ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Nebraska offers 2026 recruits with strong Huskers connection

Nebraska Cornhuskers fans might recognize the surname of the Huskers newest offers out in Arizona as Bastian Vanden Bosch and Case Vanden Bosch each received a verbal tender. The brothers are freshman football players for Arizona powerhouse Brophy Prep and the son of former Nebraska defensive lineman Kyle Vanden Bosch, who played for the Huskers from 1998 to 2000, and the defender was a tour de force finishing with 142 career tackles, 13 sacks, 34 tackles for a loss and 46 pressures. Vanden Bosch was an important special teams player as well where he blocked three kicks in a single season.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Midterm Grade: Secondary

If there is one unit on Texas Tech’s football team that seems to be improving noticeably it is the secondary. This group has played pretty well from the get-go, but really appears to be making strides of late, culminating in a truly outstanding performance in Tech’s last game against Oklahoma State.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Emery Simmons stepping up at receiver for the Hoosiers

When D.J. Matthews went down with an injury in game four at Cincinnati it opened up an opportunity for Emery Simmons to step up and be a bigger part of the passing attack. The transfer from North Carolina has seized that opportunity as he has been the leading receiver for the Hoosiers over the past three games with 19 receptions for 213 yards and a touchdown.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Ohio State football: Jaxon Smith-Njigba looks healthy in workout clip

Ohio State entered this season with college football’s undisputed best group of wide receivers, thanks in large part to the return of Jaxon Smith-Njigba. And while Smith-Njigba has barely played this year, a recent video posted by Ohio State’s Twitter account would seem to indicate he’s ready to return.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Andrew's Week 7 NFL Picks

Week 6 Recap: 9-4 ATS (43-45-1 Overall, 48.3%) Big turnaround week last week. My Twitter picks are 14-10 and last week hit three outright underdog winners, so that feels even better. Follow along on Twitter if you want a more curated list of football games that might actually maybe make a little money sometimes.
WASHINGTON STATE
247Sports

Former Georgia Bulldogs star Todd Gurley retiring from NFL

Former Georgia Bulldogs star Todd Gurley has informed NFL Network that he's retiring. Gurley's best years came with the Los Angeles Rams, where he was the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year in 2017. At Georgia, Gurley was a force as he finished with 510 carries, 3,285 yards, 36 touchdowns, 65 catches, 615 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns in 30 games. He hasn’t seen action in the NFL since 2020.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

247Sports

55K+
Followers
385K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy