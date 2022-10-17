ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Blink drone goes rogue, splashes into Ohio River

By Rasputin Todd, Cincinnati Enquirer
 2 days ago
The Blink Cincinnati drone show crowd got more oohs and aahs than expected on Saturday night when one drone broke from the pack and fell into the Ohio River during the 10 p.m. show. As you can tell from the video, the show must go on, as the display continued on with the remaining drones performing in honor of their fallen comrade.

