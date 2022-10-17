ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, AR

kggfradio.com

Missouri Coupe Arrested Near Baxter Springs

A Missouri couple is arrested in Cherokee County. Around 3:30pm yesterday, an investigator with the sheriff's department pulled over a Dodge Ram for not having a license plate displayed. The driver refused to stop until coming up on a road closed due to construction. Inside the truck, law enforcement discovered a fully automatic firearm.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Man wanted facing more than 10 Felony charges

MONETT, Mo. (KOAM 7/FOX 14) — Barry-Lawrence Crime Stoppers release details regarding a wanted man in the region facing more than 10 Felony charges. Andrew Jonathan Madewell, 18, of Monett, Mo. is wanted for the following: Tampering With a Motor Vehicle in the First Degree/ D- Felony Stealing- Firearm/Explosive Weapon/ Ammonium Nitrate/ D-Felony Resisting/ Interfering With Arrest for a Felony/ E-...
MONETT, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man sentenced to 20 years for meth conspiracy

A Missouri man who crashed his vehicle and resisted arrest was sentenced in federal court today for his role in a methamphetamine conspiracy in Newton and Greene counties. Douglas S. Ward, 34, Lebanon, Mo was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 20 years in federal prison without parole.
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

Joplin crash claims life, injures three

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Joplin over the weekend. The injury crash was first reported Saturday around 11:21 PM near Deer Dr. and Dove Dr. That’s where EMS personnel and Joplin Police Department (JPD) located four occupants in the crash. According to JPD’s release, two occupants were […]
JOPLIN, MO
KETK / FOX51 News

$43 million in marijuana seized in Oklahoma drug bust

FAIRLAND, Okla. – An illegal marijuana bust in Fairland has up to a $43 million street value, said David Dean, Ottawa County Sheriff on Thursday. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents, county and local law enforcement officers seized 4,019 live and dried plants during the 10-and-half-hour raid at the rural Fairland residence on Wednesday. Dean said […]
FAIRLAND, OK
KYTV

City of Berryville, Ark., looks to move police station

BERRYVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Berryville is purchasing a property previously owned by Entergy Arkansas along U.S. 62. The city plans on using the building as its new police department, which has been at its current location next to city hall since 1991. Police Chief Robert Bartos says the department doubled in size in that period.
BERRYVILLE, AR
ozarksfn.com

A ‘Different Breed’ at Seven Springs

PEA RIDGE, ARK. – In Pea Ridge, Ark., on the border of Missouri and Arkansas, is Seven Springs Cattle Company, owned and operated by the Wiechman family. The farm is named for the many springs found there, including one that produces more than 100,000 gallons a day. The 800-acre...
PEA RIDGE, AR
KSN News

Joplin Spook Light: The full story behind a mysterious orb

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSNF/KODE) — Since it was first mentioned in a publication more than a century ago, many names have been given to the mysterious, dancing or flickering light that, to this day, people continually claim to have witnessed. The light is known as The Joplin Spook Light, Tri-State Spook Light, and the Hornet […]
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin Police surround residence in North Heights Neighborhood, serving a warrant

JOPLIN, Mo. — Thursday evening just after 7 p.m. tipsters and residents reported in the North Heights Neighborhood that streets were blocked and Joplin Police were surrounding a residence. On scene we learn JPD were conducting a ‘contain-and-call-out,’ in an attempt to serve a warrant in the 500 block north Joplin. Google Maps screenshot of 500 block north Joplin Ave....
JOPLIN, MO

