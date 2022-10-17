ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

pethelpful.com

Story of Dog Found After Escaping From Newark Airport Is a True Miracle

A story of a Labrador Retriever mix being found is a true miracle and it's brightening up our entire week. The 6-year-old dog named Suki was traveling from Puerto Rico to Newark, New Jersey to her new foster family when tradedgy stuck. Immediately after landing, Suki bolted. The video, shared...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Police keeping "The Watcher" fans away from New Jersey home

WESTFIELD, N.J. -- Netflix's new top show, "The Watcher," is bringing renewed fascination to a New Jersey home.Crime scene tape and "no trespassing" signs now surround 657 Boulevard in Westfield. Police are also periodically stopping by to keep people away.People are flocking to the home after binging "The Watcher."FLASHBACK (6/23/2015): Residents Say They Fled After Being Watched In Westfield, N.J. HomeThe show is based on the terrifying experience a family had when they bought their dream home in 2014. Once they moved in, they received chilling letters from a man who called himself "the Watcher."
WESTFIELD, NJ
CBS New York

2 hurt in sidewalk collapse in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- A small sidewalk collapse in Newark left two people hurt Wednesday.It happened around 2:15 p.m. on Broad Street.The collapse took down a large piece of construction equipment.Two people from a private construction company were hurt. They were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Car stolen in Irvington, NJ with infant in the back seat

IRVINGTON — An SUV stolen with an infant in the back seat was recovered nearly three hours later Tuesday night. The gold Mercedes Benz SUV with Texas plates was taken from the 1100 block of Clinton Avenue in Irvington around 8:10 p.m., according to Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura. An Essex County Sheriff's Office officer found the car and the child around 10:50 p.m. in Newark's South Ward.
IRVINGTON, NJ
fox5ny.com

Huge tree falls in Jersey City

A massive tree fell and crushed a car on Delaware Avenue in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Tuesday morning. The tree damaged two other cars and caused a power pole to tilt.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

