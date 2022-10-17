ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Coldwater Swim and Dive travel to Harper Creek Invite

The Daily Reporter
 2 days ago
BATTLE CREEK, MI. — The Coldwater Cardinal Swim and Dive team traveled to Battle Creek on Saturday to compete in the Harper Creek Invitational.

The Harper Creek Invite is an unscored meet which gives the athletes a good chance to see where they stack up against fellow divers and swimmers from around the area.

It is also the first chance many divers have at competing in an 11 dive event in preparation for the MHSAA postseason. In that 1-meter dive Coldwater’s Charlotte Calhoun kept her unbeaten streak alive, winning the event with a new team record, breaking her own record set last year.

Also bringing home a win for Coldwater was Klara-Sofie Bollmann who took home the victory in the 100 yard Freestyle swim along with a second place finish in the 50 yard Freestyle.

Other notable results for the Cardinals included Randi Dudek, third place in the 50 Freestyle and fourth place in the 100 Freestyle; Alexa Omo, third place in the 1-meter Dive; Kiraly Schoenaurer, sixth place in the 1-meter Dive; Sienna Losinski, sixth place in the 50 Freestyle and twelfth place in the 100 Freestyle; Ayla McCowan, twelfth place in the 50 Freestyle and eighth place in the 100 Breaststroke; Olivia Boland, thirteenth place in the 50 Freestyle and twelfth place in the 100 Backstroke; Carly Krzyzanski, seventh place in the 500 Freestyle; and Josselyn Martinez, ninth place in the 500 Freestyle.

The 200 yard Individual Medley Relay team of Boland, McCowan, Losinski, and Calhoun took fifth place at the event while the 200 yard Freestyle Relay team of Dudek, Losinski, McCowan, and Bollmann finished in second place. Also earning a spot on the podium was the 400 yard Freestyle relay team of Bollmann, Calhoun, Boland and Dudek who finished in fourth place.

Coldwater will finish up their SMAC Swim and Dive schedule on Tuesday when they travel to Portage Northern.

