Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Rams owner Stan Kroenke forced to pay staggering $571 million of NFL's St. Louis settlement, per report
It took nearly 12 months, but it appears the NFL has finally figured out who will be footing the bill for the $790 million settlement that the league made with the city of St. Louis last November. According to ESPN, the NFL's 32 owners are set to approve a resolution...
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 7 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Tua Tagovailoa, Melvin Gordon, Chase Claypool & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
No Bills, no Rams, no Vikings, and no Eagles -- wait, this isn't what we signed up for on draft day, is it? Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 7 fantasy lineup decisions.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Miami Dolphins vs. Pittsburgh Steelers – NFL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Miami Dolphins (3-3) are touchdown favorites as they look to halt their three-game losing streak in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4) on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. A total of 44 points has been set for this game. Dolphins vs. Steelers Predictions. Dolphins vs....
CBS Sports
Ben Roethlisberger: It looked like Tom Brady 'didn't want to be out there' in loss to Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger admitted that it was weird to see Tom Brady in Pittsburgh and not be on the opposing sideline on Sunday. But that doesn't mean that the Steelers' future Hall of Fame quarterback wanted to actually face Brady. Roethlisberger said that he was perfectly content watching the Week 6...
CBS Sports
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Patriots owner Robert Kraft have heated exchange at NFL owners meeting, per report
This week, NFL owners are meeting in New York to discuss different matters of importance in regards to the league. One item on the agenda concerned commissioner Roger Goodell's contract, as NFL owners voted Tuesday to permit their compensation committee to open contract negotiations with the longtime commish, per ESPN. However, this matter turned into a heated debate.
CBS Sports
Eagles, Seahawks having cake and eating it too: Both teams sit in first while owning a 2023 top-10 draft pick
The offseason is a wondrous time in all professional sports, where optimism springs eternal and each team can paint a mental picture to project that if certain things go right, it could make a run into the playoffs. That may ring more true for the NFL than any other North American professional sports league. Since 1990 (32 straight seasons), at least four teams have qualified for the playoffs in every season that were not in the postseason the year before.
thecomeback.com
Ravens sign three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver
The Baltimore Ravens, desperate for wide receiver depth, have signed veteran DeSean Jackson. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news Tuesday afternoon. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The 35-year-old Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, gives the Ravens another deep threat along with speedsters Rashod Bateman and Devin...
CBS Sports
Chargers' J.C. Jackson benched: $82M CB replaced at halftime of 'Monday Night Football' vs. Broncos
It's been a rough debut for J.C. Jackson in Los Angeles. The former Patriots star, who racked up 22 interceptions in his final three seasons with New England, missed two of his first three Chargers games due to offseason ankle surgery. The cornerback subsequently struggled to stand out on one of the NFL's worst pass defenses during the first quarter of the year. Then, on Monday night against the Broncos, Jackson was outright benched to start the second half, replaced by Michael Davis.
Yardbarker
Insider look: Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups Week 7
KP here, back again with Fantasy Football Waiver Wire content! This week we’re diving into the Waiver Wire Week 7 Edition. As always, leagues are won with post-draft acquisitions. While, you can win on drafting talent alone, the waiver wire is primarily where losses can become wins. I’d like...
CBS Sports
Jets' Braxton Berrios: Picks up injury
Berrios (back) was a limited participant in the Jets' practice Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Berrios is dealing with a back issue following Sunday's win over the Packers, though it's unclear when the injury first arose. While the All-Pro kick returner has played more than 30 percent of the Jets' offensive snaps just once this season, he did record a rushing touchdown for the second game in a row against Green Bay. Berrios has also handled punt returns during his time with New York, and he will have two more practices to increase his activity before Sunday's contest against Denver.
