Read full article on original website
Related
Former Giants cornerback killed at 32
Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts as Commanders sign veteran quarterback
The Washington Commanders are suddenly in need of some help at the quarterback position after starter Carson Wentz suffered a finger injury that will keep him on the sideline for several weeks. While veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke is expected to serve as the team’s starter with Wentz sidelined, the team still needs some depth, and they’re addressing that concern by bringing in former Georgia Bulldogs star quarterback Jake Fromm.
Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 Team Should Sign Odell Beckham Jr
Odell Beckham Jr. has not yet decided where he'll play football this season. That being said, ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III would like to see the All-Pro wideout suit up for the Green Bay Packers. Griffin pointed out that Green Bay's receiving corps is in desperate need of a boost...
Where the Bears are currently slated to pick in the 1st round of 2023 NFL draft
The Chicago Bears are sitting at 2-4 through the first six games of the 2022 NFL season, where it’s been an ugly start to the Ryan Poles/Matt Eberflus era. But that was to be expected. While there are still 11 games to be played, it’s hard not to look...
Yardbarker
Steelers Former 1st Round Pick Maurkice Pouncey Recalls Texting Former GM Kevin Colbert ‘Great Pick’ After This Superstar Was Drafted
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a ton of great first-round draft picks throughout the 21st century. If we take a look back at the 2010 NFL Draft, the organization selected who would turn into the staple of the offensive line for the next decade in Maurkice Pouncey. Throughout his career, a dominant front was built around him and he was the leader of one of the NFL’s best lines for several years. The legendary center retired following the 2020 season and will always be remembered in Pittsburgh as one of the better linemen in the 21st century to date.
Ravens Sign 35-Year-Old WR DeSean Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens are attempting to fill their wide receiver hole by signing DeSean Jackson to the roster. 2022 will be Jackson’s 15th season in the league at 35 years old. Details of his new contract have not been released at time of writing, but given his age, it is likely a one-year deal.
Travis Kelce Wants Chiefs to Sign Odell Beckham Jr.
Kansas City restructured the tight end’s contract to clear cap space.
Tri-City Herald
Will the 49ers be Active at the NFL Trade Deadline?
The 49ers have made a trade every year since becoming competitive in 2019. And while it hasn't been for the most glorified names in football, the acquisitions they have made improved the team. From Emmanuel Sanders to Charles Omenihu, the 49ers have had a knack for acquiring players who can help them.
Patriots getting calls on Kendrick Bourne before NFL trade deadline (report)
Kendrick Bourne appears to be out of Bill Belichick’s doghouse, but that hasn’t stopped teams from reaching out to the Patriots to check on his availability with the trade deadline approaching. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that there’s been interest but the Patriots aren’t yet inclined to act. He...
Yardbarker
Report: Veteran WR DeSean Jackson to visit Ravens
Lamar Jackson may be getting a new weapon in the passing game. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to meet this week with free-agent wide receiver DeSean Jackson. The soon-to-be 36-year-old remains unsigned after splitting time in 2021 between the Los Angeles Rams and the Las Vegas Raiders.
McClain: Texans firing Jack Easterby has nothing to do with Nick Caserio's future
There’s been speculation that Nick Caserio’s job could be in jeopardy since Jack Easterby was fired. Not true, says Texans senior columnist John McClain.
Report: Bears shopping Robert Quinn before deadline
The Chicago Bears front office is shopping veteran Robert Quinn ahead of the NFL trade deadline (Nov. 1), according to a report from the Washington Post. Quinn, 32, is going into his 12th season in the league and his third with the Bears. He signed a five-year deal with the Bears in 2020.
Former Eagles WR DeSean Jackson agrees to deal with the Ravens
According to Adam Schefter, DeSean Jackson is back in the NFL after the 15-year veteran agreed to a deal with the Baltimore Ravens. The move comes after Jackson told the I Am Athlete Podcast that he wasn’t retiring and looking to join the Eagles or another playoff-bound roster. As...
Browns guard Wyatt Teller in walking boot after leaving game vs. Patriots
It is only Wednesday so there is no need to panic just yet, but according to Cleveland dot com’s Mary Kay Cabot, starting right guard Wyatt Teller is in a walking boot after injuring his left calf against the New England Patriots. This is less than ideal news for the Cleveland Browns as they enter a two-week stretch against AFC North opponents.
NBC New York
Yankees vs Guardians in Do-or-Die Game 5; Here's Updated Schedule, Watch Guide
One team was supposed to go home Monday night. Instead, both teams did -- and so did their fans, thanks to weather. The Yankees' highly-anticipated Game 5 American League Division Series matchup got rained out Monday and is now set to start at 4:07 p.m. ET Tuesday. The game will air on TBS and WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 and ESPN Radio.
Comments / 0