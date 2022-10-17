Read full article on original website
Barcelona's Alexia Putellas makes history by becoming the first female player to retain the women's Ballon d'Or... with England and Arsenal star Beth Mead coming in second
Beth Mead was pipped to the women's Ballon d'Or by Barcelona star Alexia Putellas, who became the first female player to win the award back-to-back. Arsenal winger Mead came second in the voting while Chelsea's Sam Kerr came third. Mead was named player of the tournament at the Women's Euros...
SB Nation
Calvin Ramsay Scores on Liverpool Debut
Calvin Ramsay finally made an appearance in competitive Liverpool action, coming off the bench to score for the Liverpool Under-21s in an EFL Trophy game against Accringston Stanley. Together with fellow Scotsman Ben Doak, Ramsay helped to rally the LFC U21s from a 3-0 deficit, although they fell short of...
Ballon d’Or results LIVE: Winners revealed as Karim Benzema beats Sadio Mane and Kevin De Bruyne to award
Karim Benzema has won the men’s Ballon d’Or, becoming just the second player outside of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to be awarded the prize in the past 15 years. Benzema won the trophy after leading Real Madrid to the LaLiga and Champions League double last season and scoring a remarkable 44 goals in 46 appearances for the Spanish club.Benzema finished ahead of Sadio Mane, Kevin De Bruyne and Robert Lewandowski at the Paris ceremony to crown a sensational year for the France international, as he followed his Real Madrid team-mate Luka Modric by breaking through Messi and Ronaldo’s...
Man United vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online tonight
Manchester United will look to respond to dropped points at home to Newcastle as they face Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford tonight.Erik ten Hag’s side have produced their best results when at home to potential top-four challengers, and have beaten both Arsenal and Liverpool at Old Trafford this season.Tottenham will be looking for a statement victory of their own, after losing to Arsenal at the Emirates earlier this season and being held at Chelsea and West Ham.Spurs have made their best start to a Premier League season under Antonio Conte but their away form will come under...
Newcastle 1-0 Everton: Player ratings as Toffees come unstuck at St James' Park
Player ratings as Newcastle face Everton at St James' Park
Five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo comes 20th in Ballon d’Or rankings – the Man Utd star’s WORST EVER finish
CRISTIANO RONALDO has suffered his worst ever Ballon d'Or ranking. That's by finishing in 20th place at this year's prestigious ceremony. Ronaldo is a five-time winner of the top individual award, first winning it in 2008 with United. He scooped the prize a further four times at Real Madrid in...
Sporting News
Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur result, highlights and analysis as Fred and Bruno Fernandes secure three points
OLD TRAFFORD, MANCHESTER — Manchester United produced arguably their best performance under Erik ten Hag as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0. Second-half goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes secured a fully deserved three points for the Red Devils, who controlled proceedings from start to finish and could have scored many more were it not for Hugo Lloris' brilliance in the Spurs goal.
Lionel Messi names 5 contenders & 2 favourites for 2022 World Cup glory
Lionel Messi has named five countries he expects to be competing for the World Cup and two he considers favourites.
Yardbarker
Sam Kerr & Millie Bright Represent Chelsea Women In The Ballon d'Or
The annual Ballon d'Or ceremony took place on Monday night for the best of both men and women in world football, and Chelsea were represented by two of their star players in Millie Bright and Sam Kerr. Bright finished 15th out of a shortlist of 20 nominees and was one...
90min
Graham Potter explains to Thomas Frank why Chelsea regularly change formation
Chelsea head coach Graham Potter explained to Brentford counterpart Thomas Frank why he utilises so many different formations prior to their stalemate on Wednesday evening.
Jonas Eidevall expecting Arsenal 'reality check' in Women's Champions League
Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall is excited to lead the Gunners into the Women's Champions League group stage as he believes it will provide a good yardstick of their progress.
Women's Champions League matchday 1: Heavyweight clashes, former players return & more
From Champions League debuts to heavyweight clashes - everything to look out for during matchday one of the Women's Champions League.
England: Fringe players to watch out for ahead of 2022 World Cup
10 fringe players to watch out for ahead of England's 2022 World Cup squad announcement.
Players who should have won the Ballon d'Or
The Ballon d'Or hasn't always been handed out to the rightful victor. Here are the most notable robberies of the prestigious award.
Lyon vs Arsenal - UWCL preview: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Everything you need to know about Lyon vs Arsenal on matchday one of the 2022/23 Women's Champions League, including how to watch on live stream.
Man Utd vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction after Bruno Fernandes stunner
Manchester United produced arguably its most complete performance under Erik ten Hag by beating Tottenham 2-0 to move within a point of the Premier League’s top four on Wednesday.Second-half goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes ensured victory in a game that saw Hugo Lloris pull off a string of fine saves to keep the score down.United now sits one point behind fourth-place Chelsea and four off Tottenham, who have played a game more.While victory prompted a rapturous response from the crowd — Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to steal the headlines when he walked off to the changing room before the...
Thomas Frank hails Graham Potter for making Chelsea 'unpredictable'
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has opened up on his admiration of Chelsea counterpart Graham Potter, hailing his new look Blues side as 'unpredictable'.
AC Milan ready to make Rafael Leao highest-paid player in Serie A to fend off Chelsea
AC Milan are prepared to make Rafael Leao the highest-paid player in Serie A to fend off interest from Chelsea.
Erik ten Hag: Man Utd finding their 'confidence' again after 'best performance of the season'
Erik ten Hag hails best performance of the season & Man Utd finding their 'confidence'.
Premier League storylines to watch out for: Gameweek 12
Darwin Nunez, Tyrone Mings and Jesse Marsch: The Premier League storylines to watch out for this week.
