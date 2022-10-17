Read full article on original website
Related
Fayetteville police looking for cash theft suspects
Fayetteville police are looking for two suspects believed to be involved in a $5,000 cash theft on August 15.
Footage released of inmate who died in Crawford County Jail
Crawford County Sheriff Jim Damante has released footage from inside a police cruiser that shows the instances after the arrest of Jacob Jones, 26, who later died in the county jail after suffering a medical emergency on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Two arrested with a fully-automatic weapon in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two Missouri people were arrested on Tuesday afternoon following a traffic stop in southeast Kansas. A news release says around 3:30 p.m., an investigator with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office who was working a theft case initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge Ram east of Baxter Springs. The driver […]
Benton County deputy involved in deadly Decatur shooting identified
A Benton County deputy was involved in a fatal shooting on Falling Springs Road in Decatur on October 15.
kggfradio.com
Missouri Coupe Arrested Near Baxter Springs
A Missouri couple is arrested in Cherokee County. Around 3:30pm yesterday, an investigator with the sheriff's department pulled over a Dodge Ram for not having a license plate displayed. The driver refused to stop until coming up on a road closed due to construction. Inside the truck, law enforcement discovered a fully automatic firearm.
Prairie Grove officer retires after return to force following shooting injury
A Prairie Grove police officer that was shot three times in the line of duty and returned to work a year later has retired from the force.
Plea agreement expected Tuesday in 2004 Arkansas killing of Rebekah Gould
A 2004 death investigation is expected to conclude in an Arkansas courtroom on Tuesday. It was announced a plea agreement has been reached.
Man wanted facing more than 10 Felony charges
MONETT, Mo. (KOAM 7/FOX 14) — Barry-Lawrence Crime Stoppers release details regarding a wanted man in the region facing more than 10 Felony charges. Andrew Jonathan Madewell, 18, of Monett, Mo. is wanted for the following: Tampering With a Motor Vehicle in the First Degree/ D- Felony Stealing- Firearm/Explosive Weapon/ Ammonium Nitrate/ D-Felony Resisting/ Interfering With Arrest for a Felony/ E-...
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 20 years for meth conspiracy
A Missouri man who crashed his vehicle and resisted arrest was sentenced in federal court today for his role in a methamphetamine conspiracy in Newton and Greene counties. Douglas S. Ward, 34, Lebanon, Mo was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 20 years in federal prison without parole.
Arkansas State Police investigating after Benton County deputy shoots and kills man
Officials with the Arkansas State Police are investigating after they said a deputy was involved in the shooting of a 71-year-old Benton County man Saturday afternoon.
Joplin crash claims life, injures three
JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Joplin over the weekend. The injury crash was first reported Saturday around 11:21 PM near Deer Dr. and Dove Dr. That’s where EMS personnel and Joplin Police Department (JPD) located four occupants in the crash. According to JPD’s release, two occupants were […]
$43 million in marijuana seized in Oklahoma drug bust
FAIRLAND, Okla. – An illegal marijuana bust in Fairland has up to a $43 million street value, said David Dean, Ottawa County Sheriff on Thursday. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents, county and local law enforcement officers seized 4,019 live and dried plants during the 10-and-half-hour raid at the rural Fairland residence on Wednesday. Dean said […]
Fayetteville Police searching for missing woman
Fayetteville Police is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 35-year-old woman.
KYTV
City of Berryville, Ark., looks to move police station
BERRYVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Berryville is purchasing a property previously owned by Entergy Arkansas along U.S. 62. The city plans on using the building as its new police department, which has been at its current location next to city hall since 1991. Police Chief Robert Bartos says the department doubled in size in that period.
Washington County sheriffs locate missing woman
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The sheriff’s office says Mendenhall has been found. WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman that was last seen Friday night. According to a social media post, Tishina Gabriel Mendenhall, 26, was last seen on October 14 by her husband in […]
Crawford County inmate dies after medical emergency
A 26-year-old man, Jacob Jones, died Saturday after being transported from the Crawford County jail.
ozarksfn.com
A ‘Different Breed’ at Seven Springs
PEA RIDGE, ARK. – In Pea Ridge, Ark., on the border of Missouri and Arkansas, is Seven Springs Cattle Company, owned and operated by the Wiechman family. The farm is named for the many springs found there, including one that produces more than 100,000 gallons a day. The 800-acre...
Joplin Spook Light: The full story behind a mysterious orb
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSNF/KODE) — Since it was first mentioned in a publication more than a century ago, many names have been given to the mysterious, dancing or flickering light that, to this day, people continually claim to have witnessed. The light is known as The Joplin Spook Light, Tri-State Spook Light, and the Hornet […]
ksmu.org
Virginia diver who died at Roaring River Cave in Cassville remembered as 'incredibly genuine and caring'
A 27-year-old experienced diver who was a member of the KISS Rebreathers Team exploring Roaring River Cave in Cassville died as he was helping to place equipment well below the surface of the spring on Friday. The body of Eric Hahn, of Blacksburg, Virginia was recovered by his team members...
Joplin Police surround residence in North Heights Neighborhood, serving a warrant
JOPLIN, Mo. — Thursday evening just after 7 p.m. tipsters and residents reported in the North Heights Neighborhood that streets were blocked and Joplin Police were surrounding a residence. On scene we learn JPD were conducting a ‘contain-and-call-out,’ in an attempt to serve a warrant in the 500 block north Joplin. Google Maps screenshot of 500 block north Joplin Ave....
Comments / 0