Yardbarker
Charles Woodson’s controversial take on Davante Adams shove
Last Monday after a loss to the Chiefs former Packers star Davante Adams shoved a credentialed photographer. By now everyone is aware of the storm that has ensued as a result of this. A week later we are still talking about the shove heard ’round the world.’ NFL fans, players, and hall-of-famers all seem to have an opinion on this situation. Charles Woodson, a Packers legend, took to twitter recently to share his thoughts.
theScore
Fantasy: Waiver Wire - Week 7
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Every Monday during the season, theScore's Justin Boone runs down the recommended waiver-wire pickups. Roster percentages are based on Yahoo leagues. Free Agent Budget (FAB) amounts are based on a $100 salary cap. Only...
Yardbarker
Buy, Sell, Drop, Hold Fantasy Football Week 7
Rookie Kenneth Walker III took over for an injured Rashad Penny in week five and made the best of his situation. The 2022 Doak Campbell award winner ripped off a 69-yard run and never looked back. He rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown in his first start. The Seahawks usually deploy a one-back system, so expect Walker to get all of the work. You should utilize the running back in the “SELL” portion of this article to trade for Walker.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 7 Running Back Rankings: D'Andre Swift carries some concerns in his return from injury
We're expecting to get Lions running back D'Andre Swift back from his shoulder injury in Week 7, and seeing as he was the No. 9 RB in PPR scoring per game, you should definitely get him back in your Fantasy Football lineup this week, right?. Probably, but it's less of...
Saints Get Concerning Injury News On Monday
The New Orleans Saints will not be at full strength when they play the Arizona Cardinals this Thursday evening. The NFC South franchise, coming off a crushing 30-26 loss to the Bengals of Cincinnati, will likely be down few key players vs. the Cardinals. According to a report, the ...
CBS Sports
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Loses grip on role
Gordon had three rushes for eight yards in Monday's 19-16 loss to the Chargers. Gordon started the game in his typical role as Denver's lead back, tallying three carries on the opening drive. However, he was benched from there, with Latavius Murray racking up 15 carries in his place. Gordon entered the game with a questionable tag due to a neck and rib injury, though he told media after the game that he was physically fine to play, per George Stoia III of The Denver Gazette. It's unclear why the swtich was made or if it will carry forward, but Gordon has fumbled four times -- two were lost -- on only 55 carries to begin the season.
ESPN
Fantasy football flex and superflex rankings for Week 7
Welcome to Week 7 of the NFL season and our weekly PPR fantasy football superflex rankings for 2022. We know many of you now compete in superflex formats that invite/covet second quarterbacks in starting lineups, so these rankings account for that. It might look odd to see the lowest-ranked fantasy passers ranked ahead of typical RB2 and WR2 options, but the potential scoring impact demands it. If your league is of the standard flex variety, just ignore the presence of quarterbacks. Regardless, good luck in Week 7 and beyond!
Dennis Allen hints at harsh reality of Michael Thomas’ health status
The New Orleans Saints are dealing with a bunch of injured bodies which is making it much more difficult for them to win games. Among the key Saints players injured at the moment is wide receiver Michael Thomas, who missed his third game in a row when he did not suit up in New Orleans’ 30-26 home loss Sunday to the Cincinnati Bengals.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Done for season
Hicks (knee) remains without an exact diagnosis but has been ruled out for the rest of the postseason, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. Hicks collided with Oswaldo Cabrera in left field while trying to catch a flyball in Game 5 of the ALDS matchup with the Guardians. He underwent a CT scan and MRI, though the exact diagnosis has yet to be disclosed. Hicks told reporters he would need a six-week timeline to recover, so he should be back in plenty of time for spring training. After a rough regular season that resulted in him moving into a bench role by mid-August, Hicks appeared to have recaptured a recaptured everyday playing time in left field during the series with the Yankees. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is now expected to pick up more work at shortstop, while Cabrera likely serves as Hicks' primary replacement in left.
CBS Sports
NFL Week 7 Power Rankings: Trying to make sense of a chaotic, unpredictable first third of the season
We are a third of the way through the NFL season, and it's already a league where little makes sense. Before the season, the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were considered three of the top teams in the NFC, if not the top three. Six weeks in, they are a combined 9-9 -- or just three of the many mediocre teams in the NFL.
Comments / 0