Read full article on original website
Related
‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Spoilers: Are Debbie Johnson and Her Boyfriend Tony Still Together?
Are Debbie Johnson and her boyfriend, Tony, still together? Here's everything we know about the '90 Day: The Single Life' couple's current relationship, thanks to fan sightings.
Where Does Janelle From ‘Sister Wives’ Live? Here's an Update on the TLC Star
Fans of Sister Wives saw major upheaval in on the TLC show on Sunday, Oct. 2. In Sunday’s episode, Christine Brown returned to Flagstaff, Ariz., to break the news of her and Kody Brown’s breakup to her fellow sister wives. And Janelle Brown faced the prospect of moving out of her rental after the landlord decided to put the house up for sale.
TMZ.com
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Spent 'Extraordinary Month' Traveling With Christine — Without Husband Kody
The besties are at it again! Sister Wives star Janelle Brown took to Instagram to gush about spending an incredible month traveling with her former sister wife, Christine, and several of their children and grandchildren. The 53-year-old hit Idaho, Montana, Tennessee and even Hawaii on a series of fun, family trips.
Popculture
Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long
Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
Hear from late rapper Coolio's longtime girlfriend
Late rapper Coolio called his longtime girlfriend Mimi Ivey earlier this week looking for help in finding his passport. At the time, Ivey did not think much of it other than the fact that her boyfriend, Artis Leon Ivey Jr. who is most famously known as his stage name, Coolio, needed some help for his work duties.
#MAFS Exclusive Clip: Justin & Alexis Finally Consummate Their Marriage But A Post-Celibacy Justin Still Has Hang-Ups
Sayonara celibacy! A Married At First Sight couple’s commenting on consummating their marriage and BOSSIP’s giving you an exclusive look. During tonight’s episode of #MAFS airing at 8/7 c on Lifetime, viewers will see Justin and Alexis finally enjoy
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown shades Meri and Robyn in scathing interview one year after Kody split and ditching family
CHRISTINE Brown has revealed that she is still on bad terms with her Sister Wives co-stars Meri and Robyn in a scathing new interview. The TLC star claimed that things are “still the same” between them following her split from Kody, 53, in November 2021. In a new...
EXCLUSIVE: The identity of Hugh Sheridan's secret husband is revealed - after the actor said they were secretly married for nine years
Hugh Sheridan surprised fans last week by revealing a secret, nine-year marriage to a 'well-known' entertainer. The actor and singer, 33, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, did not disclose the identity of their ex-husband at the time, but Daily Mail Australia can now reveal the mystery man is Venezuelan actor Rafael de la Fuente.
Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez PDA In Rome After His Ex-Wife MacKenzie Files For 2nd Divorce
Jeff Bezos, 58, looked as happy as could be when he recently stepped out with Lauren Sanchez. The billionaire businessman and his 52-year-old girlfriend were walking outside the Colossuem in Rome, Italy as they held hands and smiled at onlookers while wearing stylish outfits. He wore a light blue button-down shirt, dark blue pants, and white sneakers while she wore a black dress with spaghetti straps and white sneakers.
‘American Horror Story: NYC’ Is Off to a Killer Start
It's Serial Killer Fall.The year is 1981, and all is not well on the streets of New York City. American Horror Story: NYC, whose plot aside from location has been kept entirely under wraps, begins with a pile of trash lining a nighttime city street, a common enough sight even in today's New York, and a symbolic gesture hinting at what's in store for the eleventh season of Ryan Murphy's improbably successful horror anthology. This is an underworld story, one of death and desire amid the city's castoffs during a particularly punishing period of time.Wednesday's premiere was two episodes long,...
Netflix to begin password-sharing crackdown in early 2023
Netflix has confirmed it will start cracking down on password sharing – here's how it will work.
Meghan King’s Dating History: Jim Edmonds, Cuffe Owens and More
Searching for The One. Meghan King has experienced plenty of ups and downs in her dating life, from her and Jim Edmonds' messy divorce to her whirlwind romance with Cuffe Owens. The Bravolebrity has never been shy about her love life — especially after she split from Edmonds in October 2019. Following the pair’s separation, […]
Comments / 0