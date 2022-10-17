Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways from the Avalanche’s 6-3 Win Over the Wild
After opening the season with a win and a loss in back-to-back contests, the Colorado Avalanche enjoyed three days of rest before traveling to the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul to take on the Minnesota Wild. The Wild, who finished second to the Avalanche in the Western Conference last season with a franchise-best 113 points, entered the game with an 0-2 record. While it’s far too early in the season for a must-win game, Minnesota played with an intensity that had Colorado back on its heels at times.
NHL
Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby Named NHL's First Star of the Week
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has been named the NHL's first star for the opening week of the 2022-23 regular season, it was announced today. Crosby, the NHL's current leading scorer with six points (2G-4A), recorded two three-point outings in the Penguins' first two games of the season, tallying one goal and two assists in each game. This marked the second time that Crosby has recorded three points in each of Pittsburgh's first two games of a season after first doing so in 2014-15 (3G-3A-6PTS in 2 GP).
3 things we learned from the first 3 games of the Arizona Coyotes' road trip
The Arizona Coyotes continue to log miles around the East Coast against the best players in the NHL with tilts in Pittsburgh, Boston, and Toronto. Despite facing three teams that were in the playoffs last season, the Coyotes hold a 1-2 record after winning 4-2 at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. The Coyotes' win in the third game of the season eclipses the mark of 12 games from last year.
Detroit Red Wings: Tyler Bertuzzi out 4-6 weeks means opportunity for Filip Zadina
That depth the Detroit Red Wings had coming into the season will be tested after just one week. Tyler Bertuzzi, the team's gritty, goal-scoring top-line winger, will miss four to six weeks with what coach Derek Lalonde said Monday is an upper-body injury. Bertuzzi left in the second period of Saturday's 5-2 victory...
CBS Sports
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Keeps helping out
Nelson registered two assists Tuesday, leading the Islanders to a 5-2 victory over the Sharks. Nelson, credited with an assist during the Islanders' opening three outings, converted a key faceoff Tuesday. The 31-year-old center won a clean draw to Oliver Wahlstrom, who scored off a pick play to give the Islanders a 3-2 lead at 19:04 of the second period. It proved to be the winning tally. Nelson has four helpers.
CBS Sports
Red Wings' David Perron: Continues hot start
Perron collected two goals and an assist Monday, but the Red Wings suffered a 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings. It wasn't enough, however, as the Red Wings dropped their first game of the season. Signed as a key free agent during the offseason, Perron, who also scored Saturday, is supplying the veteran leadership team brass expected when it pursued his services. Both of Perron's goals Monday came with the Red Wings trailing by a goal. The 35-year-old left winger has produced four points in three games.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Being evaluated Tuesday
Ekblad (lower body) will be further evaluated Tuesday after leaving Monday's game against Boston. Ekblad registered a minus-1 rating and four PIM in 15:49 of ice time. The Panthers were already playing with five defensemen Monday due to Brandon Montour's upper-body issue, so any serious injury to Ekblad would be an even bigger blow than usual. Florida's next game is Wednesday against the Flyers.
CBS Sports
Jets' Braxton Berrios: Picks up injury
Berrios (back) was a limited participant in the Jets' practice Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Berrios is dealing with a back issue following Sunday's win over the Packers, though it's unclear when the injury first arose. While the All-Pro kick returner has played more than 30 percent of the Jets' offensive snaps just once this season, he did record a rushing touchdown for the second game in a row against Green Bay. Berrios has also handled punt returns during his time with New York, and he will have two more practices to increase his activity before Sunday's contest against Denver.
fantasypros.com
Samuel Girard finds the net on Monday
Samuel Girard netted the second of six goals the Avalanche hung on the Minnesota Wild in their early-week victory. He finished the game with a goal, an assist, a plus-2 rating, two PIMs, four shots and two hits. Fantasy Impact:. Girard was the beneficiary of a defensive pinch while Minnesota...
FOX Sports
Kraken take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Avalanche
Seattle Kraken (1-2-1, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (2-1-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken, on a three-game losing streak, play the Colorado Avalanche. Colorado had a 56-19-7 record overall and a 39-7-5 record in home games last season. The Avalanche scored 67...
Yardbarker
Greenway's return should be big boost for Wild
Are the Minnesota Wild about to be full strength for the first time this season? It appears there's a chance because the big rig himself Jordan Greenway was skating alongside Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Foligno at Wednesday's morning skate. Greenway, Eriksson Ek and Foligno form the vaunted GREEF line...
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane Recalls Alex DeBrincat's Story From 2017 Camp
Kane recalls DeBrincat's story from 2017 training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Alex DeBrincat tugged on Chicago's heartstrings before Opening Night, thanking the city and Blackhawks fans for their support over the years in an article published in The Players' Tribune. There was one story that stood out,...
NHL
Flyers claim forward Lukas Sedlak on waivers from Colorado
The Philadelphia Flyers announced the club has claimed forward Lukas Sedlak on waivers from the Colorado Avalanche. The Philadelphia Flyers announced the club has claimed forward Lukas Sedlak on waivers from the Colorado Avalanche, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers also announced the club has loaned forward Olle Lycksell to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League (AHL).
CBS Sports
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Loses grip on role
Gordon had three rushes for eight yards in Monday's 19-16 loss to the Chargers. Gordon started the game in his typical role as Denver's lead back, tallying three carries on the opening drive. However, he was benched from there, with Latavius Murray racking up 15 carries in his place. Gordon entered the game with a questionable tag due to a neck and rib injury, though he told media after the game that he was physically fine to play, per George Stoia III of The Denver Gazette. It's unclear why the swtich was made or if it will carry forward, but Gordon has fumbled four times -- two were lost -- on only 55 carries to begin the season.
The Hockey Writers
Windsor Spitfires Weekly: First Road Trip & Goalies Moved
The Windsor Spitfires aren’t about to let heavy graduation slow them down. After playing three of four at home (going 3-0-1-0) to start the 2022-23 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season, the club hit the road this past weekend for their first overnight trip. They found some success before saying goodbye to a couple of friends.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Cleared for opener
Murray (hamstring) will play in Wednesday's season opener against the Jazz, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports. Murray's hamstring injury prevented him from playing in Denver's final three preseason games, but the guard is ready to go for his first regular-season action since April of 2021. Don't be surprised if he sees a muted workload as he gets eased back into things.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Comes down with illness
Fant was limited at Wednesday's practice due to an illness, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Fant so far has avoided Seattle injury reports in his first season in the Pacific Northwest. That is, until the first session of Week 7 prep. He'll look to get back to full Thursday and/or Friday, at which point the Seahawks may remove his designation entirely. While he had a relatively slow start to his tenure with team -- a combined 10-56-1 line on 11 targets through four games -- Fant has come to life somewhat over the last two contests, hauling in nine of 12 targets for 94 yards and no scores.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Full participant in practice
Murray (hamstring) was a full participant in Monday's practice session, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray was unavailable for the Nuggets' final three preseason games due to a sore left hamstring, but he's trending in the right direction ahead of Wednesday's regular-season opener. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 25-year-old face a minutes restriction early in the year, especially after he missed all of last season due to an ACL injury.
CBS Sports
Josh Babicz: Done with Panthers
The Panthers cut Babicz from their practice squad Tuesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports. Babicz, a rookie tight end out of North Dakota State, spent time with Carolina's practice squad over the first few weeks of the NFL season but was subsequently cut Tuesday. The 240-pounder will now look elsewhere to make his professional debut.
