Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: Dogecoin, MATIC, Shiba Inu, ADA
PATNA (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market failed to continue its price uptrend as the weekend drew close. A lack of bullish catalysts for the major cryptos resulted in the market failing to hold on to the slim gains it managed in the week beginning Oct 17. As a result, Bitcoin (BTC) prices and Ethereum (ETH) prices have been crabbing inside a narrow channel.
Japanese Yen Falls Below 150 against the US Dollar — What to Expect Next?
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – The United States dollar gains further ground against the Japanese Yen, as the latter stands below 150, the lowest exchange rate since 1990. Japan’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki commented on the matter during a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors on Oct 20.
Bitcoin Price Consolidates, Why Risk of Downside Break Rises
Bitcoin price struggled to clear the $19,950 level and corrected lower. BTC/USD is facing a major bearish trend line with resistance at $19,420 on the 4-hours chart. The price could decline heavily if there is a close below the $18,950 support. Bitcoin price is struggling to stay above the $19,000...
Shocking! Bitcoin Hashrate Hits Record High Despite Skyrocketing Energy Costs and Depressive BTC Price
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Bitcoin mining hashrate keeps establishing new record highs amid the global energy crunch and indecisive BTC price at $19,200, still below the $20,000 support line. What is behind the booming hashrate, and why are the whales on the move?. Bitcoin hashrate climbing. In short, BTC hashrate...
Is Bitcoin (BTC) Rainbow Chart Reliable?
There are many cryptocurrency trading tools designed to help investors make decisions. Because of crypto’s inherent volatility, these tools aren’t necessarily 100% accurate. The workings of the market are dynamic, and more than one factor is responsible for the upward and downward trends in market prices. With BTC,...
Earn Static 90% APY With Oryen, Higher Returns Than Polygon, PancakeSwap, And Cardano
How hard is your money working for you right now? For too many, the answer is ‘Not as hard as I would like.’ Never fear, for there are many asset options poised to ameliorate your standing, even in tough market conditions such as these. Allow us to introduce the Oryen Network and consider it alongside established investment prospects such as Polygon, PancakeSwap, and Cardano.
Aptos Released Airdrop Without Anti-Sybil Protection; APT Paid The Price
PATNA (CoinChapter.com) — Web3-oriented company Aptos Labs, which launched its Mainnet on Oct 17 after raising $200 million in Q1 2022, saw its token APT fall 51% in hours on its first day of trading. The newly launched token of the self-proclaimed “Solana Killer” was trading at $7.4 (at...
Ethereum whales add 3.5M ETH to their purse, Ether continues crabbing
PATNA (CoinChapter.com) — Ethereum (ETH) price continued crabbing across the daily charts, despite reports of very bullish Ether whales. Whale addresses holding more than 1 million or more ETH (billionaire Ether whales) have collectively added 3.5 million Ether tokens since the Ethereum Merge event on Sept 11, per data from Santiment.
Silver (XAG) Price Recovers Mildly on Signs of Booming Industrial Demand
WISCONSIN (CoinChapter.com) — The price of Silver (XAG) has been slumping for most of October, but a minor turnaround occurred this week. Notably, XAG’s price rebounded by nearly 1.5% in the week ending Oct 21, reaching $18.55 per oz. The recovery occurred a week after the US reported a higher-than-expected rise in inflation, raising fears that the Federal Reserve would continue hiking interest rates for the remainder of 2022.
