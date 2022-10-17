In recent years, it's become clear that having your own food supply is a fairly important part of modern life. Early on in the pandemic, people scrounged grocery store shelves around the world to stock up on products that would help get them through the unknown. According to UTHealth, food insecurity increased during the pandemic due to "rising levels of unemployment, poverty, and limited access to school nutrition programs because of school closures," with an estimated 14.8% of households in the United States facing some form of food insecurity.

2 DAYS AGO