Southern Crescent Women In Business to Host Their Funding Pitch with V103’s Maria BoyntonSouthern Crescent WomenStockbridge, GA
Esthetician Elyse Whisby Offers Key Skincare Tips For Melanated WomenVeronica Charnell MediaJonesboro, GA
Georgia woman finds cash surprise in her drive-thru orderJ.R. HeimbignerJackson, GA
Woman in Jackson, GA Receives $543 Cash from KFC Drive-Thru with her Sandwich & Two Similar Stories From Fast FoodZack LoveJackson, GA
'It's totally destroyed': New York artist visiting Georgia has camper stolen, vandalized
BYRON, Ga. — A New York woman says she came to Central Georgia for an art show, but now, she'll be leaving with a police report. She says what the thieves left behind was no work of art. For years, Nancy Sutton called her camper home. "I put my...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman rips off Kroger for hundreds with fake receipt, police say
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Henry County police said they're searching a woman who used a fake receipt to get $356.16 in cash from a local Kroger in Stockbridge. Officers said the suspect used a fake proof of purchase slip from a Coinstar kiosk on Oct. 17. The machine is designed to take customers' old coins and trade them for dollars of the equivalent amount.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 14-year-old who disappeared last week
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Georgia are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl. Shamia Lee was last seen Friday leaving her home in Henry County. 2 Mega Millions lottery tickets sold in the Lowcountry valued at $10,000. Could you be a winner?. Shamia...
12-year-old girl shot in leg on Newberg Avenue in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a 12-year-old girl was shot in the leg Wednesday night. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the girl was hit in the leg by a bullet off Newberg Avenue. She was taken to the hospital where she is listed in...
Authorities still searching for Douglas County convenience store clerk’s killer 13 years later
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — It has been more than 13 years since Maryanne Humphrey was shot and killed at the convenience store where she worked, and the person responsible still has not been caught. Police say that in September 2009, a masked man walked into the Circle K on Stewart...
wgxa.tv
Monroe County school bus driver, Mary Persons students witness shooting in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Monroe County school bus driver who was carrying seven Mary Persons students witnessed a shooting on the corner of Anthony Road and Mercer University Drive. The shooting happened just before 3:00 Wednesday afternoon as the driver was driving the students back to Mary Persons from...
WMAZ
Family hopes for closure as search for man who went under at Lake Juliette in Monroe County continues
A man and a woman were fishing together when their boat capsized. The woman made it to shore but the man apparently went underwater.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Woman wanted for shoplifting from Henry County Bed Bath & Beyond
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police are asking the public for help identifying a female suspect accused of shoplifting from a local Bed Bath & Beyond. Officials say the woman is alleged to have stolen several items from the Bed Bath & Beyond on the 1800 block of Jonesboro Road at around 6 p.m. on Oct. 15.
Gwinnett mother accused of killing child after using oven to heat apartment, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman accused of the death of her own child appeared in a Gwinnett County courtroom on Wednesday afternoon. Jasmine Walker, 30, reportedly left the oven turned on to heat her Norcross apartment in November 2021 as she slept near her 2-month-old baby, Eden, according to police.
‘I want your supervisor:’ Police arrest burglary suspect in multi-million dollar estate in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Police have arrested a man they say broke into a multi-million dollar estate in Atlanta. A woman called 911 to her home on West Paces Ferry Road after she said she heard noises in the house. She locked herself in a bedroom and called police. When they...
Hiker killed after falling from Yonah Mountain
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — An Alpharetta man is dead after falling from Yonah Mountain. The White County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called out to the mountain on Sunday. They said Srinath Ganguri, 33, of Alpharetta, had been hiking the trail when he fell from the “top/rock face side of the mountain.”
Rangers searching for missing person on Lake Juliette in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE, 8:15 p.m.:. According to Mark McKinnon with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, at around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, game wardens responded to a possible drowning at Lake Juliette in Monroe County. A man and a woman were in a small boat that took...
Father, husband killed during carjacking; family reflects on his life
MONROE, Ga. — The family of Chris Eberhart is still in shock at the random and senseless crime that took the life of their loved one last week. Atlanta Police said Eberhart was shot to death during a carjacking around 7 a.m last Thursday. The suspect, Travis Landrey, was arrested in Mobile County, Alabama. He was caught inside Eberhart’s stolen truck.
Macon 13-year-old dies after crashing motorcycle into truck on Napier Avenue
MACON, Ga. — A Macon teenager whose motorcycle collided with a truck Monday night has died. That's according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. He identified the victim as 13-year-old Markez Taylor. Jones says Taylor died around 5:15 Tuesday afternoon at Scottish Rite Hospital in Atlanta. The sheriff's office...
Rising crime makes it ‘almost impossible’ to live in their neighborhood anymore
ATLANTA — Residents of historic South Atlanta and Lakewood Heights in southeast Atlanta are saying it has become almost impossible for them to live there. Crime continues to rise, and some residential streets have turned into racetracks and party zones. 11Alive has been following the trends there for months...
Two Newnan brothers, aged 11 and 14, making thousands on digital art
NEWNAN, Ga. — Two Newnan brothers have made thousands of dollars selling digital copies of their art online, and now they are traveling the county to teach others how to do the same. Most of the art hanging in Joey and Eric Uzar's art studio has already been sold,...
10NEWS
Georgia police officer dies in accident at his home, department says
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — One of the original officers of the Henry County Police Department has died, authorities said. Senior Officer George Padgett was killed in a accident at his home on the night of Oct. 14, the department said in a social media post. Padgett joined the police...
23-Year-Old Christian Hicks Died In A Motorcycle Crash In Warner Robins (Warner Robins, GA)
The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating a motorcycle crash on Lake Joy Road near Duskmore Drive around 1 p.m. The Sunday crash involved a pickup truck. The victim was identified as 23-year-old Christian Hicks of Warner Robins.
13-year-old boy riding motorcycle critically injured after slamming into back of truck
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist seriously injured. BCSO got a call around 7:30 p.m. about a collision in the 3600 block of Napier Avenue. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Deputies said...
fox5atlanta.com
More questions than answers in shooting inside vehicle in Spalding County
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators are trying to piece together what led to a shooting inside a vehicle in Spalding County on Monday afternoon. Deputies were called out around 3:38 p.m. to the intersection of North 2nd Street and E. McIntosh Road. The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office says two people were injured in a shooting.
