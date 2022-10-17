Read full article on original website
Taco Bell Makes a Menu Mistake (and Plans to Change it)
After skyrocketing to stardom through "Saturday Night Live," Pete Davidson also learned a thing or two about making mistakes. The 28-year-old comedian has gotten over 100 tattoos of which many he later had to laser off and has talked about his "immature, irrational decisions" in a nod to several high-profile relationships.
TODAY.com
Financial pundit’s viral $28 Taco Bell ‘lunch’ sparks debate about inflation
A financial pundit’s comments on television are sparking a bit of burrito-based debate. On Oct. 12, Twitter user @EricKleefeld, a writer at Media Matters, shared a clip from Fox Business show “Cavuto: Coast to Coast.” The clip shows part of a discussion about the influence of inflation on the American economy, and when a guest shared an anecdote about how inflation is apparently affecting him personally, his words turned some heads.
Taco Bell slammed for partnering with Pete Davidson in new ad: ‘Absolutely repulsive’
After Taco Bell apologized for their old breakfast menu, customers are still not happy with the company. Since "Saturday Night Live" alum Pete Davidson joined forces with Taco Bell, fans of the food franchise were quick to criticize the partnership. Critics were mostly vocal on Reddit, as users posted their...
TODAY.com
Pete Davidson’s Taco Bell ad draws criticism online: ‘I’m so freaking sick of it’
In a strange twist of fate, people are demanding an apology for a fast food campaign meant to serve as an “apology” itself. Oct. 3 saw the debut of a new ad partnership between popular comedian Pete Davidson and Mexican-inspired fast food chain Taco Bell. Weeks before in...
Thrillist
Taco Bell Is Bringing Back One of Its Most-Requested Menu Items
And the results are in. After pitting two of Taco Bell's most-requested menu items—the Double Decker Taco and Enchirito—against each other for a chance at a comeback, America has decided. The Enchirito, which originally left menus in 2013, is making its triumphant return to menus after fans voted...
Taco Bell's Enchilada-Style Burrito Is Making A Limited Time Comeback
Taco Bell has been around for decades, so as you might imagine, the menu has gone through some major changes over the years. There are plenty of discounted Taco Bell menu items that people think should make a comeback. Recently, the chain gave customers the chance to vote on which mega fan-favorite to bring back.
Thrillist
Here's How to Get a Free Taco at Taco Bell This Week
Taco Bell came in clutch this weekend with free Crunchwrap Supremes all around. Now, the chain is serving up even more free food. Between Thursday, October 20 and Monday, October 24, you can get a free Crunchy Taco when you spend $12 or more. The deal is valid on all qualifying orders during lunch hours, so between 11 am and 2 pm.
I tried Taco Bell's new loaded nacho fries, and they're so good I want to order them every day
Taco Bell's newest dish features seasoned fries topped with grilled steak, cheddar cheese, and a delicious new hot sauce from TRUFF.
iheart.com
Food: Nacho Fries Are Back at Taco Bell Today, Along with New Truffle Fries
Nacho Fries Are Back at Taco Bell Today, Along with New Truffle Fries. I don't get why these aren't on the menu year-round yet. People always get psyched when they come back . . . Starting today, Nacho Fries are back at Taco Bell for a limited time. They've been...
McDonald's Makes Curious Menu Choices to Rival Burger King, Wendy's
Fast-food dessert hasn't evolved all the much over the past few decades. McDonald's (MCD) has its pies and some lackluster cookies while Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) Burger King has shakes, ice cream, its own lame cookies, and a Hershey's pie. Wendy's, of course, has its Frosty, which is somewhere between ice cream and a shake while McDonald's has shakes, ice cream, and the McFlurry (when the machine is working).
Taco Bell Fans Vote for 70s Menu Item to Return
Last month, over 760,000 members of Taco Bell Rewards voted on which classic Taco Bell item they wanted to see return: Enchirito or the Double Decker Taco. If you're still reeling from the news that Taco Bell discontinued the Enchirito in 2013, we've got some great news for you: your beloved Enchirito is back and it's coming to menus nationwide starting November 17 through November 30, 2022.
CNBC
From Chick-fil-A to Taco Bell, these are the fastest and slowest fast food drive-thrus in America
When you need to grab a meal in a pinch, few options are faster than the drive-thru lane. But as fast food connoisseurs know, not all chains are created equal. If you're in a hurry, stay away from Chick-fil-A. The fried chicken chain has the slowest average drive-thru experience at 8 minutes and 29 seconds. The fastest, on the other hand, was KFC, which got customers in and out in an average of 5 minutes and 2 seconds.
Taco Bell Adds Two Unique (and Cheesy) New Tacos to its Menu
Comfort food means different things to different people. It could be something your mom made, a traditional food from wherever you may be from, or a dish that brings out memories in you that simply make that meal special. For some, that's a steaming bowl of chicken noodle soup while...
WRAL
Free Taco Bell taco if a base is stolen during the baseball series
Taco Bell is offering a free Doritos® Locos Tacos reward on their app if a base is stolen during the big baseball series starting October 28, 2022! Plus, head to the app to guess who will be the first to steal a base and you'll also get a free medium fountain drink if you guess correctly.
Food Beast
Taco Bell Currently Offering $28 Promo on Its App
14 x $2 Burritos = $28. What's your $28 order? https://t.co/q3zJWDSKHP. Last week, Scott Martin, a financial expert, appeared on Nick Cavuto's Fox Business show to blame inflation for his $28 meal at Taco Bell. Twitter was quick to react and roast, as many questioned why any one person would ever spend that much on one meal at the fast food chain.
nrn.com
Menu Tracker: New items from Burger King, Taco Bell, and IHOP
Truff, the company that makes hot sauce flavored with truffles, is on a roll at chain restaurants, currently landing a place atop Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries. Burger King also has a new spicy item: The Ghost Pepper Whopper, all dressed up in Halloween colors. Krispy Kreme also has some...
The Taco Bell Emergency Burrito Stash That's Turning Heads
In recent years, it's become clear that having your own food supply is a fairly important part of modern life. Early on in the pandemic, people scrounged grocery store shelves around the world to stock up on products that would help get them through the unknown. According to UTHealth, food insecurity increased during the pandemic due to "rising levels of unemployment, poverty, and limited access to school nutrition programs because of school closures," with an estimated 14.8% of households in the United States facing some form of food insecurity.
Taco Bell Has a Special Offer Tesla and Other EV Owners Will Like
Taco Bell is constantly inventing new ways to encourage customers to visit its restaurants. In recent years, Taco Bell has offered many free food promotions to draw diners into its restaurants. Back in 2020, the Yum Brands' (YUM) fast-food chain gave away free $5 Chalupa Cravings Boxes to anyone who joined its rewards program. Customers got a Chalupa Supreme, taco, burrito, and Baja Blast just for downloading the Taco Bell app and making an account.
Taco Bell Just Tested A New Grilled Cheese Inspired By TikTok
When it comes to Taco Bell, grilled cheese probably doesn't spring to mind. However, the fast food joint isn't afraid of a little experimentation and doesn't mind straying from traditional Tex-Mex fare. The Doritos Taco and Mexican Pizza are perfect examples of this. So who would have guessed that the public was craving a taco deep-fried with melted cheddar, mozzarella, and pepper jack? Apparently, Taco Bell. However, that's not all it is. What you get with it seems to have been inspired by a TikTok trend that went viral during the pandemic.
