Brittney Griner’s Wife Says She Fears the Basketball Star Will Be Moved to a Labor Camp
Cherelle Griner, Brittney Griner’s wife, appeared on CBS Mornings and spoke with Gayle King. During the interview, Cherelle told King her wife is currently in her weakest moment and worried that the United States may forget about her. “BG’s at her absolute weakest moment in life right now,” Cherelle...
At Least 15 Former U.S. Generals and Admirals Are Now Working for Saudi Arabia
A lengthy Washington Post investigation has found that since 2015, at least 500 retired United States military members, including generals and admirals, have accepted plum jobs for foreign countries like Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and other nations known for abuses of human rights and political repression. Mostly working as civilian contractors, some of them are being paid seven figures to help these countries strengthen their militaries. Since 2016, according to the Post, 15 retired U.S. generals and admirals have turned to working for Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry. American intelligence agencies believe the country’s leader Mohammed bin Salman ordered the 2018 death of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi. Among the other paid American advisers in Saudi Arabia are former Marine General James L. Jones, who was a national security adviser to President Barack Obama, and former Army General Keith Alexander, a former National Security Agency leader for Obama and George W. Bush.Read it at The Washington Post
Brittney Griner Is In Her ‘Weakest Moment’ And ‘Feels Like Her Life ‘Doesn’t Matter’
During an emotional interview with Gayle King, the athlete's wife, Cherelle Griner revealed that the star was at her "absolute weakest moment" as stress and fear from the case has begun to weigh heavy on her spirit.
U.S. has not had consular access to Griner since August -State Dept
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The United States has not had consular access to Brittney Griner, an American detained in Russia, since the beginning of August, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.
US citizen is killed in Iranian missile strike - as American officials condemn the cross-border rocket attack that left 13 dead in Iraqi Kurdistan
The United States confirmed that one of its citizens was killed in Iranian strikes on Iraqi Kurdistan today - as it separately announced fresh enforcement of sanctions on Tehran's oil sales. Iran's clerical state on Thursday carried out cross-border strikes, with 13 reported dead - amid unrest at home sparked...
White House urges Russia to provide counter-offer on Griner
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday urged Russia to provide a counter-offer to U.S. attempts to trade for the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner. Washington has offered to swap jailed arms dealer Viktor Bout for Griner and Paul Whelan, a former Marine.
Finland PM: Wide political support for Russia border fence
HELSINKI (AP) — Finland’s prime minister said Tuesday she was convinced that there is a “wide support” within the Parliament to build a fence on the Nordic country’s border with Russia as proposed by the Finnish border guard officials. “It is a question of securing...
China claims pro-democracy protester ‘illegally’ entered consulate in Manchester
China‘s foreign ministry claimed the pro-democracy Hong Kong protester assaulted on the grounds of the Chinese consulate in Manchester had illegally entered the premises. Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin, however, declined to confirm or deny whether China‘s consul general in Manchester was involved in the incident.Meanwhile, Hong Kong leader John Lee has insisted the case of assault be dealt in accordance with local laws.Issuing a statement on Tuesday, he said that he trusted the case would be responded to as per the Vienna Convention, an international diplomatic agreement.The demand comes hours after a spokesperson for British prime minister Liz Truss...
Where refugees in Tennessee are arriving from
Within five months after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine in early February 2022, the U.S. admitted more than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees. Most of these refugees were admitted through a special program called humanitarian parole, which falls outside the scope of the data tracking carried out by the Refugee Processing Center. Humanitarian parole allows refugees who meet certain criteria to gain temporary legal status in the U.S. and applications are processed differently than traditional refugee resettlement applications. During September 2022, the U.S. admitted most refugees...
Elnaz Rekabi: Fears grow for Iranian athlete who competed without hijab at international event
Concerns are mounting for Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi, who took part in an international competition without a hijab. Rekabi, 33, could have been forced to leave the Asian Championships in South Korea early and faces being arrested and immediately transferred to prison when she returns home, according to reports denied by Tehran.
Worry grows for Iran sport climber who competed without her hijab
An Iranian competitive sport climber left South Korea on Tuesday after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation’s mandatory headscarf covering, authorities said. Farsi-language media outside of Iran warned she may have been forced to leave early by Iranian officials and could face arrest back home, which Tehran quickly denied.
Russians fleeing mobilisation will not automatically get French visas - minister
PARIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - French Junior Minister for European Affairs Laurence Boone said on Wednesday that Russians fleeing their country to avoid being mobilised in the Russian army would not automatically get visas to remain in France, but that their situation and any security risks would be considered.
Alon Ben-Meir: The US-Saudi Arabia alliance will stand the test of time
The recent conflict between the United States and Saudi Arabia over Riyadh’s decision to cut its oil production by 2 million barrels a day should be addressed in the context of their long and extensive relationship. For more than 70 years, the two countries have cooperated and collaborated on many levels, including the massive sale of US military hardware, collaboration on national security, joint economic development, and transfer of sensitive US technology, along with intelligence sharing.
EU plans to impose sanctions on Iran military leaders over drones
Measures will also target firm that develops drones believed to have been used in Russia’s attacks on Ukraine
Brittney Griner spends 32nd birthday in Russian prison
Brittney Griner spent her 32nd birthday in a Russian prison, awaiting an appeal to her nine-year sentence for drug possession that’s set for next week. The WNBA star has been especially down lately, according to her lawyers. They were with her for part of her birthday on Tuesday. Maria...
Swiss considering wider EU sanctions on Iran over Amini death
ZURICH, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Switzerland is considering whether to adopt the strengthened European Union sanctions against Iran following Teheran's crackdown against demonstrators outraged by the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
FCC bans new sale of Chinese-based Huawei, ZTE technologies in the U.S.
The Federal Communication Commission has issued a ban on the new sale of Chinese-based Huawei and ZTE technologies in the United States. According to a press release, the ban is on the bases of national security. Virginia Sen. Mark Warner is chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee and a former...
Tens of thousands march in Paris to protest inflation
Tens of thousands of protesters marched in Paris on Sunday to demonstrate against rising inflation, organized by a coalition of left-wing parties seeking to put pressure on the government of President Emmanuel Macron.
French cement firm admits Islamic State group payments, U.S. says
French cement company Lafarge has pleaded guilty to paying millions of dollars to Islamic State so a plant in Syria could remain open.
