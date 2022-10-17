ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SB Nation

Calvin Ramsay Scores on Liverpool Debut

Calvin Ramsay finally made an appearance in competitive Liverpool action, coming off the bench to score for the Liverpool Under-21s in an EFL Trophy game against Accringston Stanley. Together with fellow Scotsman Ben Doak, Ramsay helped to rally the LFC U21s from a 3-0 deficit, although they fell short of...
The Independent

Ballon d’Or results LIVE: Winners revealed as Karim Benzema beats Sadio Mane and Kevin De Bruyne to award

Karim Benzema has won the men’s Ballon d’Or, becoming just the second player outside of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to be awarded the prize in the past 15 years. Benzema won the trophy after leading Real Madrid to the LaLiga and Champions League double last season and scoring a remarkable 44 goals in 46 appearances for the Spanish club.Benzema finished ahead of Sadio Mane, Kevin De Bruyne and Robert Lewandowski at the Paris ceremony to crown a sensational year for the France international, as he followed his Real Madrid team-mate Luka Modric by breaking through Messi and Ronaldo’s...
The Independent

Man United vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online tonight

Manchester United will look to respond to dropped points at home to Newcastle as they face Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford tonight.Erik ten Hag’s side have produced their best results when at home to potential top-four challengers, and have beaten both Arsenal and Liverpool at Old Trafford this season.Tottenham will be looking for a statement victory of their own, after losing to Arsenal at the Emirates earlier this season and being held at Chelsea and West Ham.Spurs have made their best start to a Premier League season under Antonio Conte but their away form will come under...
Sporting News

Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur result, highlights and analysis as Fred and Bruno Fernandes secure three points

OLD TRAFFORD, MANCHESTER — Manchester United produced arguably their best performance under Erik ten Hag as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0. Second-half goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes secured a fully deserved three points for the Red Devils, who controlled proceedings from start to finish and could have scored many more were it not for Hugo Lloris' brilliance in the Spurs goal.
Yardbarker

Sam Kerr & Millie Bright Represent Chelsea Women In The Ballon d'Or

The annual Ballon d'Or ceremony took place on Monday night for the best of both men and women in world football, and Chelsea were represented by two of their star players in Millie Bright and Sam Kerr. Bright finished 15th out of a shortlist of 20 nominees and was one...
The Independent

Man Utd vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction after Bruno Fernandes stunner

Manchester United produced arguably its most complete performance under Erik ten Hag by beating Tottenham 2-0 to move within a point of the Premier League’s top four on Wednesday.Second-half goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes ensured victory in a game that saw Hugo Lloris pull off a string of fine saves to keep the score down.United now sits one point behind fourth-place Chelsea and four off Tottenham, who have played a game more.While victory prompted a rapturous response from the crowd — Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to steal the headlines when he walked off to the changing room before the...
90min

90min

