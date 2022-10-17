ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long

Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
CBS LA

Hear from late rapper Coolio's longtime girlfriend

Late rapper Coolio called his longtime girlfriend Mimi Ivey earlier this week looking for help in finding his passport. At the time, Ivey did not think much of it other than the fact that her boyfriend, Artis Leon Ivey Jr. who is most famously known as his stage name, Coolio, needed some help for his work duties.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: The identity of Hugh Sheridan's secret husband is revealed - after the actor said they were secretly married for nine years

Hugh Sheridan surprised fans last week by revealing a secret, nine-year marriage to a 'well-known' entertainer. The actor and singer, 33, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, did not disclose the identity of their ex-husband at the time, but Daily Mail Australia can now reveal the mystery man is Venezuelan actor Rafael de la Fuente.
HollywoodLife

Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez PDA In Rome After His Ex-Wife MacKenzie Files For 2nd Divorce

Jeff Bezos, 58, looked as happy as could be when he recently stepped out with Lauren Sanchez. The billionaire businessman and his 52-year-old girlfriend were walking outside the Colossuem in Rome, Italy as they held hands and smiled at onlookers while wearing stylish outfits. He wore a light blue button-down shirt, dark blue pants, and white sneakers while she wore a black dress with spaghetti straps and white sneakers.
TheDailyBeast

‘American Horror Story: NYC’ Is Off to a Killer Start

It's Serial Killer Fall.The year is 1981, and all is not well on the streets of New York City. American Horror Story: NYC, whose plot aside from location has been kept entirely under wraps, begins with a pile of trash lining a nighttime city street, a common enough sight even in today's New York, and a symbolic gesture hinting at what's in store for the eleventh season of Ryan Murphy's improbably successful horror anthology. This is an underworld story, one of death and desire amid the city's castoffs during a particularly punishing period of time.Wednesday's premiere was two episodes long,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

