our rat … problem since your company can’t be bothered to pick up our trash.”. Reading is threatening to cancel the town’s contract with its trash hauler after weeks of “incomplete, sporadic, and unpredictable” collection left garbage piling up curbside.
Abington Paving Firm Owner Gets Prison Time for Tax Evasion
ABINGTON — The owner of an Abington paving company will spend one year in prison and pay nearly $785,000 in restitution after he was sentenced Monday on federal tax evasion charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Weymouth resident Robert Brainard, 52, was sentenced to one year and one...
Are energy blackouts the future? Natural gas shortages could affect power plants
MEDWAY -- As demand for electricity in the region peaks, the West Medway Generating Station comes to life. Its five generators primarily run on natural gas. But that’s a fuel which could be in lower supply this winter than last. In fact, some experts are suggesting it’s even possible, with a prolonged cold snap, to see energy blackouts in the Northeast during the next few months.
Saint-Gobain Begins Operating New $22 Million Powerhouse in Worcester, Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Saint-Gobain has started up operations at its new electrical powerhouse on its flagship manufacturing campus in Worcester, Massachusetts, which is projected to reduce the site’s carbon dioxide emissions by 50%. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005289/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Massachusetts Has 2 Of the Top 20 Places To Live In America: Report
Massachusetts had two municipalities named to this year's best places to live in the US list. Money.com compiles the cities and towns that have "things that matter most to people: economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie." Somerville ranked 7th on the annual list because...
GE leaving headquarters in Boston's Fort Point neighborhood
BOSTON – General Electric confirmed to WBZ-TV that it is leaving its headquarters in Boston's Fort Point neighborhood as of next year.The company said it will work to locate smaller office space in Boston."This next step is part of our plan to create three independent businesses focused on health care, aviation and energy," the company said in a statement. GE said it has reimbursed the state for its investments in the property and did not accept any funds from the city.The Fort Point facility opened in 2019.
whdh.com
Methuen mayor: ‘Multiple families’ placed by state at hotel without notice
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - “Multiple families” arrived at the Days Inn in Methuen Friday, sent by the state, without any advance notice, according to the city’s mayor, Neil Perry. “We have requested a meeting with (the Department of Housing and Community Development) to understand how this happened...
The Oldest Cemetery in the United States is Located in MA (video)
It's the time of year when things are getting spooky. There's no doubt that we are going to continue to see ghost tours, haunted hayrides, Halloween parties, and cemetery tours not only throughout Berkshire County but throughout Massachusetts in general. Ghost Hunting Groups Will More Than Likely be Touring and/or...
RI restaurant Blackstone to open in Worcester from breakfast to late-night
A new restaurant preparing to open in Worcester’s Canal District will host guests at every time of the day, from breakfast and lunch to dinner and cocktails to late-night drinks and dancing. Blackstone Herbs and Martini Bar, which is expected to open in December at 102 Green St., is...
Grafton police warn residents their credit card info may have been stolen by ‘skimming’ device
Grafton police are warning residents that their credit card information may have been stolen after police found a “skimming” device on a local store’s card processor. According to a statement by the police department, the skimming device was placed over the credit card processor at a Koopman Lumber store. Skimming devices are designed to fit over the existing pay pad and force customers to swipe their card, where criminals can then copy and steal the card’s information.
Dartmouth Restaurant’s Sign Says What Shouldn’t Need to Be Said
I always say whenever there is a sign posted in public, there is a story behind that sign. One of my favorite examples of this was at a Wendy's in Connecticut. My family and I came across this sign that designated that particular Wendy's as G-rated. My wife and I were hoping to visit the R-rated Wendy's with the kids, but we settled for this one.
universalhub.com
DCR continues campaign to make access to Stony Brook Reservation as difficult as possible
Update: State rep says the lot will be re-opened today. DCR, which has been hauling boulders into Stony Brook Reservation for years to close off parking space, this weekend shut off access to a small parking lot on Enneking Parkway that provided access to the main paved path that circles around the reservation forest and Turtle Pond.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts man trapped in heavy equipment at scrap metal recycling plant
“On Thursday afternoon, members of the Everett Fire Department responded to a call for an industrial accident at Scrap It Incorporated, which is a metal scrap yard located at 431 2nd Street in Everett. Upon arriving at the scene, a male was found to be trapped in a piece of...
