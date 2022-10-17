Read full article on original website
Virginia's Most Dangerous Highways
With over 7,000 miles of highways, it's not surprising that Virginia has some very dangerous roads. Highway traffic.Image by Michael Knoll from Pixabay. Be aware of the highways in Virginia that are the most dangerous. The most dangerous ones are determined by the number of fatal accidents that have taken place on them. Based on our research, this article will look at Virginia's most dangerous highways.
Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations
A photograph shows a stretch of residential properties at Windmill Point in Lancaster County that are completely flooded to the point of appearing to be marshlands. In the middle of one is a red circle. “I think it pretty succinctly sums up the issue,” Lance Gregory, director of the Virginia Department of Health’s Division of […] The post Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you like to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of these restaurants are well-known for their delicious food and exquisite service.
theriver953.com
Gov. Youngkin announces Operation Bold Blue Line
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced by email the launch of Operation Bold Blue Line. The initiative hopes to help Law Enforcement combat violent crime in Virginia. The plan will invest $13 million over the next two years in new group violence intervention efforts. To combat staffing issues the Governor’s plan is...
How you can spend the night on a pirate ship in Virginia's Northern Neck
The two-bedroom boat comes complete with a crew of skeletons ready to set sail, a full kitchen and modern amenities like Wi-Fi and TV.
Virginia's Best Free Attractions
Virginia is rich in history and natural beauty. There are plenty of free attractions to explore. A shoemaker working in his shop in Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia.Image by nikisworrell from Pixabay.
Virginians Asked Not to Move Firewood
As the days turn cooler and shorter, many Virginians are using firewood to keep warm and spend quality time with friends and family. While seemingly harmless, moving firewood can enable the easy movement of destructive forest and agricultural pests. When firewood is moved from one area to another, the invasive emerald ash borer, spongy moth, […]
When was the biggest snowstorm in West Virginia’s history?
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – It’s too early to know if we’ll be having a tough winter season yet, and the worst snowstorms the state has seen are hard to beat anyway. When was the biggest recorded snowstorm in West Virginia history? The Great Blizzard of 1978 West Virginia has seen its fair share of crazy […]
wfxrtv.com
Two Virginia programs will allow residents to reduce electricity bills with solar power
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia regulatory agency has approved two community solar power programs that will allow Virginians to “subscribe” to solar panel facilities across the Commonwealth. The first program, called the shared solar program, will allow Virginia residents to pay a subscription fee to companies...
Augusta Free Press
2022 official Virginia History Ornament of The Kline Kar available for pre-order
The 2022 official Virginia History Ornament has been announced, and the ornament highlights a unique item from the Virginia Museum of History & Culture’s collection: a recently restored 1918 Kline Kar. In the early 1900s, James Kline was enticed by local businessmen to Virginia to create the Kline Motor...
COVID-19 cases start to rise in Virginia, with 2 new omicron subvariants
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — COVID-19 cases are rising across Virginia, with new data from the Virginia Department of Health showing hundreds of new cases. VDH data shows 942 new cases reported Tuesday. Just one day later, that number went up to 1,274 cases. Maps from the Centers for Disease...
Franklin News Post
Drug more deadly than fentanyl identified in Virginia
A new, deadlier form of fentanyl has arrived in Virginia, worrying officials charged with curbing Virginia’s resurgent opioid epidemic. The drugs are lab-made opioids known as nitazenes, and are estimated to be several times more potent than fentanyl, the opioid responsible for three out of every four overdose deaths in Virginia today.
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North Carolina
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
Virginia woman screamed ‘like a lunatic’ after winning online lottery game jackpot
To say this Virginia resident was surprised when she found out she had won the jackpot playing a lottery game online, would be an understatement.
Augusta Free Press
Incentives offered for delaying haying, protecting grassland birds during nesting season
The Virginia Grassland Bird Initiative is accepting applications through Nov. 15 for its 2023 financial incentives program. Entering its second year, VGBI provides incentives for producers and landowners who adopt either of two specific best management practices that protect grassland birds during their vulnerable nesting season. Qualifying producers may receive...
cardinalnews.org
No, we’re not losing young adults. We have a different demographic problem.
And now we come to the column where I bust open a long-held stereotype like a pinata at a children’s party. For as long as I can remember, we’ve been told that young adults move away from rural areas and that’s why those communities today are effectively aging out – and dying out. Today, I come before you, armed with data, to show that that isn’t quite true.
When was the earliest snow in West Virginia history?
With the first snow of 2022 looming on the horizon, you might be asking when was the earliest snow recorded in West Virginia.
wvtf.org
‘We’re overwhelmed’— housing advocates say a growing number of renters are struggling in southwest Va.
Affordable housing advocates are seeing high numbers of people asking for help, as pandemic protections for renters expired recently, and housing costs continue to increase. Southwest Virginia is just one of many places where the housing market is increasingly stretched thin. “We’re just overwhelmed,” said Bryan Phipps, CEO of People...
New initiative Operation Bold Blue Line plans to put more badges on the street
Last year, state leaders and law enforcement said the murder rate in Virginia had been the highest it had been in years
Full of hot air? Virginia balloon festival faces criticism over crowds, long wait times
MANASSAS, Va. — For thousands of people, the Prince William County Balloon Festival sounded like a spectacular event in this weekend's glorious weather. But now scores of them are complaining online that the fair was a disaster. Peggy Sparks was so excited about hot air balloons firing off just...
