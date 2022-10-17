Danielle Bradbery 'Needs' To Cover These Powerful Throwback Songs

Photo: Getty Images

Danielle Bradbery admits that, despite having a powerful voice, she’s never stepped up to the mic at a karaoke night. But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have a go-to song.

Bradbery, who won season four of The Voice on Blake Shelton ’s team when she was 16, shared her song selection in a statement shared by her record label: “You know, I have never karaoked, ever. So, I feel like that’s something that needs to happen, just to say I did it. But if I did karaoke, I would probably go back to like, Christina Aguilera , like ‘Fighter’ and like ‘Genie in a Bottle,’ yes!”

While Bradbery awaits her karaoke debut, she’s been releasing new music of her own. Most recently, she was revealed as Jordan Davis ’ duet partner on “Midnight Crisis,” portraying two exes who can’t help but replay their history. The Voice alum also released her fiery new song, “A Special Place,” written by Maren Morris , Shane McAnally , Sasha Alex Sloan , and Jimmy Robbins . Bradbery released the song last month, gushing that she’s “always so pumped to share what I’ve been working on. Like I said before, I’m just so ready for y’all to hear this era of music so let it begin!!”

Listen to “A Special Place” here :