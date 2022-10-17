ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Grove, West Davidson rebound for conference volleyball titles

By Carlton Hurt
The Dispatch
The Dispatch
 2 days ago
West Davidson and Oak Grove's volleyball regular seasons took very similar paths. And they ended at the same destination.

The Green Dragons and Grizzlies both won conference championships last week and went undefeated in their conferences.

West continued its tradition of volleyball success, blazing through the 1-A/2-A Central Carolina Conference at 12-0 to stand 16-9 overall entering this week's conference tournament and state playoffs. West started 1-6 under second-year coach Abby Pierce before settling in and getting some players back to full strength.

"We usually play a hard nonconference schedule," Pierce said. "That played a part in our slow start. But we also graduated a key setter and a dominant middle hitter from last year, and had two others come back slowly from injury. We just had to keep working. The biggest thing to getting this season turned around was getting them to work as a team."

Middle hitter Lorran Crandell leads the team in hitting percentage and blocks. Senior outside hitter is one of five players with at least 120 kills, and senior right-side hitter Eliza Simerson, is playing with a torn ACL. She suffered the injury last season, had surgery in November 2021, and then tore the ACL again.

The CCC Tournament semifinals and final will be played at East Davidson on Tuesday and Wednesday.

West and Oak Grove split a pair of nonconference matches this season, and the Grizzlies also sputtered out of the gates back in August.

Oak Grove started 2-6 but rebounded to go 10-0 in the 3-A Mid-Piedmont Conference and claim the program's first conference volleyball crown.

"Our nonconference schedule was extremely difficult," said first-year coach Sissy Rausch, who went from assistant to head coach this season after Cherie Bowman retired. "We're playing four sophomores, so there was a learning curve to figure out and a rotation to figure out."

Among the sophomores, middle hitter Ciara Major leads in kills and hitting percentage, while Georgia Barnett is first in blocks and Savannah Tiller is second in digs. Junior libero Olivia Dixon and setter Tatum Tesh have also solidified those positions for Oak Grove (14-8).

"This team has a lot of talent," said Rausch, who is also the basketball coach. "We have found ways to win. I have coached different sports for many years and it's hard to go undefeated in your conference. We've seen the growth with other sports here so this was a long time in the making (for volleyball). And Bowman has to be credited with a lot of the growth."

The MPC Tournament semifinals and final are Tuesday and Wednesday at Oak Grove. The NCHSAA state playoff brackets are announced Thursday, with first-round matches scheduled for Saturday.

The Dispatch

