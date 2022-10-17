ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

At Least 15 Former U.S. Generals and Admirals Are Now Working for Saudi Arabia

A lengthy Washington Post investigation has found that since 2015, at least 500 retired United States military members, including generals and admirals, have accepted plum jobs for foreign countries like Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and other nations known for abuses of human rights and political repression. Mostly working as civilian contractors, some of them are being paid seven figures to help these countries strengthen their militaries. Since 2016, according to the Post, 15 retired U.S. generals and admirals have turned to working for Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry. American intelligence agencies believe the country’s leader Mohammed bin Salman ordered the 2018 death of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi. Among the other paid American advisers in Saudi Arabia are former Marine General James L. Jones, who was a national security adviser to President Barack Obama, and former Army General Keith Alexander, a former National Security Agency leader for Obama and George W. Bush.Read it at The Washington Post
The Independent

China claims pro-democracy protester ‘illegally’ entered consulate in Manchester

China‘s foreign ministry claimed the pro-democracy Hong Kong protester assaulted on the grounds of the Chinese consulate in Manchester had illegally entered the premises. Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin, however, declined to confirm or deny whether China‘s consul general in Manchester was involved in the incident.Meanwhile, Hong Kong leader John Lee has insisted the case of assault be dealt in accordance with local laws.Issuing a statement on Tuesday, he said that he trusted the case would be responded to as per the Vienna Convention, an international diplomatic agreement.The demand comes hours after a spokesperson for British prime minister Liz Truss...
The Herald News

Where refugees in Tennessee are arriving from

Within five months after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine in early February 2022, the U.S. admitted more than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees. Most of these refugees were admitted through a special program called humanitarian parole, which falls outside the scope of the data tracking carried out by the Refugee Processing Center. Humanitarian parole allows refugees who meet certain criteria to gain temporary legal status in the U.S. and applications are processed differently than traditional refugee resettlement applications. During September 2022, the U.S. admitted most refugees...
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC Sports

Worry grows for Iran sport climber who competed without her hijab

An Iranian competitive sport climber left South Korea on Tuesday after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation’s mandatory headscarf covering, authorities said. Farsi-language media outside of Iran warned she may have been forced to leave early by Iranian officials and could face arrest back home, which Tehran quickly denied.
Augusta Free Press

Alon Ben-Meir: The US-Saudi Arabia alliance will stand the test of time

The recent conflict between the United States and Saudi Arabia over Riyadh’s decision to cut its oil production by 2 million barrels a day should be addressed in the context of their long and extensive relationship. For more than 70 years, the two countries have cooperated and collaborated on many levels, including the massive sale of US military hardware, collaboration on national security, joint economic development, and transfer of sensitive US technology, along with intelligence sharing.
Augusta Free Press

FCC bans new sale of Chinese-based Huawei, ZTE technologies in the U.S.

The Federal Communication Commission has issued a ban on the new sale of Chinese-based Huawei and ZTE technologies in the United States. According to a press release, the ban is on the bases of national security. Virginia Sen. Mark Warner is chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee and a former...
ARKANSAS STATE
getnews.info

America Visa For Slovak, Poland, New Zealand and Slovenia Citizens

The Slovakia America visa is not optional, but a mandatory requirement for all Slovak citizens traveling to the country for short stays. Slovak citizens must apply for an America visa to enter the United States for visits of up to 90 days for tourism, business, or transit purposes. Since November 2008, Slovaks have been able to travel to the America under the Visa Waiver Program. To travel under the Visa Waiver Program, you need a bio-metric passport, an Electronic Travel Authorization (ESTA). Before traveling to the America, the traveler must ensure that the validity of the passport is at least three months after the intended departure date.

