Warning for Android users as Google confirms it’s shutting down important feature
GOOGLE is planning to shut down one of its assistant features. Android users need to be aware that a feature will soon be leaving their device despite only being launched last year. According to 9to5Google, Google is shutting down its Assistant Driving Mode dashboard. Users of the feature will know...
How to delete cookies on Android
Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
CNET
Why Is Your Android So Slow? 7 Tweaks to Give Your Phone a Boost
Unless you have a supported Google Pixel phone, like the Pixel 7, you may not yet have access to the latest Android 13 update. But even you can't upgrade right now, you can still look to improve your Android's performance with the existing software you have. No matter if you've...
Urgent Android alert issued by Google that means millions must now act
GOOGLE has issued an Android update to Pixel owners ahead of new products expected to launch this week. The latest software includes a number of important fixes for a smoother phone experience. But as Android Police reports, this is the final guaranteed patch for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL...
ZDNet
How to transfer photos from your Android device to your Windows PC
You may have snapped thousands of photos on your Android phone over the years. And now you want to copy them to your computer to edit them or just keep them safe. No problem. You can accomplish this in a few different ways. You can plug your device into your...
technewstoday.com
How to Get Local Channels on Roku
Although you can stream various shows or movies on Roku, you might want to watch local news on your TV. Since Roku does not have access to local channels by default, you might have to add it on your own. Luckily, you can get local channels on your Roku from...
laptopmag.com
How to cast from Samsung phone to TV — it's so easy, you'll be shocked
Casting content from your phone to your TV is beneficial if you want to share something on your phone for several people to see. It's also ideal for mobile-only videos that you want to see on the big screen (e.g. a Spotify video podcast). If you're scratching your head on...
Phone Arena
Google kicks off Chromecast 4K Android 12 update rollout
Google’s Chromecast is one of the best deals in the market if you’re looking for a media player. Google’s small dongle does a lot of things for its size and price, including internet and video streaming. Thanks to the “Backdrop” feature, the Chromecast can be used to display artwork, photos, news, and even weather forecasts.
Apple no longer signing iOS 16.0 and iOS 16.0.1, blocking downgrades from iOS 16.0.2
IOS 16 was officially released to the public on September 12 after three months of beta testing. Since then, Apple has released two minor updates: iOS 16.0.1 and iOS 16.0.2. Now, the company has stopped signing both iOS 16.0 and iOS 16.0.1, which means users can no longer downgrade from iOS 16.0.2.
Samsung Galaxy Tab owners just got a cool free Android tablet upgrade
Samsung Galaxy Android tablets just got new features courtesy of an update from Google
itechpost.com
Samsung Galaxy's Bixby Feature Arrives With New One UI 5 Updates
Samsung is enhancing users' mobile experience by introducing new features, including the Bixby Text Call virtual assistant with their One UI 5 update. According to CNET, Samsung is following the steps of the Google Pixel playbook by integrating the ability to answer phone calls by texting, using the Bixby assistant.
Business Insider
How to update the Google Play Store on an Android device and keep all your apps up to date
Your Android device should update the Google Play Store and all Android apps automatically. To manually update the app, open the Play Store's Settings menu and go to the About section, then tap Update Play Store. You can configure the Play Store to automatically update all apps using the Network...
ZDNet
How to FaceTime on Android
For far too long, Android users have been excluded from Apple's flourishing apps and services, including iMessage and FaceTime. While the former will take a process to fix, and your texts from Android devices will continue to remain green for the foreseeable future, Apple has been a little more open about its video-calling platform.
Digital Trends
Apple’s redesigned iPad with USB-C, 5G, and landscape camera arrives for $449
The entry-level iPad has been long overdue for a design overhaul. In 2022, Apple is finally making that possible with the 10th-generation iPad. The design is reminiscent of the latest iPad Air, with an all-metal enclosure, flat sides, and symmetrical bezels on all sides. Contents. The best part? The color...
Every new feature in Google's latest Pixel Drop
Google's quarterly Feature Drops for its Pixel phones add exciting new features and enhancements. Since the Google Pixel 6 series release in October 2021, the company has released two Feature Drops with additions like Night Sight in Snapchat, a new battery widget, digital car key support, and more. Below is...
Google just gave Chrome a makeover for Android tablets
Apple isn’t the only major technology company with tablet news today. On Tuesday, Google revealed a number of new features coming to Chrome on Android tablets ahead of the Pixel Tablet’s launch next year. And if you already own an Android tablet, you can take advantage of all these new features now in the latest version of Chrome.
How to use Google Maps on Pixel Watch
There's an all-new Google Maps available for Wear OS 3 smartwatches, including the Pixel Watch. And it couldn't be easier to use, so you can see where your next turn is right from your wrist.
Android Authority
Android 13 Go Edition launched: Android Go gets some overdue features
Material You, the Discover screen, and Google Play System Updates feature here. But it comes at a cost. Google has announced Android 13 Go Edition for low-end smartphones. The update brings Material You, notification permissions, and the Discover screen. This Android Go update requires 2GB of RAM and 16GB of...
Cult of Mac
Apple prepping iPad cradle that’s also a HomePod
Apple is reportedly planning an iPad cradle with a built-in speaker. It will function as a HomePod smart speaker, and when a tablet is placed in it will become a smart home hub with a touchscreen. The company also allegedly continues work on a single device that will perform the...
TechCrunch
Google is finally making Chrome tablet-friendly
Google has rolled out an update to Chrome for Android tablets that introduces new features such as a side-by-side view for improved tab navigation and the ability to drag-and-drop information out of Chrome. The side-by-side view will help users navigate between tabs by swiping across the address bar (as shown...
