NJ.com

Former Giants cornerback killed at 32

Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts as Commanders sign veteran quarterback

The Washington Commanders are suddenly in need of some help at the quarterback position after starter Carson Wentz suffered a finger injury that will keep him on the sideline for several weeks. While veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke is expected to serve as the team’s starter with Wentz sidelined, the team still needs some depth, and they’re addressing that concern by bringing in former Georgia Bulldogs star quarterback Jake Fromm.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Steelers Former 1st Round Pick Maurkice Pouncey Recalls Texting Former GM Kevin Colbert ‘Great Pick’ After This Superstar Was Drafted

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a ton of great first-round draft picks throughout the 21st century. If we take a look back at the 2010 NFL Draft, the organization selected who would turn into the staple of the offensive line for the next decade in Maurkice Pouncey. Throughout his career, a dominant front was built around him and he was the leader of one of the NFL’s best lines for several years. The legendary center retired following the 2020 season and will always be remembered in Pittsburgh as one of the better linemen in the 21st century to date.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Game Haus

Ravens Sign 35-Year-Old WR DeSean Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens are attempting to fill their wide receiver hole by signing DeSean Jackson to the roster. 2022 will be Jackson’s 15th season in the league at 35 years old. Details of his new contract have not been released at time of writing, but given his age, it is likely a one-year deal.
BALTIMORE, MD
Tri-City Herald

Will the 49ers be Active at the NFL Trade Deadline?

The 49ers have made a trade every year since becoming competitive in 2019. And while it hasn't been for the most glorified names in football, the acquisitions they have made improved the team. From Emmanuel Sanders to Charles Omenihu, the 49ers have had a knack for acquiring players who can help them.
Yardbarker

Report: Veteran WR DeSean Jackson to visit Ravens

Lamar Jackson may be getting a new weapon in the passing game. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to meet this week with free-agent wide receiver DeSean Jackson. The soon-to-be 36-year-old remains unsigned after splitting time in 2021 between the Los Angeles Rams and the Las Vegas Raiders.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Bears shopping Robert Quinn before deadline

The Chicago Bears front office is shopping veteran Robert Quinn ahead of the NFL trade deadline (Nov. 1), according to a report from the Washington Post. Quinn, 32, is going into his 12th season in the league and his third with the Bears. He signed a five-year deal with the Bears in 2020.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC New York

Yankees vs Guardians in Do-or-Die Game 5; Here's Updated Schedule, Watch Guide

One team was supposed to go home Monday night. Instead, both teams did -- and so did their fans, thanks to weather. The Yankees' highly-anticipated Game 5 American League Division Series matchup got rained out Monday and is now set to start at 4:07 p.m. ET Tuesday. The game will air on TBS and WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 and ESPN Radio.

