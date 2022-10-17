ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

bloomberglaw.com

Citizenship Laws Gorsuch Called ‘Racist’ Rejected for Review (1)

The Supreme Court refused to take a case that could undo a series of early 20th century rulings that shortchange residents of Puerto Rico and four other territories of their full constitutional rights. The birthright citizenship appeal the justices declined to hear on Monday, Fitisemanu v. United States, concerns the...
UTAH STATE
Business Insider

Nancy Pelosi's husband bought at least $1 million in Alphabet stock days before House leadership proposed a congressional stock trading ban

Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently disclosed that her husband exercised Alphabet stock call options in September. The options were exercised just over a week before House leadership unveiled a bill that would ban members and their spouses from trading individual stocks. Pelosi's husband also sold call options in NVIDIA and Micron...
Fox News

New York Democrat running for Congress attacked Nancy Pelosi as ‘authoritarian’

The New York Democrat candidate running against House Republican Conference chairwoman Elise Stefanik attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as "an authoritarian." During a Tuesday radio interview on the Jeff Graham Show, Democrat candidate Matt Castelli said he does not throw around the word "traitor" lightly and defended his use of the term to describe his opponent citing "her actions" regarding the January 6th riots.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

Trump ally Mike Lindell is predicting a surge in Republican votes at the midterms, saying liberals in California have expressed interest in his baseless voter fraud claims

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has predicted a surge in Republican votes at the coming midterms. Lindell told RSBN in Arizona that he saw great support for his voter fraud cause in California. Lindell told Insider that at least 30 people he met in California wanted to discuss the economy. MyPillow...
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Pennsylvania Electoral Map

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a Republican former congressman's challenge to a map charting Pennsylvania's U.S. House of Representatives districts that the state's highest court adopted in place of one drawn up by Republican lawmakers. The justices declined to hear an appeal of a ruling...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Law & Crime

Civil Rights Groups Warn Supreme Court that N.C. GOP’s Independent State Legislature Theory ‘Would Wreak Havoc’ on ‘American Democracy’

A civil rights group filed an amicus brief on Wednesday in an upcoming and high-profile Supreme Court case that could prove pivotal to American electoral politics at the federal level. In the case stylized as Moore v. Harper, North Carolina’s GOP-controlled General Assembly sued the Tarheel State’s Supreme Court for...
Axios

The Supreme Court's lonely left

Andrew D. Martin of Washington University in St. Louis and Kevin Quinn of the University of Michigan have estimated "Martin-Quinn scores" for the ideology of Supreme Court justice back to 1937. Why it matters: After overturning Roe in June, the court is poised to continue pushing American law to the...
WASHINGTON STATE
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: America's progressive trifecta threatens world democracy

“A democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts, and murders itself." – John Adams. America’s ultimate power in the world rests more on its democratic ideals than its economic and its military strength. Since our founding, our commitment to the rule of law, freedom of the press, and equal justice for all has been the envy of all free world nations. And what has influenced the world's opinion most about America is how its 50 states remain independent under a central government.
WASHINGTON STATE

