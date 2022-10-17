ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is SoFi Stock a Buy Right Now?

By Parkev Tatevosian
 2 days ago

This fintech stock is gaining customers quickly but has yet to deliver profits consistently on the bottom line. The banking industry is ripe for disruption, which creates a $6 trillion opportunity for SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) stock. In this video, I will tell you if it is a buy.

Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Oct. 13, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 16, 2022.

