Pair of ex-roommates face off in Phillies-Padres NLCS
As if there isn’t enough excitement surrounding the National League Championship Series. The Philadelphia Phillies will travel to San Diego to face the Padres in Game 1 on Tuesday. The unlikely championship series matchup is made up of two Wild Card teams. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
NLCS Game 2: Phillies fall to Padres; series tied 1-1
The San Diego Padres defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 8-5 in Game 2 to tie the NLCS series 1-1 Wednesday night.
Scenes from Petco Park as Padres fall to Phillies
The San Diego Padres faced off against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Game 1 of the NLCS at Petco Park.
Padres' bats go silent against Phillies in NLCS opener
Juan Soto, Manny Machado and unlikely star Trent Grisham went silent for the San Diego Padres, giving the Petco Park faithful little to get loud about in the city’s first NLCS since 1998.
San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies Release NLCS Game 1 Starting Lineups
The San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies announced their starting lineups on Twitter Tuesday afternoon for game one of the National League Championship Series at Petco Park in San Diego, set to start at 8:03 p.m. ET. Zack Wheeler will receive the game one start for the Phillies. Padres manager...
Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 1 live updates and more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- When the Philadelphia Phillies fired Joe Girardi on June 3 after a 22-29 start, this seemed like a dream coming from the Citizens Bank Park parking lots, but, it's reality. The Phillies are four wins away from reaching the World Series. The San Diego Padres stand in...
Phillies ready to take on Padres in NLCS | Here's what you need to know
PHILADELPHIA — Either Bryce Harper or Manny Machado will be playing in the World Series this year. Harper’s Philadelphia Phillies will face Machado’s San Diego Padres in an all-wild card NL Championship Series starting Tuesday night at Petco Park. It’s not exactly the matchup most fans would have predicted, but neither slugger is about to apologize about their teams making thrilling October runs as the two lowest seeds.
Phillies set NLCS roster, reliever David Robertson is active
SAN DIEGO -- The Phillies have set their 26-man roster for the National League Championship Series. Reliever David Robertson is on the roster. Robertson got the win in the Phillies' victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of the NL wild-card series on October 7. The next day, he strained his right calf muscle jumping in celebration of Bryce Harper's home run in the second inning of Game 2. The Phillies won that game, 2-0, to advance to the NL Division Series, where they beat the Atlanta Braves, three games to one.
Electric win! The Padres took over in Game 2 knocking off the Phillies 8-5
SAN DIEGO — Brandon Drury hit a go-ahead, two-run single during a five-run rally in the fifth inning and the San Diego Padres stunned Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies 8-5 on Wednesday to tie their all-wild card NL Championship Series at one game apiece. The outburst started with...
Padres Seek to Even Championship Series Against Phillies
The San Diego Padres will attempt to even the National League Championship Series at one game apiece Wednesday at Petco Park with history against them as they seek to advance to the World Series for the first time since 1998. The Padres were held to one hit in Tuesday’s 2-0...
Yankees' Gleyber Torres Mocks Guardians' Josh Naylor With Baby-Rocking Celebration
The New York Yankees will sleep like babies tonight. After Gleyber Torres stepped on second base to record the final out of a 5-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday, he stood on the bag and rocked the baby. The...
What Channel Is Yankees Game On? TV Guide for ALCS, NLCS and World Series
The New York Yankees and Houston Astros are squaring off in the American league Championship Series for the third time in six years, with the Astros getting the best of the Bronx Bombers the first two times. Meanwhile on the National League side, the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres...
Teen Attends Phillies Game Alone to Honor Late Father, Fans Send Him to NLCS
An act of kindness is bringing out the best in baseball-loving Phillies fans. A teenager from Delaware used his own money to buy a ticket the Phillies’ game last Friday at Citizens Bank Park. Cody Newton, 16, wanted to see a playoff game, but more than that, he wanted to feel like he was there with his father.
Wil Myers absent from Padres' Game 2 lineup Wednesday
San Diego Padres first baseman Wil Myers is not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of the NLDS on Wednesday afternoon versus right-hander Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies. What It Means:. Brandon Drury will start on first base and bat fifth as Myers moves to the bench for...
Bryson Stott sitting for Phillies in Game 2 Wednesday afternoon
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup Wednesday afternoon for Game 2 of the NLCS against left-hander Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres. Stott, a left-handed hitter, will move to the bench versus the Padres' southpaw. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at shortstop and hit ninth.
Yankees vs Guardians in Do-or-Die Game 5; Here's Updated Schedule, Watch Guide
One team was supposed to go home Monday night. Instead, both teams did -- and so did their fans, thanks to weather. The Yankees' highly-anticipated Game 5 American League Division Series matchup got rained out Monday and is now set to start at 4:07 p.m. ET Tuesday. The game will air on TBS and WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 and ESPN Radio.
