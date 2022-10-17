Read full article on original website
laportecounty.life
La Porte County Family YMCA Brings Community Together With Spooktacular Halloween Activities
Clowns, ghosts, and skeletons, oh my! The La Porte County Family YMCA was teeming with kids decked out in some of the creepiest, and cutest, costumes on Thursday, October 20. It's Michigan City Elston Branch got in the spooky season spirit with its fourth annual Trunk or Treat and Dance Party.
laportecounty.life
La Porte County Family YMCA Job Listings
Location: 1202 Spring St Door K, Michigan City, IN 46360. High school or equivalent (Preferred) Customer service: 1 year (Preferred) Work authorization (Preferred) Reliably commute or planning to relocate to Michigan City, IN 46360 before starting work (Required) Full Job Description. Responsibilities:. Answer inquiries and questions from customers. Handle customer...
laportecounty.life
LPC OCED brings opportunities for local communities and businesses in La Porte County
Catering to enhance the quality of life for La Porte County residents has always been the goal of the La Porte County Office of Community and Economic Development (LPC OCED). From improving the communities in which residents live to create a quality workforce, the LPC OCED has been working hard to bring economic development success that will help the county flourish and grow in years to come.
laportecounty.life
Holladay Properties celebrates 70 years of success
Starting a business is a risky and scary endeavor. Few survive. Even fewer thrive. Despite these odds, Holladay Properties celebrated its 70th anniversary this year. Holladay has a lot more than just longevity to celebrate. Over the last 70 years, Holladay has created a thriving business where people are truly put first.
thelansingjournal.com
Bishop Noll Band named best in Chicago Columbus Day Parade
HAMMOND, Ind. (October 18, 2022) – Bishop Noll Institute’s band program has made a full return and has received recognition for its hard work and dedication. Most recently, the band participated in the Chicago Columbus Day Parade on October 10 and was voted by the parade committee as overall best band, receiving first prize of $1,000.
panoramanow.com
Pumpkin Palooza – Chesterton Indiana
Join the Chamber for the continuation of the European Market, Northwest Indiana’s premier outdoor artisan and farmers’ market every Saturday from 8:00 am – 2:00 pm on Third Street and Broadway in historic downtown Chesterton. The Chamber will also be hosting its Annual Pumpkin Palooza event during the last Saturday of the European Market season on October 29th, 2022. This is a special Halloween themed market! Trick or treat with select vendors. Pumpkin painting and costume contests for kids and dogs.
laportecounty.life
Tippy’s renovated bar is Winamac’s new go-to hangout
In a small town like Winamac, fun and comfortable places to hang out, knock back a few drinks, and have a great time can be hard to come by. It’s not often people can find the perfect place to relax. Luckily for the Winamac community, Tippy’s has them covered. The local pizza restaurant recently underwent an incredible renovation and added a brand new bar and 21+ seating areas that no one is going to want to miss.
wrtv.com
Three Indiana cities listed among 50 rattiest in the country
ATLANTA — Chicago may soon need to change its name from "The Windy City" to the "Rattiest City," after topping Orkin's Top 50 Rattiest Cities List, yet again. Orkin released the list today, and for the eighth consecutive year, the Midwest city takes the top spot. New York beat...
nwi.life
Board-certified family medicine doctor joins Franciscan Physician Network in La Porte
Victor Benavides, MD, a board-certified family medicine doctor, has joined. the Franciscan Physician Network at the LaPorte Health Center in La Porte. Dr. Benavides received his training at the Universidad de Montemorelos in Nuevo Leon, Mexico. His residency was at Mayaguez Medical Center in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. His clinical interests...
CBS News
Halloween display takes spookiness to the max in Burns Harbor, Indiana
Susan Hall and her husband have gone all out for the holiday for 20 years. Drop by Stanley Street near Lake Park Road in Burns Harbor, Indiana to see their display… if you dare.
FAITH Farms & Orchard Announces $500,000 USDA Grant for FAITH Food is Medicine Program
Today, FAITH CDC (Families Anchored in Total Harmony, Inc.) hosted a press conference to highlight a $500,000 grant that the organization received from USDA to develop a FAITH Food Is Medicine (FFIM) program in Gary. “These funds will allow us to use fresh produce to battle against heart disease, diabetes,...
Teen Was Singing Solo When He Collapsed, Died at Naperville Choir Event, Family Says
Seventeen-year-old Daniel Moshi was doing the thing he loved most when he unexpectedly died onstage during a tragic incident at a suburban choir event, his family said. "They told us that while he was doing his solo, he just passed out," said his mother Karolin Moshi. "He collapsed and we don't know anything else."
nwi.life
OB/GYN joins Franciscan Physician Network Family Wellness Center in Munster
Obstetrician/gynecologist Gordon Skeoch, MD, has joined the Franciscan Physician Network at the Family Wellness Center in Munster and is accepting new patients. Dr. Skeoch received his training at the University of Illinois-Chicago College of Medicine in Chicago and completed his residency training at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Chicago.
hometownnewsnow.com
Disabled Boat Claimed by Storm
(Michigan City, IN) - A pleasure boat in Michigan City was heavily damaged from being repeatedly slammed against a concrete wall by high waves during the storm. Service 1 Marine owner Bob Stratton said the 36 foot boat was heading here from Chicago when it ran out of gas on Saturday.
fox32chicago.com
When does Chicago's first inch of snow come?
Chicago - More weather whiplash this week as we go from snow to 70s. The first flakes of the season flew on Monday as O'Hare picked up a trace of snow. It was the earliest first observed snow of the season since Oct. 4, 2014. The average first date for a trace of snow is October 31, so Monday's snow was about a month ahead of schedule.
Here's the tastiest Mexican food in Chicago
food on platesPhoto by Jarrito's Mexican Soda (Creative Commons) While Chicago is often known for its amazing pizza and hot dogs, the Windy City also has some of the best Mexican restaurants around. There are so many fantastic establishments to choose from it can be overwhelming. So here are a few of the very best Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in Chicago.
laportecounty.life
Northwest Health Offers Free Wellness Program: Optimal Health & Prediabetes
The prevalence of prediabetes, a health condition where blood sugar levels are higher than normal, but not high enough to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes, is increasing worldwide. Actually, more than 96 million American adults— that’s more than 1 in 3 adults —have prediabetes which puts.
momenceprogressreporter.com
Grant Park Shows Support for Verhulst Family
The family-friendly town of Grant Park was there Sunday night to show support for the Verhulst Family who suffered tragedy in a two-car accident on Rt.17 Grant Park last week. The candle-light vigil was organized by Pastors Cory Estby, Amy Smith, and Kyle Timmons.
WGNtv.com
The List: Things that change when Robin calls in sick, according to Larry and Paul
CHICAGO — WGN Morning News’ Larry Potash and Paul Konrad share a list of things that change on the show when Robin Baumgarten calls in sick. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
hometownnewsnow.com
End of Slavery Day a Paid Holiday Now
(La Porte County, IN) - The day marking the end of slavery will now be recognized as a federal holiday by the La Porte County government. The La Porte County Commissioners Wednesday night unanimously voted to give county employees the day off for Juneteenth. Last June, several members of the...
