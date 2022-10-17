ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

Saratoga County kicks off ‘Love our Locals $20.22’ campaign

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xOxCh_0icGUZi600

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce on Monday announced the kickoff to “Love our Locals $20.22,” which will begin Friday, October 21, and run through the end of the year. The campaign will support local businesses and non-profit organizations throughout Saratoga County.

“When the pandemic hit, we were focused on saving our locals,” said Todd Shimkus, president, Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. “The outpouring of support to help boost the county’s economic recovery over the last few years has been monumental – and we want the momentum to continue. Our community is so vibrant thanks, in part, to our local businesses and non-profit organizations. We want to continue to show them the love.”

Beginning Friday, October 21, and running through December 31, when residents and tourists support a Saratoga County business or non-profit by spending or donating $20.22 or more, they will be eligible to enter a gift card giveaway. Individuals are encouraged to email a photo of their receipt of $20.22 or more to loveourlocals@saratoga.org for entry. Each week, the Chamber will randomly select winners for $100 gift cards to businesses across the county.

BHBL senior named to US Blind Hockey Team

Funds to purchase the gift cards came from a Saratoga County Board of Supervisors grant. The grant money was a part of a COVID-19 fund reserved for small, local non-profit organizations who helped small businesses bounce back from the impact of COVID-19.

“We were impressed with the Chamber’s efforts to save our local businesses in 2020, and again in 2021,” said Matthew Veitch, supervisor, City of Saratoga Springs. “We are honored to be in a position where we can support the Chamber in its mission to ensure our local small businesses remain part of our community.”

Waterford-Halfmoon gets new $10 million firehouse

“Whether shopping for the holidays, getting your hair done, donating to charity, sweating it out
during a fitness class, dining in, or taking out, your purchase or donation of $20.22 or more counts,” said Shimkus. “Along with that, we want everyone to think even bigger this year – if you hire a local lawn care company or someone to plow your driveway, if you work with a contractor to remodel your kitchen, if you visit your doctor for an eye exam – these types of services from local businesses all count.”

The Chamber’s award-winning campaign, Save Our Locals $20.21, resulted in more than 2,000 entries from locals last year whose purchases directly aided in the county’s economic rebound from COVID-19 restrictions.

Malta Stewart’s opens in relocated spot, now has gas pumps

“We’d like to thank each person who participates in Love Our Locals $20.22,” said Shimkus. “Your
support matters. Thank you for helping our local businesses and non-profits keep their doors open for many more years to come.”

Businesses that would like to donate gift cards and be featured in this campaign are asked to email loveourlocals@saratoga.org for information.

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

