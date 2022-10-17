Read full article on original website
pethelpful.com
Story of Dog Found After Escaping From Newark Airport Is a True Miracle
A story of a Labrador Retriever mix being found is a true miracle and it's brightening up our entire week. The 6-year-old dog named Suki was traveling from Puerto Rico to Newark, New Jersey to her new foster family when tradedgy stuck. Immediately after landing, Suki bolted. The video, shared...
News 12
Stowaway! Garden snake removed from United Airlines flight at Newark Liberty
There was an unwelcome passenger aboard a United Airlines Flight at Newark Liberty International Airport Monday afternoon. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey confirms that a garter snake was found on United Airlines flight 2038 which landed in Newark around 1:15 p.m. A passenger on that flight...
Snake slithers onboard a Newark, NJ bound flight from Florida
NEWARK — What was it that Samuel L. Jackson once said? 🐍🐍✈️. The Port Authority said a gartersnake made itself known on United flight 2038 from Tampa just after landing in Newark around 1:15 p.m. Monday. News 12 New Jersey reported passengers in business class screamed...
Police keeping "The Watcher" fans away from New Jersey home
WESTFIELD, N.J. -- Netflix's new top show, "The Watcher," is bringing renewed fascination to a New Jersey home.Crime scene tape and "no trespassing" signs now surround 657 Boulevard in Westfield. Police are also periodically stopping by to keep people away.People are flocking to the home after binging "The Watcher."FLASHBACK (6/23/2015): Residents Say They Fled After Being Watched In Westfield, N.J. HomeThe show is based on the terrifying experience a family had when they bought their dream home in 2014. Once they moved in, they received chilling letters from a man who called himself "the Watcher."
2 hurt in sidewalk collapse in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. -- A small sidewalk collapse in Newark left two people hurt Wednesday.It happened around 2:15 p.m. on Broad Street.The collapse took down a large piece of construction equipment.Two people from a private construction company were hurt. They were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Car stolen in Irvington, NJ with infant in the back seat
IRVINGTON — An SUV stolen with an infant in the back seat was recovered nearly three hours later Tuesday night. The gold Mercedes Benz SUV with Texas plates was taken from the 1100 block of Clinton Avenue in Irvington around 8:10 p.m., according to Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura. An Essex County Sheriff's Office officer found the car and the child around 10:50 p.m. in Newark's South Ward.
1 home burned down, 3 others in flames from 3-alarm fire in Essex County
A three-alarm house fire in East Orange caused major damage on Wednesday morning. The flames consumed a vacant home before jumping to a nearby residence.
fox5ny.com
Huge tree falls in Jersey City
A massive tree fell and crushed a car on Delaware Avenue in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Tuesday morning. The tree damaged two other cars and caused a power pole to tilt.
Man wanted for breaking into Staten Island Family Dollar, stealing $32K from safe
Police are searching for a man who broke into a Staten Island Family Dollar store and stole more than $30,000 from a safe last month.
Yelp says this is New Jersey’s best paella. We had to try it. | Review
A wide, shallow pan steaming with toasty Spanish rice, tender chicken, delicate seafood, fresh vegetables and aromatic spices — great paella is tough to beat, especially in terms of “I wouldn’t dare cook this at home” restaurant experiences. The dish originating from Valencia, Spain is the...
2 teens, toddler attacked by pit bulls on Staten Island; 2 people in custody
Three people, including a toddler, were hospitalized after being attacked by pit bulls on Staten Island Tuesday afternoon.
N.J. man convicted of trafficking cocaine with Jersey Shore drug ring
A Monmouth County man was convicted this week after he distributed crack and powdered cocaine in Jersey Shore towns as part of a drug ring broken up by the FBI three years ago, authorities said. Damion Helmes, 42, of Cliffwood in Aberdeen Township, was convicted Monday after a two-week bench...
NJ city buys fancy trash cans that each cost thousands of dollars
PATERSON — City officials have cleared the purchase of solar-powered trash cans as the latest Garden State community to embrace the pricey, green-minded self-compacting technology. On Oct. 11, the City Council approved spending $700,000 in state money (via the city’s Urban Enterprise Zone) to buy the solar-powered trash receptacles....
Nearly 300 Animals Rescued From Disgusting New York Home
According to a report by Jodi Goldberg of Fox 5 NY, nearly 300 animals living in deplorable conditions were rescued from a New York home that was infested with cockroaches, mites and lice. According to the report, 51-year-old Karin Keyes was arrested and charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty...
7 charged in N.J. home invasion after 4-month investigation, prosecutor says
Seven New Jersey residents have been charged with participating in an armed home invasion and robbery in Bergen County four months ago. Police were called about 12:30 a.m. on June 28 to a home in Saddle Brook after a report that armed intruders entered a home and robbed the occupants.
Power outage leaves 50,000 in the dark in parts of Monmouth County
A power outage left tens of thousands of people in the dark in parts of Monmouth County on Wednesday evening.
14-Year-Old Stolen SUV Driver, Passenger From Newark Caught After Rush-Hour Pursuit, Crash
A 14-year-old driver and 15-year-old passenger who were caught after crashing a stolen SUV during a pursuit from Route 3 to Route 21 were carrying key fobs from vehicles swiped as far south as the Jersey Shore, Clifton police said. An officer began pursuing the 2021 Ford Explorer -- which...
Girl Scouts say $1.8M gift from Amazon’s Mackenzie Scott will fund Newark STEM program
MacKenzie Scott, the novelist, billionaire philanthropist and former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has made a $1.8 million donation to be used for a STEM mobile classroom and a related building in Newark, the Girl Scouts announced Tuesday. Scott’s gift will help fund an initiative involving the Newark Board...
Extra Extra: Long Island social worker was keeping 118 rabbits, 100,000 roaches and tons of other critters in her house
Because that's not allowed, here are your end-of-day links: working for the city sounds like a bummer right now, Manhattan DA is returning looted antiques to India, Semafor is your go-to website for clocks, and more. [ more › ]
‘This didn’t have to happen.’ Residents displaced by East Orange fire say city ignored their concerns
Displaced residents in East Orange say a major fire that destroyed an abandoned home could have been avoided.
