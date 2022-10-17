Read full article on original website
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
George W. Bush RETURNS to the campaign trail: President will stump for Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea - who said Trump lost the election and shouldn't run in 2024
Former President George W. Bush is hitting the midterm campaign trail once again to stump for a Republican Senate candidate who's opposed to Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024. Bush will be in Colorado later this month to campaign for Joe O'Dea, the CEO of a construction...
How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?
When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
Adam Kinzinger warns that a GOP-led House could try to impeach Biden every week
Kinzinger said that a weekly impeachment vote would be what's in store for Congress if "crazies" get to take control in a GOP-majority House.
Just 9 House Republicans broke ranks to vote for a bill from Liz Cheney and House Democrats that aims to prevent another January 6. All of them are retiring.
"It's always been this way. So why change it?" Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told Insider of her vote against a bill to reform the Electoral Count Act.
Five things Republicans would do in a House majority
MONONGAHELA, Pa. — The sprint to Election Day is fully underway, but House Republicans are looking past November and eyeing what they’ll do in the likely event of winning a majority in the upper chamber. They’ve hinted at parts of their agenda for months, but this week Minority...
The Colorado Republican who lost to Lauren Boebert in the primaries penned a scathing op-ed endorsing her Democratic opponent and comparing her to AOC
Don Coram wrote a scathing op-ed slamming Lauren Boebert for being "disgraceful." He accused Boebert of "jet-setting around the country promoting herself and extreme rhetoric." Coram was a Republican congressional candidate who lost the GOP primary to Boebert in June. In an op-ed published on October 12, Don Coram, a...
Rep. Liz Cheney says she won't vote for Harriet Hageman, the Trump-endorsed Republican who defeated her in the Wyoming GOP primary
Cheney said that she would work to ensure that candidates like Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake are unsuccessful at the ballot box.
GOP lawmakers are bashing Biden for driving up inflation, but they could make it worse by extending Trump's tax cuts
Republicans are eyeing a midterm victory as a method to extend Trump's tax cuts. But doing so could cause inflation to rise — something the GOP has criticized Biden for doing. Biden continues to resist Trump's tax policies but has run into roadblocks from centrist Democrats. Republicans are eyeing...
GOP Senate candidate says he would ‘actively’ campaign against Trump in 2024
Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O’Dea on Sunday said he would “actively campaign against” former President Trump if Trump mounted another bid for the White House. O’Dea has previously indicated he does not want Trump to run in 2024, and during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” with co-anchor Dana Bash, the GOP nominee said he would look to support other rumored Republican candidates.
Former GOP governor claims both parties 'running away' from Biden and Trump
Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory (R) argued Sunday that voters in both parties were "running away" from President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump and instead wanted other 2024 choices. McCrory, who recently joined NBC News after losing his state's GOP Senate primary to Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC),...
Washington Examiner
Liz Cheney says she'll leave GOP if Trump is party's 2024 nominee
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) pledged to renounce the GOP and leave the party altogether if former President Donald Trump is the Republican nominee for president in 2024. Cheney made the comments while speaking to Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith as part of an event at the paper’s annual festival on Saturday after being asked if she would remain a Republican regardless of what happens in the 2024 presidential election. The Wyoming lawmaker, a lifelong conservative, was ousted by a double-digit margin last month by a Trump-backed challenger in her House GOP primary. Her loss came after Republican voters and operatives soured on her anti-Trump stance, which arose over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and escalated into a bitter GOP feud.
Trump predicts Romney won't win reelection come 2024
Former President Donald Trump blasted Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) on Wednesday, even going so far as to predict he won't win reelection. Trump took to Truth Social to renew his endorsement of Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) and call out Romney for not doing the same. "Mitt Romney is the junior...
Democratic strategists respond to conservative Latino swing to GOP: 'They don't like socialists'
Several Democratic strategists told Fox News Digital that rising crime and the party's embrace of the far left have played roles in the Latino community's shift to the GOP.
Here Is The House GOP’s Hit List If Republicans Retake Congress
From tech companies to Merrick Garland to Anthony Fauci, the list of investigation targets for the House GOP is long.
The sleeper Senate races that may determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the majority
These four Senate races in non-swing states could be pivotal in determining if the Republicans win back the Senate majority in next month's midterm elections
Washington Examiner
House Republican campaign chief dismisses recent Democratic wins
A couple of late summer political hiccups for House Republicans don't worry the head of their campaign arm, Rep. Tom Emmer (D-MN). Throughout the 2022 cycle, House Republicans have been favored to win the majority on Nov. 8. But on Aug. 16, now-Rep. Mary Peltola (D-AK) flipped Alaska's lone House seat after it had been in Republican hands for 49 years. A week later, now-Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY) won an upstate New York House seat where polls and pundits had favored the chances of his Republican rival, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro.
Washington Examiner
Biden's low approval hasn't sunk Democrats in midterms
The case of the curious 2022 midterm elections should be a straightforward affair. President Joe Biden’s job approval numbers are lousy — better than they used to be, but still lousy. Inflation is still sky-high. Oh, sure, prices of household goods are climbing slower than earlier in the year. But they are still gracing the stratosphere. And lest it be forgotten, this is the issue that voters, especially the all-important independent voters, care most about. Add in rising crime and a porous Southern border and Nov. 8 should be an absolute disaster for the Democratic Party.
Washington Examiner
GOP greatly outspending Democrats in House midterm races a month before election
Democrats are facing a serious money problem ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, as they are unable to provide proper funding to several races in the final weeks. Due to a lack of resources available to fund races in the House of Representatives, the Democratic Party has been forced to prioritize some races while letting others go underfunded. For example, in the 2nd District of Arizona, retiring Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (D-AZ) has asked Democrats to help Kirsten Engel, the Democratic nominee running to take her seat, as Republicans have spent over $1.3 million so far on TV, according to Politico.
Opinion: Two of Biden’s biggest victories came with Republican support.
Agreement(Stock-free.org) Joe Biden has been in national politics a long time, first elected to the US Senate from Delaware in 1972, Biden has been serving the country as an elected official for 50 years. One thing is for sure, through the years Biden showed he knows how to work with the Republican party to get things done. In fact, it was one of the bedrock promises he made as a candidate.
