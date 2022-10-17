Read full article on original website
Related
Ron DeSantis Announces $200 Million to 1,400 Schools Across Florida
In North Port on Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Toledo Blade Elementary on its first day back in session to announce more than $200 million in awards through the School Recognition Program. These awards will go to 1,400 schools across the state that demonstrated student growth and teaching excellence in...
gulfshorebusiness.com
New Florida law, Lee County guidelines handcuff mold mitigation businesses
Mold mitigation businesses have deployed trucks that are inundating Southwest Florida roads. Hundreds of them have descended upon the area to clean up properties after Hurricane Ian wrecked the coastal areas Sept. 28. One of the truck drivers made a 5,200-mile round trip from his home in Carlsbad, California, looking...
Phys.org
Climate change consensus endures in Florida
Seven sequenced surveys conducted by researchers at Florida Atlantic University since October 2019 are painting a comprehensive picture of Floridians' climate resilience attitudes during a period of particularly dynamic political, economic and environmental events. Climate change appears to have emerged as an abiding and cross-cutting issue that in Florida, at...
click orlando
Results 2022: Meet the candidates for US House District 7
ORLANDO, Fla. – U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy is retiring at the end of the year from U.S. House District 7. The district used to cover Seminole County and part of Orange County, but the Florida Legislature voted to redraw the district. It now includes Seminole County and southeastern Volusia County, which gives it more Republican voters.
What to know: 3 Amendments on Florida November ballot
Three amendments are on the ballot for Florida's November election. Here's what to know.
click orlando
Central Florida wakes up to coolest morning since April
ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida is off to its coldest start since early April, with most areas 10-20 degrees below normal. Early Thursday, lows ranged from 37 degrees in Ocala (matching the temperature in Minneapolis) to 62 degrees in Cocoa Beach. Orlando dipped to 55 degrees. [TRENDING: Become a...
British Newspaper’s Reporting On Voting Changes In Central Florida Debunked
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office on Monday hit back at yet other media lie about the Republican incumbent. At issue, this time, was a recent report by The Guardian, a left-wing British paper. The Guardian recapped a story by The Washington Post about voting in
Florida Board of Education passes new rule on bathroom and locker room usage in state schools
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Board of Education unanimously voted Wednesday morning on a parental notification rule regarding bathroom policies and proceedings in local school districts. STORY: JSO: Man injured after argument leads to shooting at local gas station. Tom Grady, the chair of the Board, said the rule...
click orlando
‘Our lifeline:’ Florida restores Sanibel Causeway, giving residents access to island after Hurricane Ian
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – The Sanibel Causeway, lifeline to Sanibel Island in southwest Florida, will be reopened Wednesday morning after suffering major damages in Hurricane Ian. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced repairs to the bridge were ahead of schedule and residents would be able to return to the island using the roadway at 11 a.m. Last week, the governor said crews were aiming for Oct. 21 to reopen the Sanibel Causeway.
click orlando
Results 2022: Meet the candidates for Florida governor
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s governor is up for reelection and the race has been a brutal one between the Republican and Democratic candidates. However, they are not the only ones in this race. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is facing Democrat Charlie Crist, the former Florida governor who has...
click orlando
Florida draws challenges over pot license
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Weeks after state health officials selected a Suwannee County man to receive a long-awaited medical marijuana license earmarked for a Black farmer, applicants who lost out on joining Florida’s growing cannabis industry are challenging the decision. The Florida Department of Health on Sept. 21 announced...
click orlando
Controversial rules for schools get official go-ahead from Florida Board of Education
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – County school boards and charter schools will have to follow new requirements for notifying parents about policies involving access to bathrooms and locker rooms, under a rule approved unanimously Wednesday by the State Board of Education. During an at-times heated meeting, the state board also signed...
Hurricane Ian was a powerful storm. Real estate developers made it a catastrophe.
A century ago, the coast of southwest Florida was a maze of swamps and shoals, prone to frequent flooding and almost impossible to navigate by boat. These days, the region is home to more than 2 million people, and over the past decade it has ranked as one of the fastest-growing parts of the country. Many of those new homes sit mere feet from the ocean, surrounded by canals that flow to the Gulf of Mexico.
Hurricane Ian's Financial Burden Impacting Florida's Real Estate Market
When people buy houses, one of the questions they ask is about the past weather conditions and disasters in such areas. For Florida, it is hurricane season, but that has never stopped the city from being a major real estate hotspot. Everyone seems to love the city from Tampa to Naples because of its alluring beaches and relative affordability compared to larger cities.
fsunews.com
Naloxone distribution begins across Florida
On Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Tallahassee Democrat announced for International Overdose Awareness Day that the Florida Department of Health would be extending its overdose protection initiative to all 67 Florida counties. Between January and June of 2021, 4,140 opioid-related deaths were documented in Florida. The Florida Department of Health (FDOH)...
click orlando
What The Honk: The enigmatic mind of a Florida driver
ORLANDO, Fla. – With this cold front moving through, I am sure it will motivate some honks out there, so keep your eye out for them. Today, I have these for you... [TRENDING: JAWS: Large alligator soaks up sun, surf on Florida beach | Old Sugar Mill Pancake House opens in De Leon Springs State Park | VOTE: Help Amanda Castro choose costume for baby’s 1st Halloween | Become a News 6 Insider]
click orlando
Ladapo rejects adding COVID-19 to Florida Vaccines for Children Program ahead of CDC vote
ATLANTA – An advisory panel of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet Wednesday and Thursday to discuss and vote, respectively, on the addition of a COVID-19 vaccine to the Vaccines for Children (VFC) Program, according to CDC meeting notes and Regulations.gov. Tuesday on Twitter, Florida Surgeon...
Rick Scott says Florida property insurance rates ‘skyrocketed’ in Ron DeSantis’ era
“People are going bare now because they can't afford it.”
Florida Mentioned in List of States Where Renters are Most Behind on Rent. One City in Florida is Among the Worst.
It's no secret that the cost of rent has rapidly risen across the United States. Generally speaking, rent in the United States rose about 15% from 2021 to 2022. However, in some areas of Florida, rent rose much more aggressively.
Florida DOT, contractor faces records lawsuits stemming from migrant flights
The group made records requests on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22, after the DeSantis administration flew about 50 migrants from Texas to Massachusetts.
Comments / 6