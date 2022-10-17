Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
South Lake Tahoe Installs Ban of Single-Use Plastic Water BottlesAnthony J LynchSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
Related
Sierra Sun
$10,000 in grant money available for local fish and wildlife
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Nevada County’s Fish and Wildlife Commission is currently accepting grant proposals for projects that protect, conserve, propagate, or preserve fish and wildlife resources in Nevada County with up to $10,000 in total grant funding up for grabs. Grants are available to non-profit organizations, schools, or...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Upper Tyrolian Trail officially opens above Incline Village
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Lake Tahoe’s newest singletrack mountain bike trail officially opened Tuesday. Sitting above Incline Village, the Upper Tyrolian Trail features jumps, berms, areas for progression, and natural features. “This project is an example of the great work that’s been going on around Tahoe,” said Amy...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Law enforcement agencies increase presence for return of Lake20 event
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — In August 2020, the Tribune reported statistics on a weekend that turned to chaos and as car enthusiasts flocked to South Lake Tahoe despite shutdowns at the height of the global pandemic. The South Lake Tahoe Police Department made an announcement via facebook Tuesday...
Sierra Sun
Climate Profile: Anna Klovstad
Editor’s note: Climate Profile is a feature brought to you by the North Tahoe chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby, which explores the stories of local citizens and how climate change has affected their lives. I was delighted to reconnect with my dynamic friend Anna Klovstad to interview her...
Sierra Sun
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office raffling custom-made flag for cancer services
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is raffling off a custom-made wooden flag designed and constructed by a correctional officer to support cancer related services. Correctional Officer Mike Schnitzius, with Wildwood Custom Flags, created a 37-inch by 19 ½-inch American flag made from walnut and pine...
Sierra Sun
Free estate planning seminar Wednesday in Kings Beach
KINGS BEACH, Calif. — The Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe is hosting a free estate planning seminar from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the North Tahoe Event Center in Kings Beach, located at 8318 N. Lake Boulevard. The seminar will cover the fundamentals of estate planning...
Two major community projects currently under construction in Folsom Ranch
FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom Ranch is currently the home of one of the largest master plans in Northern California. At 3,585 acres of planned community, Folsom Ranch will not just have thousands of new homes but commercial and retail sites, office/medical buildings, fast food and a gas station. The...
Sierra Sun
Input sought for US 50 East Shore traffic improvement plan
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — Nevada transportation officials are seeking input from community members to gather feedback on proposals for future traffic improvements to U.S. Highway 50 on Lake Tahoe’s East Shore. The Nevada Department of Transportation is hosting public listening tours at 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct....
goldcountrymedia.com
Oliver responds to Roseville councilman's lawsuit
Roseville Councilman Scott Alvord announced Oct. 12 that he filed a defamation lawsuit against a local restaurant owner, Matthew Oliver, and a political blogger Aaron Park. Oliver owns House of Oliver in Roseville and Oliver's Brewhouse & Grill n Lincoln. Park manages RightOnDailyBlog.com and aaronfpark.com. Alvord is running for a...
KTVU FOX 2
New mega reservoir is final planning phase for California
Maxwell, California - California is getting closer to creating a massive new reservoir within a huge natural Colusa County valley that's shaped like an elongated oval bowl. When completed, the long-proposed, $4 billion Sites Reservoir will hold enough water to feed the needs of five million homes a year or a half million acres of farmland. That's enough water to cover every square inch of San Francisco 50 feet deep.
mynews4.com
Lockdown lifted at Silver Lake Elementary School in Stead
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Silver Lake Elementary School in Stead was briefly placed on a lockdown Wednesday afternoon. The lockdown was lifted within a matter of minutes and students were released. The Washoe County School District hasn't released more information on the lockdown. ------- ORIGINAL...
Sierra Sun
Tahoe Mountain Sports’ free Avalanche Education Series starts tonight
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Tahoe Mountain Sports’ Avalanche Education Series returns to Alibi Ale Works for an evening of free education, inspiration and support for local non-profit organizations all presented by Ortovox USA. The annual tradition features a series of three workshops, Tuesday, Oct. 18, Tuesday Nov. 15...
Housing Wire
Clear Capital will lay off 27% of its workforce
Real estate valuation technology company Clear Capital will cut 27% of its workforce across its offices in the U.S. due to the slowdown in the housing market, according to the firm. Established in 2001, the Nevada-headquartered company delivers solutions to modernize the appraisal process, which may take days to weeks...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Turn restriction pilot program in Meyers to be discontinued
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The citizen-developed right turn restriction pilot program has not worked as officials had hoped and they will let it will expire at the end of the month. The Labor Day holiday weekend provided officials with data that showed travel apps are still sending motorists...
2news.com
Affordable Housing Groundbreaking In Reno
Once completed, the complex will include 205 new affordable apartment homes. The complex will consist of 205 units and is being designed to specifically fill a gap of housing needs not being met for lower-income senior citizens.
Record-Courier
Events Center in final stages
The largest construction project in Douglas County is nearly closed in for fall and winter which will pave the way for interior work. The Tahoe Events Center is scheduled to open on July 2023 after two years of work. The undergrounding of existing overhead utility lines, sewer upgrades, and construction...
Sierra Sun
Letters to the Editor for Oct. 14 (Opinion)
Breast cancer survivors should embrace the 31 days we are in the ‘pinklight’. Every October the color pink becomes synonymous with breast cancer. There are ribbons and races. There are every type of pink clothing with inspirational messaging for those who are survivors and those who continue a battle that is deeply personal and grueling. Both physically and emotionally.
KOLO TV Reno
Lee House fire determined to be accidental
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire at the historic Lee House has been determined to be accidental, according to Carson City Fire officials. Carson City Fire Chief Sean Slamon says the fire was caused by a commercial coffee pot being left on. The blaze broke out in the early...
Mountain Democrat
Heritage Park opens to mixed reviews
Heritage Park’s construction fencing was recently whisked away after months of delays. “The construction work is completed at Heritage Park,” confirmed El Dorado Hills Community Services District General Manager Kevin Loewen. “The park is available and open for use.”. The epicenter of protests by some residents of...
Sierra Sun
Placer County Sheriff’s Office launches new app
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new app to help connect with residents and visitors and provide another avenue where information can be quickly and efficiently shared, the department recently announced. The office said the app offers quick access to items of...
Comments / 0