Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
State Auditor Keith Faber Honors Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell and Finance Director, Tinita Tillman and StaffBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Nebraska offers 2026 recruits with strong Huskers connection
Nebraska Cornhuskers fans might recognize the surname of the Huskers newest offers out in Arizona as Bastian Vanden Bosch and Case Vanden Bosch each received a verbal tender. The brothers are freshman football players for Arizona powerhouse Brophy Prep and the son of former Nebraska defensive lineman Kyle Vanden Bosch, who played for the Huskers from 1998 to 2000, and the defender was a tour de force finishing with 142 career tackles, 13 sacks, 34 tackles for a loss and 46 pressures. Vanden Bosch was an important special teams player as well where he blocked three kicks in a single season.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 10/19: Good News, More Good News, and the Threat from Within
Major League Baseball is irretrievably broken. Yet the Cleveland Guardians, against all odds and a steeply tilted playing field, continue to succeed. The National Football League has been fine-tuned to promote competitive balance. Yet the Cleveland Browns, against all odds and a level playing field, continue to fail. The Cleveland...
Midterm Grade: Secondary
If there is one unit on Texas Tech’s football team that seems to be improving noticeably it is the secondary. This group has played pretty well from the get-go, but really appears to be making strides of late, culminating in a truly outstanding performance in Tech’s last game against Oklahoma State.
Ohio State will have no issues with reinserting Jaxon Smith-Njigba back into the receiver rotation
Coming out of the off weekend, Ohio State could have multiple players healthy that were either out or playing with injuries when the Buckeyes last took the field. One of the key players that is likely to return on Saturday against Iowa is wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. It will be...
Emery Simmons stepping up at receiver for the Hoosiers
When D.J. Matthews went down with an injury in game four at Cincinnati it opened up an opportunity for Emery Simmons to step up and be a bigger part of the passing attack. The transfer from North Carolina has seized that opportunity as he has been the leading receiver for the Hoosiers over the past three games with 19 receptions for 213 yards and a touchdown.
Nick Saban responds to video of Jermaine Burton striking Vols fan
Alabama head coach Nick Saban released a statement on wide receiver Jermaine Burton after the player reportedly struck a fan in the aftermath of the Crimson Tide’s loss to Tennessee. “We are aware of the situation with Jermaine Burton as he was exiting the field Saturday,” Saban said Wednesday...
Preps to Pros: Transfer Portal Midseason MVP: Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs
In this excerpt from Preps to Pros, Andrew Ivins and Chris Hummer discuss how Alabama transfer Jahmyr Gibbs is the transfer portal MVP at the halfway point of the college football season.
Preps to Pros: Washington's Michael Penix Jr. is QB1 in midseason Transfer Portal All-American list
In this excerpt from Preps to Pros, Andrew Ivins and Chris Hummer discuss Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.'s impressive season.
Ohio State football: Jaxon Smith-Njigba looks healthy in workout clip
Ohio State entered this season with college football’s undisputed best group of wide receivers, thanks in large part to the return of Jaxon Smith-Njigba. And while Smith-Njigba has barely played this year, a recent video posted by Ohio State’s Twitter account would seem to indicate he’s ready to return.
Browns look for 'playoff mindset' for division games; Garrett, Jones in, Clowney questionable; Ward,Teller out
BEREA, Ohio -- There has been a lot of talk this week about 'commitment' and 'sense of urgency' among other topics as the Cleveland Browns get ready to travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens and attempt to snap a three-game losing streak. The players know at 2-4 that...
Andrew's Week 7 NFL Picks
Week 6 Recap: 9-4 ATS (43-45-1 Overall, 48.3%) Big turnaround week last week. My Twitter picks are 14-10 and last week hit three outright underdog winners, so that feels even better. Follow along on Twitter if you want a more curated list of football games that might actually maybe make a little money sometimes.
Reports: Christian McCaffrey Traded To 49ers
Pete Prisco joins Joe Musso to break down the breaking news that Christian McCaffrey has been traded to the 49ers for multiple draft picks.
Former Georgia Bulldogs star Todd Gurley retiring from NFL
Former Georgia Bulldogs star Todd Gurley has informed NFL Network that he's retiring. Gurley's best years came with the Los Angeles Rams, where he was the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year in 2017. At Georgia, Gurley was a force as he finished with 510 carries, 3,285 yards, 36 touchdowns, 65 catches, 615 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns in 30 games. He hasn’t seen action in the NFL since 2020.
Rich Scangarello says years of relationship building will help UK find next quarterback
There are a lot of unknowns about what the 2023 Kentucky Football team might look like, but one thing is for sure: there will be a new starting quarterback. Will Levis is in his fifth college season and is a projected first round draft and has just five or six games depending on if he elects to play in the bowl game as Kentucky's starting quarterback.
Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich on Drew Allar, James Franklin’s input, tight ends and more
The Penn State offense has been in the limelight over the past few weeks after a couple lackluster performances followed a strong start to the season. And late Thursday morning, offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich faced a series of wide-ranging questions about it. Yurcich was the latest assistant coach made available...
