ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florissant, MO

Radioactive Waste Found At Missouri Elementary School

By Shruti Rajkumar
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=426uBd_0icGVkZq00

A significant amount of radioactive contamination was discovered at an elementary school in suburban St. Louis, near where nuclear weapons were produced during World War II, according to a report by environmental investigation consultants.

The report was issued by the environmental investigation firm Boston Chemical Data Corp. last week and confirmed fears of contamination at Jana Elementary School in Florissant that had been raised by a 2018 study by the Army Corps of Engineers .

“I was heartbroken,” Ashley Bernaugh, a parent at the school, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch after reading the report. “It sounds so cliché, but it takes your breath from you.”

The contamination was at 22 times the expected amount and many times above the amount allowed by federal Superfund regulation, according to the report. Ingesting or inhaling these radioactive materials could cause significant injury.

The 2018 Army Corps of Engineers study found significantly less contamination than the recent report did, though the Corps had not taken samples within 300 feet of the school or inside it.

The report by Boston Chemical was based on samples of soil, dust and plant materials taken from inside and around the elementary school, including the library, kitchen, classrooms and playground. It found the radioactive isotope lead-210, polonium, radium and other toxins were far in excess of what the firm expected.

Jana Elementary School is part of Hazelwood School District and sits in the floodplain of Coldwater Creek, which was contaminated by radioactive waste from the production of nuclear weapons during World War II. The contamination has been traced back to Mallinckrodt Chemical Works, which is responsible for the production of uranium for the Manhattan Project’s atomic bombs in the 1940s and ’50s.

Boston Chemical’s report said a “significant remedial program” would be required to bring the conditions at the school in line with acceptable levels. However, unless Coldwater Creek itself is remediated, flooding could recontaminate school grounds.

The report will be addressed during a Hazelwood School Board meeting Tuesday, board president Betsy Rachel told the Post-Dispatch .

“Safety is absolutely our top priority for our staff and students,” Rachel said Saturday.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1070 KHMO-AM

When Does the First Snow Fall in Missouri & Illinois on Average?

When does the first snow fall for Missouri and Illinois on average? Based on past years, it's likely sooner than you think. This is a question I researched just out of curiosity. I realize that every year is different, but if you were to average out all of the recorded years by the National Weather Service what day could you point to as the most likely day for the first measurable snowfall of the season. The answer is...complicated.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Wentzville Police place notes on residents’ doors

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Wentzville Police Officers have been posting notes on residents’ doors. The department is calling the hang-tags “Night Eyes.” As officers patrol area subdivisions overnight, they put it on doors they walk by. The officer fills out the hang tag with their name, badge...
WENTZVILLE, MO
KTLO

February execution date set for Missouri man who killed four

This booking photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Leonard Taylor. The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, set a February execution date for Taylor, a suburban St. Louis man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three young children nearly 18 years ago. He is scheduled to be executed on Feb. 7, 2023, at the state prison in Bonne Terre. (Missouri Department of Corrections via AP)
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Missouri woman pleads guilty to keeping child in a bathtub full of hot water, causing severe burns

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- A woman has pleaded guilty to causing severe burns to a child after keeping him in very hot water. According to the St. Louis County Circuit Court, Mindy Kammer of Bridgeton placed a child who was younger than two years old in a bathtub with very hot water, causing severe burns to his feet and legs. Kammer admitted to keeping him in the hot water despite the child crying and trying to climb out of the bathtub. Kammer told the court she kept him there because she thought he was merely throwing a tantrum.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri or wish to travel there in the near future and you are also a big fan of seafood and like to order it whenever you find it a menu, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MISSOURI STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

177K+
Followers
10K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy