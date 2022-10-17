Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Quick! Get Tickets To See The Impractical Jokers in NJ Before They’re Gone
Some of the funniest, local celebs are going on tour in 2023!. It was just announced that the guys from Impractical Jokers are taking their hilarious show on the road, and are making a few stops in New Jersey along the way. If you’ve never seen the show, Impractical Jokers...
Popular Netflix show is causing a problem in Westfield, NJ
WESTFIELD — A popular new Netflix show has prompted a steady stream of visitors to this normally quiet neighborhood. “The Watcher,” inspired by a real-life situation involving a family that owned the house at 657 Boulevard, debuted on the streaming service last week. Before the limited thriller series...
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTO: Vehicle Flips in Toms River
Moments ago on Old Freehold Road in Toms River. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
thedigestonline.com
The Watcher on Netflix is Based on a Real New Jersey Story
The Watcher on Netflix is the platform’s newest bone-chilling show and it’s just in time for Halloween. Even more frightening? The limited series is based on a true story that took place right here in New Jersey. The series, which stars Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts as Dean...
No One Seems to Know The Fate of This Popular Toms River, NJ Restaurant
It seems like the rumor mill is churning, and I, like you, am just trying to get some solid answers. The other night I was perusing Facebook when I stumbled upon a post that made me scratch my head a little bit. I follow a lot of Ocean County and...
10 Commandments for Eating the Perfect Pork Roll, Egg, and Cheese in New Jersey
New Jersey's famous for its pork roll, egg, and cheese. It is pork roll, not Taylor ham. Sorry, it always was and always will be pork roll (sorry North Jersey.) There's a science to eating a really, really good pork roll, egg, and cheese. I was speaking with one of...
Crumbl Cookies expands in N.J. with another opening
Crumbl Cookies recently opened another New Jersey location. The expanding cookie chain opened on Oct. 14 at 650 Nassau Park Blvd. in Princeton’s Nassau Park Pavilion. This is the company’s eighth location in the Garden State. The others are located in Cherry Hill, Clark, Holmdel, Morris Plains, North Brunswick, Ocean and Union.
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com
Scene Around: Rom-Com Filming Action in Fair Haven
It’s not every day that a movie cast and crew come to film in Fair Haven. Just today. All was set up and rolling to film portions of the romantic comedy (Rom-Com) Which Brings Me to You at the Columbus Club on Fair Haven Road. Scenes for the film have been shot in other towns in the area — Rumson, Red Bank, Highlands and Keansburg.
Yelp says this is New Jersey’s best paella. We had to try it. | Review
A wide, shallow pan steaming with toasty Spanish rice, tender chicken, delicate seafood, fresh vegetables and aromatic spices — great paella is tough to beat, especially in terms of “I wouldn’t dare cook this at home” restaurant experiences. The dish originating from Valencia, Spain is the...
Gigantic! Wow It’s the Biggest Home in New Jersey
When you think houses you probably think three, four, maybe five bedrooms on average. I would say the majority of homes in New Jersey are in the group there. Anything over this average would be considered a big house. This article is about the largest home in New Jersey and...
‘He never walked the boardwalk with me that summer’: Sandy couple finishes rebuilding home just before husband dies
Some residents across New Jersey are still recovering from the destruction of Superstorm Sandy as we approach 10 years, and one Ortley Beach couple paid the ultimate price to rebuild what they lost.
Tripped out substation to blame for Monmouth County JCP&L outage
It was a domino effect of outages at Monmouth County substations that plunged around 50,000 JCP&L customers into darkness late Wednesday afternoon. JCP&L's outage map showed the most outages in Asbury Park, Neptune, Neptune City, Ocean Township, Belmar and Bradley Beach. A substation that tripped in Neptune is to blame,...
Walk to prevent suicide; Golf outing at Skyway Golf Course; Celebrating Harriet Tubman and more | Upcoming
Celebration in honor of Harriet Tubman’s bicentennial. Jersey City will be celebrating the life of abolitionist and social activist Harriet Tubman on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Berry Lane Park, 1000 Garfield Ave., Jersey City, with a ribbon cutting ceremony that will reveal a new mural of the activist on her bicentennial.
Thousands expected to visit Art Fair 14C when it comes to Jersey City next month
The arts continue to boom this season in Jersey City. First JC Fridays, then JCAST, and now we’ve arrived at Art Fair 14C, which returns for its fourth edition at the Jersey City Armory from Nov. 11 to 13. Art Fair 14C is New Jersey’s only international art fair....
fox5dc.com
Video: Breaching whale bumps fishing boat off New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - A pair in a boat off the coast of New Jersey got quite a surprise when a whale breached and knocked against their boat. The close encounter was all caught on video. A father and son were fishing in the waters off of Monmouth County on Wednesday,...
fox5ny.com
Bears take a snooze in tree in New Jersey neighborhood
NEW JERSEY - A group of black bears has decided to spend their last few days before hibernation camping out in the trees of a Rockaway Township, New Jersey neighborhood. Three bears took a relaxing afternoon nap in a tree on Lenape Avenue in the White Meadow Lake neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.
Solar trash cans at $4,400 a pop in Paterson? Say what? | Moran
Paterson’s city council voted this week to spend $700,000 on a fleet of solar-powered trash cans, costing about $4,400 each. because anyone who has been to Paterson knows the city has ferocious problems that are more pressing, like rampant crime, overcrowded schools, and decrepit housing. Even if the solar...
N.J. man convicted of trafficking cocaine with Jersey Shore drug ring
A Monmouth County man was convicted this week after he distributed crack and powdered cocaine in Jersey Shore towns as part of a drug ring broken up by the FBI three years ago, authorities said. Damion Helmes, 42, of Cliffwood in Aberdeen Township, was convicted Monday after a two-week bench...
Flemington Speedway Historical Society hosts 11th Annual Car Show
The 11th Annual Flemington Speedway Historical Society Car Show, presented by the Flemington Department Store, was held on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Roger K. Everitt Fairgrounds on Route 179 in Ringoes. There were cars, trucks, race cars, motorcycles, and “basically all types of vehicles.”. The event included a...
Power outage leaves 50,000 in the dark in parts of Monmouth County
A power outage left tens of thousands of people in the dark in parts of Monmouth County on Wednesday evening.
NJ.com
NJ
225K+
Followers
128K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0