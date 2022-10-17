Read full article on original website
Related
After sharp right turn, U.S. Supreme Court conservatives step on the gas
Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court last March rebuffed an emergency request by North Carolina Republicans to allow the use in November's congressional elections of an electoral map they drew that a lower court invalidated for unlawfully disadvantaging Democrats.
Court of Appeals decides DACA is illegal
Thousands of "dreamers" protected under the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, also known as DACA, have found themselves in limbo once again.
bloomberglaw.com
Citizenship Laws Gorsuch Called ‘Racist’ Rejected for Review (1)
The Supreme Court refused to take a case that could undo a series of early 20th century rulings that shortchange residents of Puerto Rico and four other territories of their full constitutional rights. The birthright citizenship appeal the justices declined to hear on Monday, Fitisemanu v. United States, concerns the...
Ted Cruz reimbursed himself $555,000 after successfully challenging a political spending law at the Supreme Court
The Supreme Court recently overturned a 2002 law that capped personal campaign loan repayments. Some warn it could lead to corruption.
Nancy Pelosi's husband bought at least $1 million in Alphabet stock days before House leadership proposed a congressional stock trading ban
Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently disclosed that her husband exercised Alphabet stock call options in September. The options were exercised just over a week before House leadership unveiled a bill that would ban members and their spouses from trading individual stocks. Pelosi's husband also sold call options in NVIDIA and Micron...
Anti-Trump Republican Sasse suggests he is ready to leave U.S. Senate
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Senator Ben Sasse, who voted in 2021 to impeach Donald Trump, suggested on Thursday that he was likely to leave the U.S. Senate, the latest Republican critic of the former president set to leave or lose political office.
Washington Examiner
Ketanji Brown Jackson claims founders were not 'race-neutral' in Supreme Court defense of Voting Rights Act
Supreme Court justices heard oral arguments Tuesday over a major case that could bolster or weaken the Voting Rights Act as Alabama seeks to defend a GOP-drawn electoral map that lower court judges ruled was limiting the power of the state's black voting bloc. Plaintiffs who sued the state, which...
New York Democrat running for Congress attacked Nancy Pelosi as ‘authoritarian’
The New York Democrat candidate running against House Republican Conference chairwoman Elise Stefanik attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as "an authoritarian." During a Tuesday radio interview on the Jeff Graham Show, Democrat candidate Matt Castelli said he does not throw around the word "traitor" lightly and defended his use of the term to describe his opponent citing "her actions" regarding the January 6th riots.
Ex-Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer refuses to condemn Ginni Thomas over efforts to overturn election
Former US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has refused to weigh in on the controversy surrounding Ginni Thomas’s involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Mr Breyer told CNN that the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas can make her own decisions about her political activity and whether...
Washington Post warns DC bill allowing illegals to vote is a ‘political gift to the GOP’ before midterms
The Washington Post called recent efforts to allow illegal immigrants to vote in local elections a "bad idea" on Monday because it could affect Democrats’ chances in the midterms. The editorial board commented on a Washington, D.C. city council bill that would allow noncitizens, even those here illegally, to...
Trump ally Mike Lindell is predicting a surge in Republican votes at the midterms, saying liberals in California have expressed interest in his baseless voter fraud claims
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has predicted a surge in Republican votes at the coming midterms. Lindell told RSBN in Arizona that he saw great support for his voter fraud cause in California. Lindell told Insider that at least 30 people he met in California wanted to discuss the economy. MyPillow...
Democrats Lose Women Voters to GOP as Abortion Focus Fades
A massive swing among one particular demographic should be alarming to Democrats.
Biden vows that first bill of next Congress will legalize abortion if Democrats pick up seats
President Biden said Tuesday that if the American people elect more Democratic senators and keep the House in November, the first bill he will send to Congress will codify Roe v. Wade and legalize abortion access across the country. "If we do that, here's the promise I make to you...
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Pennsylvania Electoral Map
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a Republican former congressman's challenge to a map charting Pennsylvania's U.S. House of Representatives districts that the state's highest court adopted in place of one drawn up by Republican lawmakers. The justices declined to hear an appeal of a ruling...
Biden to announce first bill he’d send to new Democratic Congress would codify Roe v. Wade
President Biden on Tuesday will announce that the first bill he would send to Congress if Democrats retain their majorities would be one to codify the Roe v. Wade ruling on abortion rights. Biden is set to make the remarks at an event in Washington, D.C., hosted by the Democratic...
Civil Rights Groups Warn Supreme Court that N.C. GOP’s Independent State Legislature Theory ‘Would Wreak Havoc’ on ‘American Democracy’
A civil rights group filed an amicus brief on Wednesday in an upcoming and high-profile Supreme Court case that could prove pivotal to American electoral politics at the federal level. In the case stylized as Moore v. Harper, North Carolina’s GOP-controlled General Assembly sued the Tarheel State’s Supreme Court for...
The Supreme Court's lonely left
Andrew D. Martin of Washington University in St. Louis and Kevin Quinn of the University of Michigan have estimated "Martin-Quinn scores" for the ideology of Supreme Court justice back to 1937. Why it matters: After overturning Roe in June, the court is poised to continue pushing American law to the...
Louisiana congressional incumbents raise $60 million to protect seats in Nov. 8 election
Louisiana's incumbent members of Congress have raised more than $60 million to protect their seats, giving them the ability to reach virtually every voter by blanketing the TV airwaves with campaign ads before the Nov. 8 election. Republican Sen. John Kennedy has broken all Louisiana records by raising $36.3 million,...
Biden gave young voters a win on student debt, but abortion tops midterm motivations
When Erin Moore started college, she knew she'd take on student debt. But years later, as she walks around a market in Bucks County, Pa., making loan payments feels much more within reach. Student loan relief "actually will make it feasible for me to pay," said Moore, a teacher in...
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: America's progressive trifecta threatens world democracy
“A democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts, and murders itself." – John Adams. America’s ultimate power in the world rests more on its democratic ideals than its economic and its military strength. Since our founding, our commitment to the rule of law, freedom of the press, and equal justice for all has been the envy of all free world nations. And what has influenced the world's opinion most about America is how its 50 states remain independent under a central government.
Comments / 0