Houston Happens – She’s here! Maggie welcomes new baby girl to CW 39 family

HOUSTON (KIAH) – We are celebrating the arrival of Marguerite “Mae” Louise Cooney on Houston Happens this morning!

Maggie and baby are doing great and already back home getting comfortable with their new lifestyle. Maggie posted on Facebook saying, “The world truly just got brighter!”

The entire CW 39 Houston family sends a huge congratulations to the Cooney family, we can’t wait to meet Miss Mae in person!

Also on the show today, the holidays are fun time, but can also be hard for people dealing with hearing loss or even anxiety. We talk with the experts about what you can do to make sure your holiday season continues to be a special time.

Plus, is traveling during the fall your thing? Well listen up for these perfect destinations and a way to save money on your next vacation.

Finally, we didn’t forget about the Astros! We stayed up for all 18 innings to cheer on the team to the American League Championship Series. Here is a look at the schedule of games for this week so you can plan out your watch parties!

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW39 Houston.