‘Stranger Things’ scarecrow stolen from courthouse square lawn in Jackson

'It's totally destroyed': New York artist visiting Georgia has camper stolen, vandalized
BYRON, Ga. — A New York woman says she came to Central Georgia for an art show, but now, she'll be leaving with a police report. She says what the thieves left behind was no work of art. For years, Nancy Sutton called her camper home. "I put my...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman rips off Kroger for hundreds with fake receipt, police say
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Henry County police said they're searching a woman who used a fake receipt to get $356.16 in cash from a local Kroger in Stockbridge. Officers said the suspect used a fake proof of purchase slip from a Coinstar kiosk on Oct. 17. The machine is designed to take customers' old coins and trade them for dollars of the equivalent amount.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 14-year-old who disappeared last week
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Georgia are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl. Shamia Lee was last seen Friday leaving her home in Henry County. 2 Mega Millions lottery tickets sold in the Lowcountry valued at $10,000. Could you be a winner?. Shamia...
Authorities still searching for Douglas County convenience store clerk’s killer 13 years later
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — It has been more than 13 years since Maryanne Humphrey was shot and killed at the convenience store where she worked, and the person responsible still has not been caught. Police say that in September 2009, a masked man walked into the Circle K on Stewart...
wgxa.tv
Monroe County school bus driver, Mary Persons students witness shooting in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Monroe County school bus driver who was carrying seven Mary Persons students witnessed a shooting on the corner of Anthony Road and Mercer University Drive. The shooting happened just before 3:00 Wednesday afternoon as the driver was driving the students back to Mary Persons from...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Woman wanted for shoplifting from Henry County Bed Bath & Beyond
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police are asking the public for help identifying a female suspect accused of shoplifting from a local Bed Bath & Beyond. Officials say the woman is alleged to have stolen several items from the Bed Bath & Beyond on the 1800 block of Jonesboro Road at around 6 p.m. on Oct. 15.
Gwinnett mother accused of killing child after using oven to heat apartment, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman accused of the death of her own child appeared in a Gwinnett County courtroom on Wednesday afternoon. Jasmine Walker, 30, reportedly left the oven turned on to heat her Norcross apartment in November 2021 as she slept near her 2-month-old baby, Eden, according to police.
Hiker killed after falling from Yonah Mountain
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — An Alpharetta man is dead after falling from Yonah Mountain. The White County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called out to the mountain on Sunday. They said Srinath Ganguri, 33, of Alpharetta, had been hiking the trail when he fell from the “top/rock face side of the mountain.”
Rangers searching for missing person on Lake Juliette in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE, 8:15 p.m.:. According to Mark McKinnon with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, at around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, game wardens responded to a possible drowning at Lake Juliette in Monroe County. A man and a woman were in a small boat that took...
Georgia high school student found with gun, caught after foot chase
BIBB COUNTY, Ga — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office caught a student they suspected of having brought a gun to school on Monday. Metal detectors caught the student with a gun as he entered Elam Alexander Academy at Southwest High School in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Rising crime makes it ‘almost impossible’ to live in their neighborhood anymore
ATLANTA — Residents of historic South Atlanta and Lakewood Heights in southeast Atlanta are saying it has become almost impossible for them to live there. Crime continues to rise, and some residential streets have turned into racetracks and party zones. 11Alive has been following the trends there for months...
Macon 13-year-old dies after crashing motorcycle into truck on Napier Avenue
MACON, Ga. — A Macon teenager whose motorcycle collided with a truck Monday night has died. That's according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. He identified the victim as 13-year-old Markez Taylor. Jones says Taylor died around 5:15 Tuesday afternoon at Scottish Rite Hospital in Atlanta. The sheriff's office...
10NEWS
Georgia police officer dies in accident at his home, department says
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — One of the original officers of the Henry County Police Department has died, authorities said. Senior Officer George Padgett was killed in a accident at his home on the night of Oct. 14, the department said in a social media post. Padgett joined the police...
Two Newnan brothers, aged 11 and 14, making thousands on digital art
NEWNAN, Ga. — Two Newnan brothers have made thousands of dollars selling digital copies of their art online, and now they are traveling the county to teach others how to do the same. Most of the art hanging in Joey and Eric Uzar's art studio has already been sold,...
fox5atlanta.com
More questions than answers in shooting inside vehicle in Spalding County
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators are trying to piece together what led to a shooting inside a vehicle in Spalding County on Monday afternoon. Deputies were called out around 3:38 p.m. to the intersection of North 2nd Street and E. McIntosh Road. The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office says two people were injured in a shooting.
41nbc.com
Four men shot in downtown Macon
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– Several people were shot in downtown Macon Saturday morning around 2:35 a.m. It was reported to investigators that several males were arguing, prior to the incident. The males that were arguing went in separate directions. Several of the males walked to their vehicle that was parked near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Cherry Street, when a silver sedan drove by. Gunfire was exchanged between the occupants of the silver sedan and one of the males that was walking. Four of the males that were involved in the incident were reported to have been struck by gunfire. They were taken to the Piedmont hospital, by personal vehicle. Three of those males were later transferred to the Atrium Health Navicent. All four are currently listed to be in stable condition.
Man shot while trying to drive away after domestic dispute in Byron
BYRON, Ga. — A man was shot and injured in a domestic dispute in Byron late Monday night, according to a release from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in the 200 block of White Road. A man and woman got into a fight, the woman fired multiple shots at the man as he was attempting to leave in his vehicle.
41nbc.com
Jones County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in the search for a teen who was reported as missing on Friday. According to the sheriff’s office, 16-year-old Amyah Escarlett Bessant was visiting a relative in the Joycliff Road area in Jones County Thursday and hasn’t been seen since leaving that home around 6 o’clock that evening.
41nbc.com
Byron woman arrested after domestic shooting
BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A woman has been arrested after a domestic dispute led to a shooting on Monday. According to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, just after 9 p.m. on Monday, authorities responded to the 200 block of White Road in Byron in response to a domestic violence incident. Investigation led to deputies learning that during a physical altercation, a woman fired several shots at a man as he was attempting to leave the scene in his vehicle.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County Jail Logbook
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Oct. 11 to Oct. 17:. • Chance Austin Harris, 27, Tiffany Drive, Conyers; criminal trespass.
