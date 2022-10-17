ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

REPLAY: Josh Heupel previews Tennessee football game against UT Martin

By Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel
 2 days ago

Tennessee will play UT Martin for homecoming on Saturday (noon ET, SEC Network) at Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee (6-0, 3-0 SEC) is undefeated at the latest point in the season since going 13-0 in 1998. The Vols have four wins over teams that were ranked in the AP Top 25 when they played, including Pittsburgh, Florida, LSU and Alabama.

More: UT Martin has a suggestion for Tennessee football minus goalposts: Move game to them

Josh Heupel will address the media this afternoon to preview the Vols' upcoming game against UT Martin.

Tennessee football is higher than it's been in a long time, and that includes the polls.

The Vols are ranked No. 3 in the AP Top 25 and No. 4 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll after beating Alabama in a 52-49 thriller. It's their highest ranking in the AP Top 25 since preseason 2005 and their highest in the coaches poll since Sept. 11, 2005.

More: 3 paths to College Football Playoff for Tennessee football. Yeah, we're at that point.

The first College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Nov. 1. Before then, No. 4 Tennessee (6-0, 3-0 SEC) will play UT Martin (4-2) on Saturday (noon ET, SEC Network) and No. 18 Kentucky (5-2, 2-2) on Oct. 29.

Reach Adam Sparks at adam.sparks@knoxnews.com and on Twitter @AdamSparks.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: REPLAY: Josh Heupel previews Tennessee football game against UT Martin

