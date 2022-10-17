ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Don’t Rule Out a Vikings Trade in the Coming Weeks

With the trade deadline approaching on November 1st, and the Vikings now on their bye week, attention has turned to the roster and potential trade targets for the team in purple. Given the Vikings new GM and his propensity for pulling off trades, it seems silly to rule out a potential Vikings trade in the next couple weeks.
Vikings Waive 3rd-Year Defender

In the aftermath of the Minnesota Vikings Week 6 triumph in Miami, the franchise made a couple of roster moves. The Vikings beat the Dolphins, 24-16, on the road to further their grip on the NFC North. In addition to activating wide receiver Blake Proehl from the Physically Unable to...
Re-grading the Broncos trade for Russell Wilson after six games

Six weeks into the season, the trade that sent Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos is worth re-examining. When the Seattle Seahawks traded franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, the haul Seattle received in return deemed the trade a necessary, yet painful, victory. Seahawks...
The Next Vikings Opponents Will Look Different

The Minnesota Vikings are riding high into their bye week after defeating the Miami Dolphins, 24-16, on Sunday. The Dolphins, of course, were without starting QB Tua Tagovailoa, and they missed their star RT Terron Armstead while starting rookie Skylar Thompson at QB, who was eventually replaced by Teddy Bridgewater. As it turns out, this isn’t the last Vikings opponent in the coming weeks that will look substantially different on the offensive side of the ball.
Bears Quarterbacks Since Ditka Era, From McMahon to Justin Fields

Bears quarterbacks since Ditka era, McMahon-Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There are a lot of question marks surrounding Justin Fields' potential of becoming the Bears' franchise quarterback. He's struggled mightily through 18 starts, not entirely to fault his own. This season, the Bears' front office set up the...
Did Russell Wilson retire 'Let's Ride?' An investigation into the Broncos QB

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos dropped to 2-4 on the season after losing 19-16 to their division rival Los Angeles Chargers Monday night. After Wilson showed flashes of his perennial-Pro-Bowler-self in the first quarter, the quarterback struggled to finish the game as the Broncos blew an early 10-0 lead.
Broncos RB Melvin Gordon’s eye-opening reaction to being named starter after controversial benching

There is still not a ton of clarity surrounding the situation between the Denver Broncos and running back Melvin Gordon. Per Troy Renck of ABC Denver 7, Gordon said he “kind of sort of” got an explanation as to the logic behind his second-half benching in Week 6’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but that a meeting between himself and head coach Nathaniel Hackett should have taken place sooner.
Vikings Podcast: Breezin’ into the Bye

5-1 feels pretty good. I’d find it hard to believe too many Vikings fans would have predicted this outcome coming into the season. As things began to unfold, though, it became apparent that it was a possibility. Credit to the Vikings for finding a way to win in Week 6. The latest episode of Notes from the North – a Vikings podcast – unpacks the game.
Melvin Gordon for Cam Akers? Broncos RB likes tweets agreeing with trade rumor, questionable usage

Melvin Gordon spent the majority of his Monday night on the bench. On Tuesday, he seemingly spent most of his time on his phone. The Broncos running back had just three carries for eight yards in Monday's loss to the Chargers. In the wake of Javonte Williams' season-ending injury, that's hardly the workload for a veteran back in a very, very thin running back room.
2022 Vikings Betting Odds Tracker: Week 7

Each week, VikingsTerritory monitors, documents, and stores the 2022 Minnesota Vikings odds in this single spot. MVP, Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Rookie(s) of the Year, Super Bowl, Division, and weekly game odds are tracked. The Vikings (5-1) play the Arizona Cardinals (2-4) at...
Ryan Wright, Week 6 MVP

If Ryan Wright doesn’t play excellently, it’s very possible the Dolphins would have built up a formidable lead over the Vikings. It was a rough start for the Vikings’ offense, so the punter had to deal with some less-than-ideal circumstances. Thankfully, the rookie stepped up. By the...
The Vikings Have Flipped the Script in 2022

In 2021 the Minnesota Vikings found more ways to lose games than anyone could have imagined. Despite being within striking distance at the end on multiple occasions, they continually came up short. In 2022, nothing could be more opposite, and the Vikings have completely flipped the script. Often times, certain...
Former Vikings Lineman Out in WAS

In the basement of the NFC East at 2-4, the Washington Commanders are tasked with a little soul-searching. Quarterback Carson Wentz underwent surgery on his finger this week, and he’ll miss at least four games, paving the way for ex-Vikings quarterback Taylor Heinicke to start. In addition to the Vikings connection at QB, Washington released offensive lineman Willie Beavers on Tuesday.
The Vikings 2022 Offense by the Numbers: After Week 6

The Minnesota Vikings have six games in the books in 2022, with a 5-1 record heading into the bye week. First-year head coach Kevin O’Connell won for a fifth time, thanks to the best defensive showing of the season to date and some timely offensive plays from Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, and Irv Smith. Next up, the Vikings rest on the bye, with eyes locked on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8.
