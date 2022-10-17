ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Woman rips off Kroger for hundreds with fake receipt, police say

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Henry County police said they're searching a woman who used a fake receipt to get $356.16 in cash from a local Kroger in Stockbridge. Officers said the suspect used a fake proof of purchase slip from a Coinstar kiosk on Oct. 17. The machine is designed to take customers' old coins and trade them for dollars of the equivalent amount.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
13WMAZ

12-year-old girl shot in leg on Newberg Avenue in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a 12-year-old girl was shot in the leg Wednesday night. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the girl was hit in the leg by a bullet off Newberg Avenue. She was taken to the hospital where she is listed in...
MACON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Hiker killed after falling from Yonah Mountain

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — An Alpharetta man is dead after falling from Yonah Mountain. The White County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called out to the mountain on Sunday. They said Srinath Ganguri, 33, of Alpharetta, had been hiking the trail when he fell from the “top/rock face side of the mountain.”
ALPHARETTA, GA
11Alive

Father, husband killed during carjacking; family reflects on his life

MONROE, Ga. — The family of Chris Eberhart is still in shock at the random and senseless crime that took the life of their loved one last week. Atlanta Police said Eberhart was shot to death during a carjacking around 7 a.m last Thursday. The suspect, Travis Landrey, was arrested in Mobile County, Alabama. He was caught inside Eberhart’s stolen truck.
ATLANTA, GA

