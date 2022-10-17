ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NJ.com

Pair of ex-roommates face off in Phillies-Padres NLCS

As if there isn’t enough excitement surrounding the National League Championship Series. The Philadelphia Phillies will travel to San Diego to face the Padres in Game 1 on Tuesday. The unlikely championship series matchup is made up of two Wild Card teams. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS News

Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 1 live updates and more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- When the Philadelphia Phillies fired Joe Girardi on June 3 after a 22-29 start, this seemed like a dream coming from the Citizens Bank Park parking lots, but, it's reality. The Phillies are four wins away from reaching the World Series. The San Diego Padres stand in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX43.com

Phillies ready to take on Padres in NLCS | Here's what you need to know

PHILADELPHIA — Either Bryce Harper or Manny Machado will be playing in the World Series this year. Harper’s Philadelphia Phillies will face Machado’s San Diego Padres in an all-wild card NL Championship Series starting Tuesday night at Petco Park. It’s not exactly the matchup most fans would have predicted, but neither slugger is about to apologize about their teams making thrilling October runs as the two lowest seeds.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Phillies set NLCS roster, reliever David Robertson is active

SAN DIEGO -- The Phillies have set their 26-man roster for the National League Championship Series. Reliever David Robertson is on the roster. Robertson got the win in the Phillies' victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of the NL wild-card series on October 7. The next day, he strained his right calf muscle jumping in celebration of Bryce Harper's home run in the second inning of Game 2. The Phillies won that game, 2-0, to advance to the NL Division Series, where they beat the Atlanta Braves, three games to one.
NBC New York

What Channel Is Yankees Game On? TV Guide for ALCS, NLCS and World Series

The New York Yankees and Houston Astros are squaring off in the American league Championship Series for the third time in six years, with the Astros getting the best of the Bronx Bombers the first two times. Meanwhile on the National League side, the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres...
numberfire.com

Wil Myers absent from Padres' Game 2 lineup Wednesday

San Diego Padres first baseman Wil Myers is not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of the NLDS on Wednesday afternoon versus right-hander Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies. What It Means:. Brandon Drury will start on first base and bat fifth as Myers moves to the bench for...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott sitting for Phillies in Game 2 Wednesday afternoon

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup Wednesday afternoon for Game 2 of the NLCS against left-hander Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres. Stott, a left-handed hitter, will move to the bench versus the Padres' southpaw. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at shortstop and hit ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC New York

Yankees vs Guardians in Do-or-Die Game 5; Here's Updated Schedule, Watch Guide

One team was supposed to go home Monday night. Instead, both teams did -- and so did their fans, thanks to weather. The Yankees' highly-anticipated Game 5 American League Division Series matchup got rained out Monday and is now set to start at 4:07 p.m. ET Tuesday. The game will air on TBS and WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 and ESPN Radio.

