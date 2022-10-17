ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscarawas County, OH

Tuscarawas County organizations get Haman Family Foundation grants

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hI4gZ_0icGW5dD00

The Haman Family Foundation has awarded grants to four Tuscarawas County organizations.

The foundation was created by the late Robert L. and Freda I. Haman, lifelong residents of the area, primarily to assist with capital improvement or equipment needs of qualified charities in the Tuscarawas County area.

Those receiving grants were:

  • Dover Soccer Association, $5,000, to help build two permanent soccer practice fields for middle and high school soccer teams.
  • Claymont High School Drama Department, $5,000, for a laser projector and computer for the High School auditorium.
  • East Central Ohio Educational Service Center, $2,000, to purchase books and materials for the Family Reading Festival on Nov. 5.
  • The Salvation Army – Dover/New Philadelphia, $2,000, for ongoing social services, including food and utility assistance.

The next deadline to submit requests to the Haman Foundation is Feb. 28, 2023, for grants to be awarded in March 2023. For grant guidelines and application form, contact Huntington Bank at 330-458-3361 or at deborah.gonzalez@huntington.com.

