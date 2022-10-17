ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

DENVER EAT & DRINK

DENVER THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

5280.com

3 New Bakeries in Denver and Boulder Worth Visiting Now

September was a very good month for Front Range carbs lovers. In the eight flour-filled days between September 16 and 24, Denver and Boulder got a trio of new bakeries, including a sophisticated French patisserie, a Scandinavian hygge wonderland, and a RiNo pastry and coffee shop. Here, three new bakeries to satiate your sweet tooth, whether it’s craving canelé, buttery shortbreads, or a tangy raspberry white chocolate scone.
BOULDER, CO
secretdenver.com

6 Places To Get A Meal For $10 Or Less In Denver

Tired of spending SO much money on food (and everything else) lately? Have some relief with this quick guide focused on where you can grab a hearty lunch for $10 or less (we tried to make sure the meals included tax as well). So enjoy these 6 tasty lunch spots that’ll fill you up during that afternoon lull and not break the bank at the same time.
DENVER, CO
iheart.com

This Is The Best Buffet In All Of Arizona

Did you know that America's first buffet began in the 1940s right here in Las Vegas when a restauranteur started the Buckaroo Buffet. Within just a few years, the idea of a buffet spread, becoming an American icon. Yelp released a list of each state's best buffet. The website states,...
ARIZONA STATE
koamnewsnow.com

Best Places To Live In Colorado In 2022

There are many compelling reasons to live in Colorado—as the state offers a four-season climate while boasting rugged mountains and desert towns. People are also moving to the state for its casual culture, economic opportunities and endless outdoor activities. Whether you’re relocating from the midwest or a coastal state,...
COLORADO STATE
Punch

A Night at the Door With Three Denver Bouncers

The eyes and ears of three very different bars tell us about their normal—and not-so-normal—nights on the job. Denver is a drinking city. Part of that is thanks to its well-earned reputation for craft beer—there are more than 100 breweries in the metro area alone. Yet over the past decade or so, the Mile High City has also started to make its name with distilleries and world-class bars. Few know that better than those who are the face of the city’s cocktail bars, late-night spots and live music clubs.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Burned home in Golden listed for $840,000

A home in Golden that appears to be burned has been listed for $840,000. Actually, the lot is what is being sold, but it appears the new owners would have to demolish the burned-out house that is there. It's no surprise that property in Colorado is at a premium and this latest listing on Zillow is no exception. The lot is listed at 17412 W. 17th Place in Golden. It shows several pictures of the property, including how badly the house has been damaged, apparently from a fire. The roof is charred and parts of the walls have collapsed onto the floor. The listing states, "Build your dream home on this well-located lot with spectacular Colorado Mountain Views."It also includes details like, "all utilities are installed but turned off" and "the foundation can be used for the new home."So far, the property has been listed for one week and is still available. 
GOLDEN, CO
Westword

Spot Check: Why Santiago's Isn't on Our Best Green Chile List

Every year, when Westword releases its annual list of the ten best places to find green chile in Denver, readers get hot about any of their favorites that were left off. One spot that gets a lot of love is Santiago's, a homegrown chain that started in 1991 and now has 29 company- and franchise-owned locations in Colorado.
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

This Colorado bike trail has a new appropriate name, but it’s still a classic ride

My new favorite bike tour is the Mestaa’Ėhehe Pass ride, about 30 miles west of Denver in Clear Creek County, but the only thing new about it is its official name. For decades, this much-loved Colorado classic from Bergen Park to Echo Lake was known as the Squaw Pass ride. But in September, the U.S. Department of the Interior officially renamed both the pass and the neighboring mountain because the word “squaw” is considered to be a slur against Native American women. The newly-monikered Mestaa’Ėhehe (pronounced mess-taw-HAY) Pass and Mestaa’Ėhehe Mountain honor a Cheyenne woman who served as a translator between plains tribes and white traders in southern Colorado early in the 19th century.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver to distribute emergency inflation relief to families

Denver leaders have pledged to to fight hunger and rising costs, and one way they are attempting to do it is through grocery store gift cards and distribution of 8,000 food boxes. Monday, the Denver City Council authorized the use of $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act money for this purpose. The money is part of Denver's Emergency Inflation relief program. Hancock announced the program in his 2022 state of the city address in July. During the hour long speech, Hancock said Denver businesses...
DENVER, CO

