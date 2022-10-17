Read full article on original website
UK police enter Chinese consulate in Manchester to rescue protester dragged inside and beaten by staff
A pro-democracy Hong Kong protester was dragged inside the Chinese consulate in Manchester and assaulted, prompting British police officers to enter the compound and rescue him.A group of demonstrators were staging a protest outside the Chinese consulate general in Rusholme on Sunday afternoon against the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, when unidentifed men appeared out of the building and began clashing with the protesters.Video footage shared widely on social media showed people from the consulate kicking and tearing down posters before engaging in a scuffle with demonstrators. Prior to the clashes, the consulate staff had reportedly...
U.K. police probe "deeply concerning" attack on protester at China's consulate in Manchester, England
London — The British prime minister's spokesman said Monday that the reported beating of a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester in the grounds of the Chinese consulate in Manchester, northern England was "deeply concerning." U.K. police announced a probe into the Sunday incident after video posted on social media showed...
China claims right to protect consulate after report of protester assault, U.K. demands explanation
LONDON (AP) — China’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday its diplomatic missions abroad have the right to “take necessary measures” to maintain security after British police opened an investigation into the assault of a Hong Kong protester who alleged he was dragged into the Chinese Consulate in Manchester and beaten up during a demonstration.
UK tells Chinese envoy that peaceful protest must be respected
HONG KONG/BEIJING/LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Britain told China's Charge d'Affaires in London that the right to peaceful protest must be respected, after he was summoned to explain an incident in which a protester was seen being pulled into the grounds of a Chinese consulate and beaten.
Senior Chinese diplomat involved in violence against protesters in Manchester, claims British MP
A senior Chinese diplomat in the UK was involved in violence against pro-democracy Hong Kong protesters at the Manchester consulate on Sunday, a British MP has said.Senior Tory MP Alicia Kearns – chair of the foreign affairs select committee – said Beijing’s consul-general Zheng Xiyuan was seen “ripping down the posters” before peaceful protesters were attacked.Calling the attack a “chilling escalation” of China’s crackdown on pro-democracy protests on British soil, Ms Kearns said some protesters were dragged into the consulate and beaten by officials of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).“What we saw was the Chinese consul-general then ripping down...
I was dragged into China consulate, protester Bob Chan says
A protester says he was not trying to enter Manchester's Chinese consulate during a pro-democracy demonstration that saw violent scenes on Sunday. Bob Chan told a news conference he was dragged onto the consulate grounds and beaten by men, leaving him with injuries requiring hospital treatment. It comes after a...
Call to expel top diplomat after Hong Kong freedom protester suffered 'punishment beating' at Chinese consulate
A senior Chinese diplomat should be expelled from Britain over his hand in the ‘punishment beating’ of a peaceful protester at his country’s consulate, MPs said yesterday. On Sunday, a man was snatched from the street in Manchester and assaulted by Communist Party officials in riot gear...
Chinese officials beat protesters in Manchester, says MP Alicia Kearns
A British MP has said a senior Chinese diplomat was involved in violence against protesters at the consulate in Manchester on Sunday. In Parliament, Alicia Kearns said the Chinese consul-general was seen "ripping down posters and peaceful protest". China has not commented on Zheng Xiyuan's alleged involvement. But spokesman Wang...
