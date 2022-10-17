ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ng-sportingnews.com

Week 7 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Tua Tagovailoa, Melvin Gordon, Chase Claypool & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool

No Bills, no Rams, no Vikings, and no Eagles -- wait, this isn't what we signed up for on draft day, is it? Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 7 fantasy lineup decisions.
CBS Sports

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Patriots owner Robert Kraft have heated exchange at NFL owners meeting, per report

This week, NFL owners are meeting in New York to discuss different matters of importance in regards to the league. One item on the agenda concerned commissioner Roger Goodell's contract, as NFL owners voted Tuesday to permit their compensation committee to open contract negotiations with the longtime commish, per ESPN. However, this matter turned into a heated debate.
CBS Sports

Eagles, Seahawks having cake and eating it too: Both teams sit in first while owning a 2023 top-10 draft pick

The offseason is a wondrous time in all professional sports, where optimism springs eternal and each team can paint a mental picture to project that if certain things go right, it could make a run into the playoffs. That may ring more true for the NFL than any other North American professional sports league. Since 1990 (32 straight seasons), at least four teams have qualified for the playoffs in every season that were not in the postseason the year before.
thecomeback.com

Ravens sign three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver

The Baltimore Ravens, desperate for wide receiver depth, have signed veteran DeSean Jackson. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news Tuesday afternoon. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The 35-year-old Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, gives the Ravens another deep threat along with speedsters Rashod Bateman and Devin...
CBS Sports

Chargers' J.C. Jackson benched: $82M CB replaced at halftime of 'Monday Night Football' vs. Broncos

It's been a rough debut for J.C. Jackson in Los Angeles. The former Patriots star, who racked up 22 interceptions in his final three seasons with New England, missed two of his first three Chargers games due to offseason ankle surgery. The cornerback subsequently struggled to stand out on one of the NFL's worst pass defenses during the first quarter of the year. Then, on Monday night against the Broncos, Jackson was outright benched to start the second half, replaced by Michael Davis.
Yardbarker

Insider look: Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups Week 7

KP here, back again with Fantasy Football Waiver Wire content! This week we’re diving into the Waiver Wire Week 7 Edition. As always, leagues are won with post-draft acquisitions. While, you can win on drafting talent alone, the waiver wire is primarily where losses can become wins. I’d like...
CBS Sports

Jets' Braxton Berrios: Picks up injury

Berrios (back) was a limited participant in the Jets' practice Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Berrios is dealing with a back issue following Sunday's win over the Packers, though it's unclear when the injury first arose. While the All-Pro kick returner has played more than 30 percent of the Jets' offensive snaps just once this season, he did record a rushing touchdown for the second game in a row against Green Bay. Berrios has also handled punt returns during his time with New York, and he will have two more practices to increase his activity before Sunday's contest against Denver.
Yardbarker

Charles Woodson’s controversial take on Davante Adams shove

Last Monday after a loss to the Chiefs former Packers star Davante Adams shoved a credentialed photographer. By now everyone is aware of the storm that has ensued as a result of this. A week later we are still talking about the shove heard ’round the world.’ NFL fans, players, and hall-of-famers all seem to have an opinion on this situation. Charles Woodson, a Packers legend, took to twitter recently to share his thoughts.
theScore

Fantasy: Waiver Wire - Week 7

Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Every Monday during the season, theScore's Justin Boone runs down the recommended waiver-wire pickups. Roster percentages are based on Yahoo leagues. Free Agent Budget (FAB) amounts are based on a $100 salary cap. Only...
Yardbarker

Buy, Sell, Drop, Hold Fantasy Football Week 7

Rookie Kenneth Walker III took over for an injured Rashad Penny in week five and made the best of his situation. The 2022 Doak Campbell award winner ripped off a 69-yard run and never looked back. He rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown in his first start. The Seahawks usually deploy a one-back system, so expect Walker to get all of the work. You should utilize the running back in the “SELL” portion of this article to trade for Walker.
Athlon Sports

Saints Get Concerning Injury News On Monday

The New Orleans Saints will not be at full strength when they play the Arizona Cardinals this Thursday evening.  The NFC South franchise, coming off a crushing 30-26 loss to the Bengals of Cincinnati, will likely be down few key players vs. the Cardinals.  According to a report, the ...
CBS Sports

Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Loses grip on role

Gordon had three rushes for eight yards in Monday's 19-16 loss to the Chargers. Gordon started the game in his typical role as Denver's lead back, tallying three carries on the opening drive. However, he was benched from there, with Latavius Murray racking up 15 carries in his place. Gordon entered the game with a questionable tag due to a neck and rib injury, though he told media after the game that he was physically fine to play, per George Stoia III of The Denver Gazette. It's unclear why the swtich was made or if it will carry forward, but Gordon has fumbled four times -- two were lost -- on only 55 carries to begin the season.
ESPN

Fantasy football flex and superflex rankings for Week 7

Welcome to Week 7 of the NFL season and our weekly PPR fantasy football superflex rankings for 2022. We know many of you now compete in superflex formats that invite/covet second quarterbacks in starting lineups, so these rankings account for that. It might look odd to see the lowest-ranked fantasy passers ranked ahead of typical RB2 and WR2 options, but the potential scoring impact demands it. If your league is of the standard flex variety, just ignore the presence of quarterbacks. Regardless, good luck in Week 7 and beyond!
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Done for season

Hicks (knee) remains without an exact diagnosis but has been ruled out for the rest of the postseason, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. Hicks collided with Oswaldo Cabrera in left field while trying to catch a flyball in Game 5 of the ALDS matchup with the Guardians. He underwent a CT scan and MRI, though the exact diagnosis has yet to be disclosed. Hicks told reporters he would need a six-week timeline to recover, so he should be back in plenty of time for spring training. After a rough regular season that resulted in him moving into a bench role by mid-August, Hicks appeared to have recaptured a recaptured everyday playing time in left field during the series with the Yankees. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is now expected to pick up more work at shortstop, while Cabrera likely serves as Hicks' primary replacement in left.

