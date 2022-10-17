ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

Donald Trump’s Antisemitism Strikes Again

By HuffPost Video
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uAAIx_0icGVjh700

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 1

Smartaleck
2d ago

So what did the fascist Maga King do for the Jewish people that they should come bearing gifts at his throne?

Reply
4
Related
HuffPost

Tucker Carlson's Take Awkwardly Backfires When He Accidentally Slams Trump

Tucker Carlson mistakenly took a dig at the financial woes and marital life of former President Donald Trump on Thursday. Carlson, in a segment about the war between Russia and Ukraine on Thursday, called the U.S. response to the invasion “classic mission creep,” in which the country extends the military’s stay for a purpose that’ll hurt America in the long term.
HuffPost

Jimmy Fallon Has Withering 1-Liner For Eric Trump And Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump reportedly came very close during his presidency to firing his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner from their White House jobs over Twitter, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman in her new book. On Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon used the...
HuffPost

Trump’s Anti-Semitic Insult

During a speech at the Israeli American Council national summit, President Donald Trump insisted that Jewish people would have to vote for him because they have no choice.
HuffPost

HuffPost

177K+
Followers
10K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy