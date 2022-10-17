Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."Amarachi EzeuduMinneapolis, MN
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Related
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways from the Avalanche’s 6-3 Win Over the Wild
After opening the season with a win and a loss in back-to-back contests, the Colorado Avalanche enjoyed three days of rest before traveling to the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul to take on the Minnesota Wild. The Wild, who finished second to the Avalanche in the Western Conference last season with a franchise-best 113 points, entered the game with an 0-2 record. While it’s far too early in the season for a must-win game, Minnesota played with an intensity that had Colorado back on its heels at times.
CBS Sports
Jets' Braxton Berrios: Picks up injury
Berrios (back) was a limited participant in the Jets' practice Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Berrios is dealing with a back issue following Sunday's win over the Packers, though it's unclear when the injury first arose. While the All-Pro kick returner has played more than 30 percent of the Jets' offensive snaps just once this season, he did record a rushing touchdown for the second game in a row against Green Bay. Berrios has also handled punt returns during his time with New York, and he will have two more practices to increase his activity before Sunday's contest against Denver.
Avalanche’s Gabriel Landeskog out 12 weeks after surgery
Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is expected to miss approximately 12 weeks after undergoing knee surgery, coach Jared Bednar said
CBS Sports
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Game-time decision
Kuznetsov (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Monday against Vancouver, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Kuznetsov won't participate in the Capitals' morning skate and his availability will be determined closer to puck drop. He has one assist in three games this season.
NHL
Rangers' Shesterkin throws off Reaves with two-second delay after ritual
Team takes ice moment later than usual as goalie takes his time. The New York Rangers pregame ritual was on a two-second delay on Monday. Since forward Ryan Reaves signed with the Rangers prior to the 2021-22 season, the pregame routine has been the same: goalie Igor Shesterkin crouches down in the doorway leading to the ice, Reaves shoves some teammates then yells at the top of his lungs "Shesty, release us!" The "u" in the shouted us is usually elongated for maximum effect.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Being evaluated Tuesday
Ekblad (lower body) will be further evaluated Tuesday after leaving Monday's game against Boston. Ekblad registered a minus-1 rating and four PIM in 15:49 of ice time. The Panthers were already playing with five defensemen Monday due to Brandon Montour's upper-body issue, so any serious injury to Ekblad would be an even bigger blow than usual. Florida's next game is Wednesday against the Flyers.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Loses grip on role
Gordon had three rushes for eight yards in Monday's 19-16 loss to the Chargers. Gordon started the game in his typical role as Denver's lead back, tallying three carries on the opening drive. However, he was benched from there, with Latavius Murray racking up 15 carries in his place. Gordon entered the game with a questionable tag due to a neck and rib injury, though he told media after the game that he was physically fine to play, per George Stoia III of The Denver Gazette. It's unclear why the swtich was made or if it will carry forward, but Gordon has fumbled four times -- two were lost -- on only 55 carries to begin the season.
FOX Sports
Central Division foes meet as Avalanche host the Jets
Winnipeg Jets (1-1-0, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets face the Colorado Avalanche in Central Division action on Wednesday. Colorado went 56-19-7 overall and 23-8-5 in division play last season. The Avalanche scored 308 total goals a...
Eric Comrie makes 46 saves for Sabres in 4-2 win at Edmonton
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Eric Comrie made a career-high 46 saves to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Tuesday night. Rasmus Dahlin scored his third goal of the season for the Sabres (2-1-0), becoming the seventh defenseman in NHL history with a goal in each of his team’s first three games. […]
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Cleared for opener
Murray (hamstring) will play in Wednesday's season opener against the Jazz, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports. Murray's hamstring injury prevented him from playing in Denver's final three preseason games, but the guard is ready to go for his first regular-season action since April of 2021. Don't be surprised if he sees a muted workload as he gets eased back into things.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Goes for 21 points in win Wednesday
McCollum amassed 21 points (7-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, six assists and three steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 130-108 win over the Nets. McCollum was solid as ever in the win despite taking a back seat to both Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. While he doesn't receive the fanfare of a couple of his teammates, McCollum's importance to this team cannot be understated. There is a very real chance he could lead the team in assists and threes this season while chipping in 20 points per game on reasonably efficient shooting. He could maintain top-60 value most of the way.
