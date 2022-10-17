Summerfest in Milwaukee announces first headliner for its 55th year: Zac Brown Band

The first of over 800 acts has been revealed for Summerfest in 2023.

Zac Brown Band, frequent headliners of the Milwaukee festival, will be back at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 23, after taking a rare year off from a Wisconsin play in 2022.

Their last Wisconsin show happened in September 2021 at Summerfest's amphitheater.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 28 at the box office (200 N. Harbor Drive), at summerfest.com and through Ticketmaster. Prices have yet to be announced, but tickets will include Summerfest general admission June 23.

One of America's largest music festivals, Summerfest is set to celebrate 55 years since its first installment in 2023, with officials announcing a happy hour promo, limited time business ticket discounts, a contest and more last week.

About 100 headliners will likely be announced in March or April, with some amphitheater headliners expected to be announced through late 2022 and early 2023. One unanswered question is whether Justin Bieber, originally slated to headline Summerfest's ultimately canceled edition in 2020, will finally perform.

Bieber was supposed to play the amphitheater during Summerfest this past June 24, but postponed several tour dates, including the Big Gig play, due to partial facial paralysis from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which occurs “when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

Bieber returned to his global tour in late July through September before postponing some dates due to exhaustion, saying on Instagram he needed "to rest and get better.” Every date through March was ultimately postponed earlier this month, with promoter AEG stating on Instagram that "potential new dates will be subject to venue and date availability." The Summerfest dates and other North American shows delayed due to his facial paralysis had yet to be officially rescheduled.

Summerfest returns to Maier Festival Park June 22 to 24, June 29 to July 1 and July 6 to 8.

Contact Piet at (414) 223-5162 or plevy@journalsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter at @pietlevy or Facebook at facebook.com/PietLevyMJS.