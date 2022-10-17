ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holliston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Assembly Row Signs 5 New Tenants

SOMERVILLE, MA– Five new retailers are confirmed to open in the next year at Assembly Row, Somerville’s dynamic mixed-use neighborhood, including Athleta and ZWILLING J.A. Henckels cutlery and kitchenware opening in November. Coach, Aerie and Paper Source have all signed new leases to open within the next year....
SOMERVILLE, MA
Boston

Home sales in Mass. plummet

There were 4,877 sales of single-family homes in Massachusetts last month, 16.2% fewer than in September 2021, according a report The Warren Group released Tuesday. The news for condo sales was even more stark: They’re down 22.9% year over year. “The condo market has underperformed the single-family market in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

Abington Paving Firm Owner Gets Prison Time for Tax Evasion

ABINGTON — The owner of an Abington paving company will spend one year in prison and pay nearly $785,000 in restitution after he was sentenced Monday on federal tax evasion charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Weymouth resident Robert Brainard, 52, was sentenced to one year and one...
ABINGTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Are energy blackouts the future? Natural gas shortages could affect power plants

MEDWAY -- As demand for electricity in the region peaks, the West Medway Generating Station comes to life. Its five generators primarily run on natural gas. But that’s a fuel which could be in lower supply this winter than last. In fact, some experts are suggesting it’s even possible, with a prolonged cold snap, to see energy blackouts in the Northeast during the next few months.
MEDWAY, MA
The Associated Press

Saint-Gobain Begins Operating New $22 Million Powerhouse in Worcester, Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Saint-Gobain has started up operations at its new electrical powerhouse on its flagship manufacturing campus in Worcester, Massachusetts, which is projected to reduce the site’s carbon dioxide emissions by 50%. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005289/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

GE leaving headquarters in Boston's Fort Point neighborhood

BOSTON – General Electric confirmed to WBZ-TV that it is leaving its headquarters in Boston's Fort Point neighborhood as of next year.The company said it will work to locate smaller office space in Boston."This next step is part of our plan to create three independent businesses focused on health care, aviation and energy," the company said in a statement. GE said it has reimbursed the state for its investments in the property and did not accept any funds from the city.The Fort Point facility opened in 2019. 
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Grafton police warn residents their credit card info may have been stolen by ‘skimming’ device

Grafton police are warning residents that their credit card information may have been stolen after police found a “skimming” device on a local store’s card processor. According to a statement by the police department, the skimming device was placed over the credit card processor at a Koopman Lumber store. Skimming devices are designed to fit over the existing pay pad and force customers to swipe their card, where criminals can then copy and steal the card’s information.
GRAFTON, MA
FUN 107

Dartmouth Restaurant’s Sign Says What Shouldn’t Need to Be Said

I always say whenever there is a sign posted in public, there is a story behind that sign. One of my favorite examples of this was at a Wendy's in Connecticut. My family and I came across this sign that designated that particular Wendy's as G-rated. My wife and I were hoping to visit the R-rated Wendy's with the kids, but we settled for this one.
DARTMOUTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy