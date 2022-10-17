Read full article on original website
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."Amarachi EzeuduMinneapolis, MN
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
We need to talk about the Vikings Plus-Sized Punter
He’s been affectionately named “The Plus-Sized Punter” by the voice of the Vikings Paul Allen due to his 6-foot, 3-inch, 245 pound frame, but it’s the rookie’s on field performance that continues to turn heads throughout the NFL. His name is Ryan Wright and he’s...
Bears Say ‘No More’ to Ex-Vikings Playmaker
The Chicago Bears dropped to 2-4 in 2022 during Week 6, an unflattering start for a team with a new general manager and head coach. And Matt Eberflus’ squad is making a few changes in light of the lousy start, waiving former Vikings wideout Ihmir Smith-Marsette on Tuesday. The...
Commanders Sign Notable Quarterback With Carson Wentz Sidelined
The Washington Commanders learned Monday that they will be without starting quarterback Carson Wentz for the foreseeable future. The team has added a new player to its quarterback room as a result. The Commanders signed third-year player Jake Fromm to their practice squad Tuesday, ESPN's John Keim ...
Don’t Rule Out a Vikings Trade in the Coming Weeks
With the trade deadline approaching on November 1st, and the Vikings now on their bye week, attention has turned to the roster and potential trade targets for the team in purple. Given the Vikings new GM and his propensity for pulling off trades, it seems silly to rule out a potential Vikings trade in the next couple weeks.
Vikings Waive 3rd-Year Defender
In the aftermath of the Minnesota Vikings Week 6 triumph in Miami, the franchise made a couple of roster moves. The Vikings beat the Dolphins, 24-16, on the road to further their grip on the NFC North. In addition to activating wide receiver Blake Proehl from the Physically Unable to...
Re-grading the Broncos trade for Russell Wilson after six games
Six weeks into the season, the trade that sent Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos is worth re-examining. When the Seattle Seahawks traded franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, the haul Seattle received in return deemed the trade a necessary, yet painful, victory. Seahawks...
The Next Vikings Opponents Will Look Different
The Minnesota Vikings are riding high into their bye week after defeating the Miami Dolphins, 24-16, on Sunday. The Dolphins, of course, were without starting QB Tua Tagovailoa, and they missed their star RT Terron Armstead while starting rookie Skylar Thompson at QB, who was eventually replaced by Teddy Bridgewater. As it turns out, this isn’t the last Vikings opponent in the coming weeks that will look substantially different on the offensive side of the ball.
Bears Quarterbacks Since Ditka Era, From McMahon to Justin Fields
Bears quarterbacks since Ditka era, McMahon-Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There are a lot of question marks surrounding Justin Fields' potential of becoming the Bears' franchise quarterback. He's struggled mightily through 18 starts, not entirely to fault his own. This season, the Bears' front office set up the...
FOX Sports
Did Russell Wilson retire 'Let's Ride?' An investigation into the Broncos QB
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos dropped to 2-4 on the season after losing 19-16 to their division rival Los Angeles Chargers Monday night. After Wilson showed flashes of his perennial-Pro-Bowler-self in the first quarter, the quarterback struggled to finish the game as the Broncos blew an early 10-0 lead.
Broncos RB Melvin Gordon’s eye-opening reaction to being named starter after controversial benching
There is still not a ton of clarity surrounding the situation between the Denver Broncos and running back Melvin Gordon. Per Troy Renck of ABC Denver 7, Gordon said he “kind of sort of” got an explanation as to the logic behind his second-half benching in Week 6’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but that a meeting between himself and head coach Nathaniel Hackett should have taken place sooner.
Robert Griffin III Has Major Free Agent Suggestion For The Packers
After suffering a right ankle sprain in Green Bay's 27-10 loss to the Jets last week, Randall Cobb is likely to miss several games. To fill in for the injured Cobb, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III thinks the Packers should target Odell Beckham Jr. to fill the void in their receiving core. ...
WATCH: Broncos QB Russell Wilson throws 39-yard TD pass to Greg Dulcich
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson connected with rookie tight end Greg Dulcich on a 39-yard touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday evening. Late in the first quarter, the Broncos now lead the Chargers 10-0.
Vikings Podcast: Breezin’ into the Bye
5-1 feels pretty good. I’d find it hard to believe too many Vikings fans would have predicted this outcome coming into the season. As things began to unfold, though, it became apparent that it was a possibility. Credit to the Vikings for finding a way to win in Week 6. The latest episode of Notes from the North – a Vikings podcast – unpacks the game.
Sporting News
Melvin Gordon for Cam Akers? Broncos RB likes tweets agreeing with trade rumor, questionable usage
Melvin Gordon spent the majority of his Monday night on the bench. On Tuesday, he seemingly spent most of his time on his phone. The Broncos running back had just three carries for eight yards in Monday's loss to the Chargers. In the wake of Javonte Williams' season-ending injury, that's hardly the workload for a veteran back in a very, very thin running back room.
Cardinals sign kicker Rodrigo Blankenship to practice squad
Matt Prater has missed the Cardinals’ past two games. If he is unable to go in Arizona’s short week, the team will roll out a third (fourth if Eno Benjamin‘s emergency kickoffs are counted) kicker this season. A day after releasing Matt Ammendola from their practice squad,...
2022 Vikings Betting Odds Tracker: Week 7
Each week, VikingsTerritory monitors, documents, and stores the 2022 Minnesota Vikings odds in this single spot. MVP, Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Rookie(s) of the Year, Super Bowl, Division, and weekly game odds are tracked. The Vikings (5-1) play the Arizona Cardinals (2-4) at...
Ryan Wright, Week 6 MVP
If Ryan Wright doesn’t play excellently, it’s very possible the Dolphins would have built up a formidable lead over the Vikings. It was a rough start for the Vikings’ offense, so the punter had to deal with some less-than-ideal circumstances. Thankfully, the rookie stepped up. By the...
The Vikings Have Flipped the Script in 2022
In 2021 the Minnesota Vikings found more ways to lose games than anyone could have imagined. Despite being within striking distance at the end on multiple occasions, they continually came up short. In 2022, nothing could be more opposite, and the Vikings have completely flipped the script. Often times, certain...
Former Vikings Lineman Out in WAS
In the basement of the NFC East at 2-4, the Washington Commanders are tasked with a little soul-searching. Quarterback Carson Wentz underwent surgery on his finger this week, and he’ll miss at least four games, paving the way for ex-Vikings quarterback Taylor Heinicke to start. In addition to the Vikings connection at QB, Washington released offensive lineman Willie Beavers on Tuesday.
The Vikings 2022 Offense by the Numbers: After Week 6
The Minnesota Vikings have six games in the books in 2022, with a 5-1 record heading into the bye week. First-year head coach Kevin O’Connell won for a fifth time, thanks to the best defensive showing of the season to date and some timely offensive plays from Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, and Irv Smith. Next up, the Vikings rest on the bye, with eyes locked on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8.
