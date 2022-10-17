It isn’t uncommon for country clubs to dole out impressive prizes for golfers that are able to achieve the rare and desirable hole-in-one, mostly because, well, it isn’t an easy thing to do. Sometimes, these prizes include new vehicles, giving golfers something truly enticing to shoot for, quite literally. This was also the case when the Morrilton Country Club in Morrilton, Arkansas hosted what it calls “The Tournament of the Century” earlier this month, as it promised to give away a brand new 2022 Ford F-150 to the first person that hit a hole-in-one on hole number 10. But when someone actually did, the lucky golfer quickly discovered that he wasn’t getting a new truck after all, according to The Kansas City Star.

