ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTO: Vehicle Flips in Toms River

Moments ago on Old Freehold Road in Toms River. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
TOMS RIVER, NJ
thedigestonline.com

The Watcher on Netflix is Based on a Real New Jersey Story

The Watcher on Netflix is the platform’s newest bone-chilling show and it’s just in time for Halloween. Even more frightening? The limited series is based on a true story that took place right here in New Jersey. The series, which stars Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts as Dean...
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Crumbl Cookies expands in N.J. with another opening

Crumbl Cookies recently opened another New Jersey location. The expanding cookie chain opened on Oct. 14 at 650 Nassau Park Blvd. in Princeton’s Nassau Park Pavilion. This is the company’s eighth location in the Garden State. The others are located in Cherry Hill, Clark, Holmdel, Morris Plains, North Brunswick, Ocean and Union.
PRINCETON, NJ
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com

Scene Around: Rom-Com Filming Action in Fair Haven

It’s not every day that a movie cast and crew come to film in Fair Haven. Just today. All was set up and rolling to film portions of the romantic comedy (Rom-Com) Which Brings Me to You at the Columbus Club on Fair Haven Road. Scenes for the film have been shot in other towns in the area — Rumson, Red Bank, Highlands and Keansburg.
FAIR HAVEN, NJ
fox5ny.com

Bears take a snooze in tree in New Jersey neighborhood

NEW JERSEY - A group of black bears has decided to spend their last few days before hibernation camping out in the trees of a Rockaway Township, New Jersey neighborhood. Three bears took a relaxing afternoon nap in a tree on Lenape Avenue in the White Meadow Lake neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.
ROCKAWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Solar trash cans at $4,400 a pop in Paterson? Say what? | Moran

Paterson’s city council voted this week to spend $700,000 on a fleet of solar-powered trash cans, costing about $4,400 each. because anyone who has been to Paterson knows the city has ferocious problems that are more pressing, like rampant crime, overcrowded schools, and decrepit housing. Even if the solar...
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Flemington Speedway Historical Society hosts 11th Annual Car Show

The 11th Annual Flemington Speedway Historical Society Car Show, presented by the Flemington Department Store, was held on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Roger K. Everitt Fairgrounds on Route 179 in Ringoes. There were cars, trucks, race cars, motorcycles, and “basically all types of vehicles.”. The event included a...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
225K+
Followers
128K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy