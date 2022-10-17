ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Summerfest in Milwaukee announces first headliner for its 55th year: Zac Brown Band

By Piet Levy, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qv7r1_0icGVv2b00

The first of over 800 acts has been revealed for Summerfest in 2023.

Zac Brown Band, frequent headliners of the Milwaukee festival, will be back at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 23, after taking a rare year off from a Wisconsin play in 2022.

Their last Wisconsin show happened in September 2021 at Summerfest's amphitheater.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 28 at the box office (200 N. Harbor Drive), at summerfest.com and through Ticketmaster. Prices have yet to be announced, but tickets will include Summerfest general admission June 23.

One of America's largest music festivals, Summerfest is set to celebrate 55 years since its first installment in 2023, with officials announcing a happy hour promo, limited time business ticket discounts, a contest and more last week.

About 100 headliners will likely be announced in March or April, with some amphitheater headliners expected to be announced through late 2022 and early 2023. One unanswered question is whether Justin Bieber, originally slated to headline Summerfest's ultimately canceled edition in 2020, will finally perform.

Bieber was supposed to play the amphitheater during Summerfest this past June 24, but postponed several tour dates, including the Big Gig play, due to partial facial paralysis from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which occurs “when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

Bieber returned to his global tour in late July through September before postponing some dates due to exhaustion, saying on Instagram he needed "to rest and get better.” Every date through March was ultimately postponed earlier this month, with promoter AEG stating on Instagram that "potential new dates will be subject to venue and date availability." The Summerfest dates and other North American shows delayed due to his facial paralysis had yet to be officially rescheduled.

Summerfest returns to Maier Festival Park June 22 to 24, June 29 to July 1 and July 6 to 8.

Contact Piet at (414) 223-5162 or plevy@journalsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter at @pietlevy or Facebook at facebook.com/PietLevyMJS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mkewithkids.com

Giannis and Mariah Host Diaper Drive with Milwaukee Diaper Mission (2022)

The Milwaukee Diaper Mission announced this week that they are once again partners with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger for The BIG Give Back, a diaper and fund drive that will help power Milwaukee Diaper Mission. Over the next two weeks, they’ll be working to reach their highest fundraising goal...
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

In the Loop: Pre-Halloween fun heating up in Kenosha

After two decades in journalism, Marran earned her Master’s degree in Exceptional Education from UW-Milwaukee and has served as a special education teacher with Kenosha Unified School District since 2006. A Marquette University School of Journalism alum, Marran has lived in Kenosha since 1987. Top 5 things to do...
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Banana Ball is hitting Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Savannah Bananas, a Harlem Globetrotters-esque baseball team from Savannah, Georgia, will be coming to the Milwaukee area in Sept. 2023. The team will play at Franklin Field at 76th Street and Rawson Avenue. The Savannah Bananas is a two-hour timed entertaining game of baseball, according to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WPXI Pittsburgh

Musician Mike Schank, of ‘American Movie’ fame, dead at 56

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is mourning the loss of an unlikely favorite son. Musician Mike Schank, best known for his right-hand-man role in the award-winning documentary film “American Movie,” died Thursday at age 56 following a monthslong struggle with cancer, his friend Jackie Bogenberger confirmed to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Coopers Uptown to open Wednesday, Oct. 26

Founded in 1876, Jockey International, Inc. is a privately held, family-owned company with global headquarters in Kenosha. Started by Rev. Samuel T. Cooper as a sock company to serve lumberjacks of the day, the company has expanded into one of the most well-known apparel brands around the world. The date...
KENOSHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Cedarburg to celebrate 50th anniversary of woolen mill restoration

CEDARBURG — The public is invited to join the Shops of Cedar Creek Settlement merchants in downtown Cedarburg as it celebrates the 50th anniversary of the rebirth of the former 158-year-old Wittenberg Woolen Mill from Friday to Sunday. The Cedar Creek Settlement is listed on the National Register of...
CEDARBURG, WI
On Milwaukee

Hidden gem: Shanghai Speakeasy

Get ready to soak up more bar articles, imbibable stories and cocktailing content, brought to by Miller Lite. For more of our Bar stories click here!. Developed more than five years ago, Black Cat Alley is one of the most remarkable spaces in Milwaukee, turning a once-dreary alley into a bright and breathing outdoor art museum. One can find all sorts of mesmerizing art down the East Side path – including the art of deception and camouflage – thanks to the most engaging, and certainly the most deliciously intoxicating, installation in the alley: Shanghai, the definition of a hidden gem.
MILWAUKEE, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Tim Michels suggests DNR split

(The Center Square) – Tim Michels is suggesting more changes at the state’s Department of Natural Resources. Michels told the crowd at the Rotary Club in Milwaukee on Tuesday that he could see splitting the DNR into separate agencies. “Maybe we break the DNR into two parts. One...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

MacKenzie Scott gives $5 million to Watertown foundation

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - A Watertown community organization is celebrating a multi-million-dollar gift from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, pointing out that rural regions are far less likely to get such money. On Tuesday, the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation revealed Scott has given $5 million to the organization. “We are...
WATERTOWN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sherman and Mill crash; Milwaukee woman extricated

MILWAUKEE - A crash on Milwaukee's north side Tuesday morning, Oct. 18 sent two people to the hospital, police said. The crash happened in the intersection of Sherman and Mill around 8:25 a.m. Police said the traffic signal was out, and one driver failed to yield the right of way to another – colliding as the second went through the intersection. The second vehicle then hit a third vehicle.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wisfarmer.com

Foremost CEO visits with Watertown dairy, explains assessment

Last week the Wisconsin State Farmer reported that Foremost Farms management sent a letter informing farmer/members that the dairy co-op will deduct 90 cents per hundredweight from member milk retroactive to September 1. The missive did not specify on how long the deduction – called an assessment – from member milk would go on.
WATERTOWN, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy