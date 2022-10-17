ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

gulfshorebusiness.com

New Florida law, Lee County guidelines handcuff mold mitigation businesses

Mold mitigation businesses have deployed trucks that are inundating Southwest Florida roads. Hundreds of them have descended upon the area to clean up properties after Hurricane Ian wrecked the coastal areas Sept. 28. One of the truck drivers made a 5,200-mile round trip from his home in Carlsbad, California, looking...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Phys.org

Climate change consensus endures in Florida

Seven sequenced surveys conducted by researchers at Florida Atlantic University since October 2019 are painting a comprehensive picture of Floridians' climate resilience attitudes during a period of particularly dynamic political, economic and environmental events. Climate change appears to have emerged as an abiding and cross-cutting issue that in Florida, at...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Results 2022: Meet the candidates for US House District 7

ORLANDO, Fla. – U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy is retiring at the end of the year from U.S. House District 7. The district used to cover Seminole County and part of Orange County, but the Florida Legislature voted to redraw the district. It now includes Seminole County and southeastern Volusia County, which gives it more Republican voters.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Central Florida wakes up to coolest morning since April

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida is off to its coldest start since early April, with most areas 10-20 degrees below normal. Early Thursday, lows ranged from 37 degrees in Ocala (matching the temperature in Minneapolis) to 62 degrees in Cocoa Beach. Orlando dipped to 55 degrees. [TRENDING: Become a...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

‘Our lifeline:’ Florida restores Sanibel Causeway, giving residents access to island after Hurricane Ian

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – The Sanibel Causeway, lifeline to Sanibel Island in southwest Florida, will be reopened Wednesday morning after suffering major damages in Hurricane Ian. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced repairs to the bridge were ahead of schedule and residents would be able to return to the island using the roadway at 11 a.m. Last week, the governor said crews were aiming for Oct. 21 to reopen the Sanibel Causeway.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Results 2022: Meet the candidates for Florida governor

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s governor is up for reelection and the race has been a brutal one between the Republican and Democratic candidates. However, they are not the only ones in this race. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is facing Democrat Charlie Crist, the former Florida governor who has...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Florida draws challenges over pot license

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Weeks after state health officials selected a Suwannee County man to receive a long-awaited medical marijuana license earmarked for a Black farmer, applicants who lost out on joining Florida’s growing cannabis industry are challenging the decision. The Florida Department of Health on Sept. 21 announced...
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Hurricane Ian was a powerful storm. Real estate developers made it a catastrophe.

A century ago, the coast of southwest Florida was a maze of swamps and shoals, prone to frequent flooding and almost impossible to navigate by boat. These days, the region is home to more than 2 million people, and over the past decade it has ranked as one of the fastest-growing parts of the country. Many of those new homes sit mere feet from the ocean, surrounded by canals that flow to the Gulf of Mexico.
FORT MYERS, FL
fsunews.com

Naloxone distribution begins across Florida

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Tallahassee Democrat announced for International Overdose Awareness Day that the Florida Department of Health would be extending its overdose protection initiative to all 67 Florida counties. Between January and June of 2021, 4,140 opioid-related deaths were documented in Florida. The Florida Department of Health (FDOH)...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

What The Honk: The enigmatic mind of a Florida driver

ORLANDO, Fla. – With this cold front moving through, I am sure it will motivate some honks out there, so keep your eye out for them. Today, I have these for you... [TRENDING: JAWS: Large alligator soaks up sun, surf on Florida beach | Old Sugar Mill Pancake House opens in De Leon Springs State Park | VOTE: Help Amanda Castro choose costume for baby’s 1st Halloween | Become a News 6 Insider]
ORLANDO, FL

