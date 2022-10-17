ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Vote for the PrepXtra boys athlete of the week for Oct. 9-15

By Toyloy Brown III, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p5jwP_0icGVzZV00

Vote for the PrepXtra boys athlete of the week. Fans may vote one time per hour.

The poll is set to end at noon Thursday.

Note: If the poll does not appear, click here.

Brady Hammonds, Gatlinburg- Pittman: Hammonds threw for 431 yards and six touchdowns to four different wide receivers.

Brady Hughes, Gibbs: Gibbs has 12 tackles and tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

DeSean Bishop, Karns: Bishop had 28 carries for 213 yards and four touchdowns.

Jai Hundley, Oak Ridge: Hundley had 12 carries for 157 yards and four touchdowns

De'Jauvis Dozier, Oak Ridge: Dozier had 16 carries for 148 yards and three rushing touchdowns. He also had two receptions for 62 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Malik Arnett, Sweetwater: Arnett had 26 carries for 156 yards and three touchdowns. He also had an 80-yard kick return touchdown. Daveon Shenault, Fulton: Shenault had six receptions for 181 yards and two touchdowns.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Video appears to show Alabama player hit Tennessee fan after loss

The Alabama football program is looking into an incident from the Tennessee game after a viral video appears to show a Crimson Tide receiver strike a fan. The video involves Jermaine Burton as he walked to the locker room amid the chaos of the 52-49 Tennessee win. He appears to strike a fan who walks through his path as the Tennessee student section emptied onto the Neyland Stadium turf.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Vols Fans Suck And Need To Be Charged With Crimes

Alabama football is my college football team, and the Cowboys are my pro team (my uncle played for them) on Saturdays and Sundays. I believe as a die-hard fan that you must have some PERSPECTIVE. I'm referring to the prospective definition meaning to think about a situation in a WISE...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

UT-Martin coach Jason Simpson shares impressions of Tennessee

UT-Martin head coach Jason Simpson was in Knoxville during his bye a week before the Skyhawks matchup with the Vols. No, it wasn’t to scout the Vols, but it was to support his son, Ty Simpson, a former 5-star quarterback who is now a freshman at Alabama. He did,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
landgrantholyland.com

Assessing the Carnell Tate situation and the continued pursuit by Tennessee

It wouldn’t be recruiting if there wasn’t some sort of drama. Dealing with teenagers is unpredicatable, and in the recruiting world that sometimes can be even more of the case as they make their way through one of the biggest decisions in their lives. Every school at some point has to deal with recruiting drama around their prospective players or even commits, and Ohio State isn’t removed from that list.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

College football rankings: Tennessee, Michigan headline Kirk Herbstreit's top-10 teams from Week 7

Tennessee without a doubt stole the show in college football's Week 7 action, and the Vols highlight Kirk Herbstreit's top-10 performing teams from Week 7. Michigan also made a statement against Penn State, but the Vols snapped a 15-game losing streak against Alabama. It marked the first time they won since 2006, which was Nick Saban's first year with the Crimson Tide.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC matchup becomes most-watched college game of the year

Hardly any college football matchup this season was more anticipated than the Week 7 contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers. And it didn’t disappoint, either. Tennessee ultimately came out on the winning side of what was a high-scoring, close game, notching the 52-49 victory in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Recruiting News After Big College Football Week Seven

Following a genuinely electric week of college football, this article looks at the highlights from last week and significant player commitments from this weekend. Week Seven of the college football season was nothing short of amazing. First, in the biggest game of the day, the Tennessee Volunteers ended a 15-year losing streak to the Alabama Crimson Tide when they defeated them 52-49 in Neyland Stadium. Then, in the Big Ten, the Michigan Wolverines beat the Penn State Nittany Lions 41-17 in the Big House.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals Message To Players After Tennessee Loss

Alabama suffered its first loss of the season at Tennessee on Saturday, but the Crimson Tide still has plenty to play for. If Alabama wins out to finish 11-1, it will win the SEC West and play for the conference title. Should 'Bama win the SEC championship, it will be back in the College Football Playoff.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
allfortennessee.com

Down Goes Bama: Get Your Tennessee Volunteers Shirts Now

Rocky Top was rockin’ on Saturday night as the Vols downed Alabama. So now is the perfect time for some new Tennessee Volunteers shirts from BreakingT. As you already know, it had been a long time since Tennessee beat Alabama. The Tide had won 15-straight games dating back to 2006. But Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal snapped it. And Rocky Top (rightfully) went crazy. We know you’re still riding high, which is why you need some new Tennessee Volunteers shirts from BreakingT.
KNOXVILLE, TN
95.3 The Bear

Proof That Tennessee Fans Showed Everyone How Not To Win

The University of Alabama has had many rivalry games throughout the football seasons. There are a few select games that are huge for us year after year. Everyone knows that Alabama is the top dog when it comes to college football. When you're on top, everyone wants to make a name off of beating you on any given Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
774K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy