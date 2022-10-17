ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Terry Mansfield

Virginia's Most Dangerous Highways

With over 7,000 miles of highways, it's not surprising that Virginia has some very dangerous roads. Highway traffic.Image by Michael Knoll from Pixabay. Be aware of the highways in Virginia that are the most dangerous. The most dangerous ones are determined by the number of fatal accidents that have taken place on them. Based on our research, this article will look at Virginia's most dangerous highways.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations

A photograph shows a stretch of residential properties at Windmill Point in Lancaster County that are completely flooded to the point of appearing to be marshlands. In the middle of one is a red circle. “I think it pretty succinctly sums up the issue,” Lance Gregory, director of the Virginia Department of Health’s Division of […] The post Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
LANCASTER COUNTY, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you like to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of these restaurants are well-known for their delicious food and exquisite service.
VIRGINIA STATE
theriver953.com

Gov. Youngkin announces Operation Bold Blue Line

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced by email the launch of Operation Bold Blue Line. The initiative hopes to help Law Enforcement combat violent crime in Virginia. The plan will invest $13 million over the next two years in new group violence intervention efforts. To combat staffing issues the Governor’s plan is...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Roanoke Star

Virginians Asked Not to Move Firewood

 As the days turn cooler and shorter, many Virginians are using firewood to keep warm and spend quality time with friends and family. While seemingly harmless, moving firewood can enable the easy movement of destructive forest and agricultural pests. When firewood is moved from one area to another, the invasive emerald ash borer, spongy moth, […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

When was the biggest snowstorm in West Virginia’s history?

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – It’s too early to know if we’ll be having a tough winter season yet, and the worst snowstorms the state has seen are hard to beat anyway. When was the biggest recorded snowstorm in West Virginia history? The Great Blizzard of 1978 West Virginia has seen its fair share of crazy […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Franklin News Post

Drug more deadly than fentanyl identified in Virginia

A new, deadlier form of fentanyl has arrived in Virginia, worrying officials charged with curbing Virginia’s resurgent opioid epidemic. The drugs are lab-made opioids known as nitazenes, and are estimated to be several times more potent than fentanyl, the opioid responsible for three out of every four overdose deaths in Virginia today.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Incentives offered for delaying haying, protecting grassland birds during nesting season

The Virginia Grassland Bird Initiative is accepting applications through Nov. 15 for its 2023 financial incentives program. Entering its second year, VGBI provides incentives for producers and landowners who adopt either of two specific best management practices that protect grassland birds during their vulnerable nesting season. Qualifying producers may receive...
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

No, we’re not losing young adults. We have a different demographic problem.

And now we come to the column where I bust open a long-held stereotype like a pinata at a children’s party. For as long as I can remember, we’ve been told that young adults move away from rural areas and that’s why those communities today are effectively aging out – and dying out. Today, I come before you, armed with data, to show that that isn’t quite true.
VIRGINIA STATE