NHL
Projected Lineup: Oct. 19 at Seattle
UPDATE (8:45 p.m. CT) - Based on pregame warm-ups, Josh Leivo will be in the lineup in place of Pavel Buchnevich. Adjusted line combinations from pre-game warm-ups are below. Pavel Buchnevich did not practice with his team on Tuesday morning at Enterprise Center, taking what Blues Head Coach Craig Berube called a "maintenance day."
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ 3 Up, 3 Down: 2 Points, Injury Updates, & More
Welcome to this week’s edition of the St. Louis Blues’ 3 Up, 3 Down, a weekly column released each week detailing ups and downs of the week that was. The St. Louis Blues finally kicked off their regular season on Saturday, Oct. 15, taking on a dangerous, yet struggling team in the Columbus Blue Jackets (now 0-3-0). The Blue Jackets have gotten off to a rough start this season, losing their first two games by a combined score of 9-3. In doing so, they lost star winger Patrik Laine for the next 3-4 weeks due to an elbow sprain. The Blues took advantage of his absence and handed the Blue Jackets their third loss of the season.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Comes down with illness
Fant was limited at Wednesday's practice due to an illness, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Fant so far has avoided Seattle injury reports in his first season in the Pacific Northwest. That is, until the first session of Week 7 prep. He'll look to get back to full Thursday and/or Friday, at which point the Seahawks may remove his designation entirely. While he had a relatively slow start to his tenure with team -- a combined 10-56-1 line on 11 targets through four games -- Fant has come to life somewhat over the last two contests, hauling in nine of 12 targets for 94 yards and no scores.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Picks up hamstring injury
Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said that Wilson sustained a hamstring injury during Monday's 19-16 loss to the Chargers, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. Wilson said postgame that he hurt his hamstring in the fourth quarter, but he was able to play through the issue in overtime, according to Myles Simmons of ProFootballTalk.com. The 33-year-old previously received a PRP injection in his right throwing shoulder to address a partially torn lat, which impacted him in Denver's previous two games. Wilson also was limited in practice Thursday before logging full sessions Friday and Saturday. However, Wilson added that the shoulder concern didn't affect him during Monday's game, per Simmons. The veteran quarterback completed all 10 of his passes for 116 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter before going 5-for-18 passing for 72 yards over the remainder of the contest. It will be worth monitoring Wilson's status heading into the Broncos' next game against the Jets on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Saints' Michael Thomas: NO mulled putting WR on IR
New Orleans considered putting Thomas, who's missed three straight games due to a foot injury, on injured reserve, but it opted not to in the event he was ahead of schedule, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports. Per Terrell, Thomas' initial prognosis suggested a four-week return timeline, but the Saints didn't...
NHL
Pionk scores twice, gives Jets OT victory against Avalanche
DENVER -- Neal Pionk scored his second goal of the game 31 seconds into overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Wednesday. Pionk won it with a slap shot from the right face-off circle on a 2-on-1 with Adam Lowry.
CBS Sports
Giants' Fabian Moreau: Season-high eight stops in win
Recorded eight tackles during Sunday's 24-20 win over the Ravens. Moreau played every single defensive snap for the first time during the campaign and recorded a season-high eight tackles, finishing second on the team behind Xavier McKinney. Through his first five appearances with the Giants, the veteran cornerback has totaled 18 tackles and three pass defenses across 206 defensive snaps.
CBS Sports
Rams' Tutu Atwell: Scant usage Sunday
Atwell rushed once for nine yards in Sunday's 24-10 victory against the Panthers. One game removed from his first career catch, Atwell reverted back to his typical usage, with just two snaps on offense. The speedy second-year wideout made the most of his time on the field, ending the first quarter with a nine-yard rush, but Atwell's limited snap share may be completely erased with the impending return of Van Jefferson (knee) after the Rams return from their bye week.
CBS Sports
Saints' Andrus Peat: Won't play Thursday
Peat (pectoral) will be inactive Thursday against the Cardinals, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports. Peat suffered a pectoral strain in the Saints' Week 6 loss to the Bengals and has not healed enough to suit up for the contest. In his absence, Calvin Throckmorton (hip) or Landon Young could step into his starting left-guard role.
Comments / 0