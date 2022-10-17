ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan City, IN

laportecounty.life

La Porte County Family YMCA Job Listings

Location: 1202 Spring St Door K, Michigan City, IN 46360. High school or equivalent (Preferred) Customer service: 1 year (Preferred) Work authorization (Preferred) Reliably commute or planning to relocate to Michigan City, IN 46360 before starting work (Required) Full Job Description. Responsibilities:. Answer inquiries and questions from customers. Handle customer...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
laportecounty.life

LPC OCED brings opportunities for local communities and businesses in La Porte County

Catering to enhance the quality of life for La Porte County residents has always been the goal of the La Porte County Office of Community and Economic Development (LPC OCED). From improving the communities in which residents live to create a quality workforce, the LPC OCED has been working hard to bring economic development success that will help the county flourish and grow in years to come.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
laportecounty.life

Holladay Properties celebrates 70 years of success

Starting a business is a risky and scary endeavor. Few survive. Even fewer thrive. Despite these odds, Holladay Properties celebrated its 70th anniversary this year. Holladay has a lot more than just longevity to celebrate. Over the last 70 years, Holladay has created a thriving business where people are truly put first.
SOUTH BEND, IN
thelansingjournal.com

Bishop Noll Band named best in Chicago Columbus Day Parade

HAMMOND, Ind. (October 18, 2022) – Bishop Noll Institute’s band program has made a full return and has received recognition for its hard work and dedication. Most recently, the band participated in the Chicago Columbus Day Parade on October 10 and was voted by the parade committee as overall best band, receiving first prize of $1,000.
HAMMOND, IN
panoramanow.com

Pumpkin Palooza – Chesterton Indiana

Join the Chamber for the continuation of the European Market, Northwest Indiana’s premier outdoor artisan and farmers’ market every Saturday from 8:00 am – 2:00 pm on Third Street and Broadway in historic downtown Chesterton. The Chamber will also be hosting its Annual Pumpkin Palooza event during the last Saturday of the European Market season on October 29th, 2022. This is a special Halloween themed market! Trick or treat with select vendors. Pumpkin painting and costume contests for kids and dogs.
CHESTERTON, IN
laportecounty.life

Tippy’s renovated bar is Winamac’s new go-to hangout

In a small town like Winamac, fun and comfortable places to hang out, knock back a few drinks, and have a great time can be hard to come by. It’s not often people can find the perfect place to relax. Luckily for the Winamac community, Tippy’s has them covered. The local pizza restaurant recently underwent an incredible renovation and added a brand new bar and 21+ seating areas that no one is going to want to miss.
WINAMAC, IN
wrtv.com

Three Indiana cities listed among 50 rattiest in the country

ATLANTA — Chicago may soon need to change its name from "The Windy City" to the "Rattiest City," after topping Orkin's Top 50 Rattiest Cities List, yet again. Orkin released the list today, and for the eighth consecutive year, the Midwest city takes the top spot. New York beat...
CHICAGO, IL
nwi.life

OB/GYN joins Franciscan Physician Network Family Wellness Center in Munster

Obstetrician/gynecologist Gordon Skeoch, MD, has joined the Franciscan Physician Network at the Family Wellness Center in Munster and is accepting new patients. Dr. Skeoch received his training at the University of Illinois-Chicago College of Medicine in Chicago and completed his residency training at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Chicago.
MUNSTER, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Disabled Boat Claimed by Storm

(Michigan City, IN) - A pleasure boat in Michigan City was heavily damaged from being repeatedly slammed against a concrete wall by high waves during the storm. Service 1 Marine owner Bob Stratton said the 36 foot boat was heading here from Chicago when it ran out of gas on Saturday.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
fox32chicago.com

When does Chicago's first inch of snow come?

Chicago - More weather whiplash this week as we go from snow to 70s. The first flakes of the season flew on Monday as O'Hare picked up a trace of snow. It was the earliest first observed snow of the season since Oct. 4, 2014. The average first date for a trace of snow is October 31, so Monday's snow was about a month ahead of schedule.
CHICAGO, IL
Jake Wells

Here's the tastiest Mexican food in Chicago

food on platesPhoto by Jarrito's Mexican Soda (Creative Commons) While Chicago is often known for its amazing pizza and hot dogs, the Windy City also has some of the best Mexican restaurants around. There are so many fantastic establishments to choose from it can be overwhelming. So here are a few of the very best Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
momenceprogressreporter.com

Grant Park Shows Support for Verhulst Family

The family-friendly town of Grant Park was there Sunday night to show support for the Verhulst Family who suffered tragedy in a two-car accident on Rt.17 Grant Park last week. The candle-light vigil was organized by Pastors Cory Estby, Amy Smith, and Kyle Timmons.
GRANT PARK, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

End of Slavery Day a Paid Holiday Now

(La Porte County, IN) - The day marking the end of slavery will now be recognized as a federal holiday by the La Porte County government. The La Porte County Commissioners Wednesday night unanimously voted to give county employees the day off for Juneteenth. Last June, several members of the...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN

