7 celebrities who have fled California, and why: Not all of them went to Texas
While many people enjoy living in California and can't imagine calling anywhere else home, others are packing their bags and leaving it behind - including some of Hollywood's hottest celebrities.
America’s Most Dangerous States
The FBI recently released its annual Uniform Crime Report, and according to the latest data, there were 334 violent crimes reported for every 100,000 people nationwide in 2021. Violent crime is a broad category that consists of four types of the most serious offenses: robbery, rape, aggravated assault, and homicide. Historically, the UCR has provided […]
Food & Wine
California Man Files Lawsuit After Noticing that Texas Pete Hot Sauce Isn't Made in Texas
According to the website for Texas Pete hot sauce, the company's history stretches back to the Great Depression, when struggling North Carolinians Sam and Ila Jane Garner were trying to help their son keep his equally struggling restaurant open. That eatery eventually closed, but the barbecue sauce they served proved to be a standalone hit.
2 South American researchers killed in Missouri
Missouri homicide and arson detectives are investigating the deaths of two South American scientists whose bodies were found after a weekend apartment fire near the Kansas City biomedical research center where they worked
Which States Are Where the Worst Drivers Are Located in the United States?
Human beings have enough problems walking with their own feet without bumping into anything — or anyone — else. Give them a complex piece of machinery which weighs a ton or so and can go a hundred miles per hour; and for some reason they are not only substantially more confident — but also increasingly cocky, aggressive, and careless. They also love blinking lights but inexplicably refuse to use their turn signals…
Why Is The Minnesota / Iowa Border Where It Is Now?
Did you ever wonder why exactly is the Minnesota / Iowa border where it is today? Turns out there is a real reason. Have you ever thought about why some states in the United States have the shape they have or why some are big while others are rather tiny?
Five Of The Best Cities In The Country For Vampires Are In Illinois
"Few creatures of the night have captured our imagination like vampires." But if you were a vampire, where (other than Transylvania) would you live? Well, the folks at lawnlove.com have figured out the best and worst places to live if you happen to be a vampire. Let's start with the...
Bears waive backup receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette
LAKE FOREST, Ill. - The Chicago Bears waived receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette on Tuesday. Smith-Marsette got his first significant playing time in the offense in Chicago's 29-22 loss at Minnesota two weeks ago and committed two costly mistakes. He had the ball taken away from behind by Cameron Dantzler at the...
Washington ranked No. 11 most energy efficient state in the nation, Idaho ranks No. 25
Washington just missed making WalletHub’s list of the top 10 most energy efficient states in the nation, according to new data analysis by WalletHub. The personal finance website examined home and vehicle energy consumption data from government sources for its analysis. Results do not include the noncontiguous states of Alaska and Hawaii due to data limitations.
GoLocalProv
NEW STUDY: Rhode Island Ranked 3rd Hottest State in U.S. for Weddings
A new study reports that 2022 is the biggest year ever for weddings. An unprecedented 2.5 million weddings are set to take place this year, a boom not seen since 1984. And, the report ranks Rhode Island as the No. 3 hottest state for the wedding industry. The study entitled,...
