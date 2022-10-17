‘Stranger Things’ scarecrow stolen from courthouse square lawn in Jackson

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– Several people were shot in downtown Macon Saturday morning around 2:35 a.m. It was reported to investigators that several males were arguing, prior to the incident. The males that were arguing went in separate directions. Several of the males walked to their vehicle that was parked near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Cherry Street, when a silver sedan drove by. Gunfire was exchanged between the occupants of the silver sedan and one of the males that was walking. Four of the males that were involved in the incident were reported to have been struck by gunfire. They were taken to the Piedmont hospital, by personal vehicle. Three of those males were later transferred to the Atrium Health Navicent. All four are currently listed to be in stable condition.

MACON, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO