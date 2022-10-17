Read full article on original website
Related
Patent Filing Suggests Ford Bronco Could Get Redundant Controls
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for redundant controls for the Ford Bronco, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on April 12th, 2021, published on October 13th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0324329. The Ford Authority Take. FoMoCo has filed several patents pertaining to the Bronco in...
2024 GMC Sierra EV Debuts As Future Ford F-150 Lightning Rival
General Motors – like Ford – is investing heavily in all-electric vehicles, launching its first EV pickup – the GMC Hummer EV – late last year. It then revealed a more direct Ford F-150 Lightning competitor, the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV, back in January. However, it’s been clear for some time that the Silverado EV would gain an electrified partner in the form of its proverbial twin – the GMC Sierra. Now, the 2024 GMC Sierra EV has been officially revealed as a slightly more upscale Lightning rival.
2023 Ford Super Duty Adopts FNV Electrical Architecture
Back in May of 2020, Ford Authority reported that the Ford Mustang Mach-E would be capable of receiving over-the-air updates, and just a few days later, the all-new 2021 Ford F-150 was added to that list as well. This capability was enabled by Ford’s new Fully-Networked Vehicle (FNV) electrical architecture, a feature that’s also been incorporated into the brand new 2023 Ford Super Duty as well.
Ford Ranger Rival May Come From Hummer
The all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger is already on sale in various global markets, but won’t arrive in the U.S. until 2023 for the 2024 model year, with a hybrid model – likely a PHEV – expected to join the lineup in 2025 and an all-electric model possibly coming at some point after that. In the meantime, the Ford Ranger has its fair share of competition from FoMoCo’s cross-town rival General Motors in the form of the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon, both of which have been redesigned for the 2023 model year. However, it seems as if GM is also considering adding another rival to that list – this time from Hummer – according to Bloomberg.
No. 22 Nascar Ford Punches Ticket To Final 4 At Las Vegas Fall 2022: Video
Joey Logano and the No. 22 Nascar Ford Mustang will make yet another appearance in the Championship 4 after winning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 16th, 2022. Logano, the 2018 Cup Series champion, took four fresh tires late in the race and set his sights on Ross Chastain, driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, who led for a race-high 68 laps. With three laps remaining, Chastain’s No. 1 Camaro got held up behind lapped cars, allowing Logano’s No. 22 to slip by and take the lead all the way to the checkered flag.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. On Bubba Wallace Wrecking Kyle Larson: “Pretty Obvious To Me That Bubba Tried To Take Him Out”
Just about every NASCAR fan on the planet saw Bubba Wallace shove Kyle Larson, after Wallace took out Larson in retaliation for sending him into the wall while trying to make a pass at Las Vegas this past Sunday. The move ultimately ended the day for Larson and Wallace, as...
2022 Ford F-150 At Center Of Hole-In-One Prize Lawsuit
It isn’t uncommon for country clubs to dole out impressive prizes for golfers that are able to achieve the rare and desirable hole-in-one, mostly because, well, it isn’t an easy thing to do. Sometimes, these prizes include new vehicles, giving golfers something truly enticing to shoot for, quite literally. This was also the case when the Morrilton Country Club in Morrilton, Arkansas hosted what it calls “The Tournament of the Century” earlier this month, as it promised to give away a brand new 2022 Ford F-150 to the first person that hit a hole-in-one on hole number 10. But when someone actually did, the lucky golfer quickly discovered that he wasn’t getting a new truck after all, according to The Kansas City Star.
Ford Bronco Satisfaction Program Launched Over Driveshaft Issue
Ford Motor Company has issued a customer satisfaction program in response to a potential driveshaft issue in the 2021 Ford Bronco. The defect: in affected vehicles, the front driveshaft constant velocity (CV) joint boot material is not strong enough for the application and may fail prematurely under normal vehicle usage.
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Production Axes Heated Steering Wheel
Entering its second year of production, the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning remains in high demand and short supply, in spite of multiple recent price increases. Regardless, the EV pickup soldiers on into the new model year with a few changes in store for those that are able to purchase one, though those changes aren’t solely limited to new and/or additional features. In fact, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning is now ditching its heated steering wheel.
Ford Names Lommel Proving Ground Building After Former Exec
Richard Parry-Jones left an indelible mark on Ford Motor Company in his years as an engineer there, is often credited with helping the company transition into an automaker that sells dynamic passenger cars, and is referred to by many as the “CEO” of driving dynamics after leading the development of a number of important vehicles. Sadly, Parry-Jones passed away last year as a result of a tractor accident on his farm in Wales, but now, his name will live on at the automaker’s Lommel Proving Ground in Belgium, where it will adorn a building at that particular site.
Ford Bronco Raptor Digital Presale Event Announced For Mexico
A handful of new Blue Oval models have been announced for or have already launched in Mexico over the past few months, including the Ford Maverick, which is set to arrive in that country early next year, as well as the Ford Ranger Raptor, which launched there in late 2021. Now, fresh on the heels of the Ford Bronco Raptor launching in the U.S. back in August, the rugged, high-performance SUV will soon be joining those models in Mexico following a digital pre-sale event that is set to take place on Tuesday, October 25th.
Ford Mustang Mach-E Took 10 Days To Turn In September
The Ford Mustang Mach-E launched in 2020 for the 2021 model year as the automaker’s first mass-produced all-electric vehicle. It was met with high demand, though amid various supply chain issues, Ford wasn’t able to produce enough copies of the EV crossover to satisfy every customer that wanted one. That demand has cooled off slightly over the past nearly two years, but not to the point where the Ford Mustang Mach-E isn’t still flying off dealer lots at a rapid rate.
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Exhaust Sounds Excellent: Video
When the all-new, next-generation 2024 Ford Mustang was revealed last month, The Blue Oval had a bit of a surprise in store – a brand new, higher-performance variant dubbed the Dark Horse, which was unveiled alongside the S650-gen pony car. Sporting unique design details inside and out, as well as more performance, the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse – a uniquely named and styled vehicle – is certainly an intriguing offering – particularly now that we’ve heard the special model’s exhaust note in this new video.
Ford F-150 Hybrid Sales Down 41 Percent Through Q3 2022
The Ford F-150 PowerBoost hybrid has been a popular option among truck buyers since its debut for the 2021 model year, offering those same customers excellent fuel economy and prodigious amounts of power in one complete package. However, Ford rarely separates hybrid sales from its overall model sales, so it’s often difficult to discern just how well the electrified pickup is doing. Now, Kelley Blue Book’s latest Electrified Light Vehicle Sales Report does exactly that, giving us some concrete numbers for vehicles like the Ford Escape hybrid – which has enjoyed a sharp sales increase through the first three quarters of this year, as well as the Ford Explorer Hybrid -which had a fairly rough Q3, and the Ford F-150 Hybrid, which saw its sales plummet in the past quarter.
Ford Electric Vehicle Sales Jumped 211 Percent During Q3 2022
Ford electric vehicle sales – comprised of the all-electric Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning, and E-Transit – increased 211 percent to 18,257 units in the United States during the third quarter of 2022. Ford Motor Company - Electric Vehicle Sales - Q3 2022 - USA. ModelQ3 2022 / Q3...
Ford F-150 Incentive Offers 2.9 Percent APR Financing In October 2022
During October 2022, a Ford F-150 incentive offers 2.9 percent APR financing for select 2022 models. Notably, the aforementioned offers are only available in select markets. Ford F-150 incentive offers during October 2022 vary significantly throughout the United States. Here are the most featured offers in four major markets:. New...
