Louisville freeze warning: Temperatures to dip into low-30s, light snow possible

By Ana Rocío Álvarez Bríñez, Louisville Courier Journal
 2 days ago

Grab your coat, set up your heater and get ready for a frosty few days.

Temperatures are expected to dip into the lower 30s Monday night through Tuesday morning, making it a chilly overnight and morning for Louisville.

The metro area is under a freeze warning from 10 p.m. Monday through 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Louisville.

"We're expecting temperatures to get down into the upper 20s, but maybe even a few spots into the mid-20s," said Brian Shoettmer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Louisville. "It's a situation where … we consider once you get into the upper 20s, we consider that a hard freeze. So that's kind of what we're expecting tonight."

Monday evening, the temperature is expected to drop to around 34 degrees, rising to near 50 degrees Tuesday morning, but Schoettmer said early risers could see the first snowflakes of the season, though any flakes should not affect roadways.

More: The FBI is searching a Bardstown farm in connection to the disappearance of Crystal Rogers

According to the National Weather Service forecast, frost is expected Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

Jefferson County is not the only area under watch, Schoettmer said the entire state and others, like Indiana, Illinois and Missouri, can expect freezing temperatures.

Eastern Kentucky is under a freeze warning from midnight Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 20s. Schoettmer said Western Kentucky can expect temperatures in the low 20s, with its freeze watch in place locally from 9 p.m. until 9 a.m.

Although the rest of the week looks better, Schoettmer said "we might have to have another day of freeze morning" between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning because "there are some clouds moving in. So that can actually keep the temperature from dropping as much."

Schoettmer said people should protect sensitive vegetation, dress for the cold weather — especially kids who have to wait for the school bus — and get up earlier to defrost their cars in time for the morning commute.

More: Sherman Minton Bridge plans to close eastbound lanes for a weekend in November

Louisville weather forecast

Monday : Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 51 degrees. West winds 7-15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Monday evening could bring a chance of flurries between 3-5 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 34 degrees. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday : A chance of flurries between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees. Northwest winds 9-14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Tuesday night forecast has areas of frost before 4 a.m., then widespread frost after 5 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 31 degrees. West winds 6-9 mph.

Wednesday : Widespread frost before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 53 degrees. West winds 6-10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Wednesday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 32 degrees.

Thursday : Sunny, with a high near 60 degrees. Thursday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees.

Friday : Sunny, with a high near 69 degrees. Friday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 48 degrees.

Saturday : Sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Saturday night is mostly clear, with a low around 49 degrees.

Sunday : Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.

More: Allen Lee Green identified as pedestrian killed on Preston Highway

Reach reporter Ana Rocío Álvarez Bríñez at abrinez@courier-journal.com and follow her on Twitter at @SoyAnaAlvarez .

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville freeze warning: Temperatures to dip into low-30s, light snow possible

