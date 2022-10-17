ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote for the News-Star's Athlete of the Week (Oct. 14), featuring 25 candidates

By Emely Hernandez, Monroe News-Star
 2 days ago
Voting is now open for the News-Star athlete of the week poll that includes 18 athletes from the Monroe area.

Fans can vote for their favorite athlete until noon Thursday. The winner will be announced on Friday.

These athletes were chosen by their performance in the previous week.

Latrevion Christian, Carroll: Christian had five tackles, a forced fumble and a blocked punt returned 27-yards for a TD in a 48-7 win over North Webster.

Amareya Greeley, Carroll: Greeley had 11 carries for 131 yards for two TDs and also caught a TD reception.

Jamarion Buggs, Lincoln Prep: Buggs had five receptions for 72 yards and two TDs in a 43-26 loss to St. Frederick.

Bralyn Mayfield, Lincoln Prep: Mayfield was 10-for-14 passing for 164 yards and four TDs with an interception.

Brooks Anazalone, Neville: Anazalone was 3-for-4 passing for 97 yards for two TDs in a 55-0 win over Grant.

Matthew Fobbs-White, Neville: Fobbs-White had three solo tackles, three sacks, and three tackles for loss.

Jaden Gibson, Neville: Gibson had two receptions for 74 yards and two TDs.

Kaleb Vaughn, Neville: Vaughn had a 74-yard kickoff return for a TD, two receptions for 71 yards, and a TD.

MAKING HISTORYLSU commitment Trey Holly already broke one state record, can he break three more?

MID-SEASONOffensive stars, surprises: Here are who have stood out in Monroe area high school football

UNDEFEATEDSenior trio keeps Carroll football undefeated after 3 overtime scare vs Wossman

Landon Graves, Ouachita Christian: Graves was 7-for-11 passing for 113 yards and three TDs in a 48-0 win over River Oaks.

Tate Hamby, Ouachita Christian: Hamby had a 39-yard TD reception and a 55-yard punt return for a TD.

Makin Shah, Ouachita Christian: Shah had five carries for 75 yards and one TD.

Cardell Sirmons, Ouachita Parish: Sirmons had 18 carries for 124 yards and two TDs in a 49-48 win over Alexandria.

Zach Jackson, Ouachita Parish: Jackson threw 4-for-5 for 126 yards for two TDs. He had nine carries for 88 yards and a TD.

Jordan Hayes, Ruston: Hayes had 11 carries for 188 yards and two TDs in a 62-0 win over Pinevile.

Aaron Jackson, Ruston: Jackson had two receptions for 58 yards and two TDs.

Jaden Osborne, Ruston: Osborne was 3-for-4 passing for 59 yards and two TDs.

Micah Bell, St. Frederick: Bell was 5-for-11 passing for 139 yards for three TDs and a rushing TD with an interception in a 43-26 win over Lincoln Prep.

Michael Thompson, St. Frederick: Thompson had 32 carries for 189 yards and two TDs.

William Patrick, St. Frederick: Patrick had three receptions for 105 yards and three TDs.

Brody Belanger, Sterlington: Belanger had 18 carries for 80 yards and two TDs in a 29-21 loss to Union Parish.

Trammell Colvin, Sterlington: Colvin had 14 carries for 113 yards and a TD.

Trey Holly, Union Parish: Holly had 28 carries for 183 yards and 2 TDs in a 29-21 win over Sterlington.

D'Antwone Hopkins, Union Parish: Hopkins had five solo tackles, two tackles for loss, a fumble recovery, and a 104-yard pick-six.

Hayden Federico, West Monroe: Federico was 5-for-8 passing for 69 yards and a TD. He had two carries for three yards and a TD in a 43-0 win over West Ouachita.

Caden Willis, West Monroe: Willis had 12 carries for 74 yards and a TD.

If the poll does not appear, click here.

The Athlete of the Week poll is comprised of athletes from all LHSAA-sanctioned sports. In the fall, that also includes cross country, volleyball, cheerleading and swimming.

Going forward coaches and school administrators can submit athletes for recognition to ehernandez@thenewsstar.com.

Previous winners

Week 1: Tristan Wooten, Wossman

Week 2: Austin Lively, Mangham

Week 3: Jackson Bradley, Oak Grove

Week 4: Bryce Curtis, Franklin Parish

Week 5: Dezyrian Ellis, Franklin Parish

Week 6: Jeffery Gill, West Monroe

