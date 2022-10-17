Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
There are big expectations for the Pelicans this season due to the return of Zion Williamson.Tina Howell
Cooler weather in Louisiana means gumbo time!Tina HowellLouisiana State
Tulane's Green Wave enters college football rankings for the 1st time since 1998Tina Howell
New Orleans musical icon Fats Domino has street re-named after himTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
fox8live.com
Deputies: Child custody visitation leads to deadly shooting
HAMMOND, La. - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reports the murder of 21-year-old Howard Watkins, Jr of Hammond, Louisiana, after he was shot during an altercation stemming from a child custody visitation yesterday (Oct. 18, 2022). Chief Jimmy Travis reports Watkins was shot and killed by 25-year-old Ajante Jackson,...
NOLA.com
Suspect wanted in Marrero double murder is a 'coward,' victim's mother says
The man accused of executing David Sumera and his girlfriend, Alexxis Eymard, was no stranger to the victims, according to Sumera's mother, Rhonda Bowles. Sumera was well acquainted with Michael Harris, 36, she said Wednesday. "My son knew him, but he still shot him in the back of the head,"...
Autopsies confirm Mandeville mother and daughter died in homicide-suicide
MANDEVILLE, La. — Autopsy reports released by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner revealed Brittany Buras, 23, died of a gunshot wound with homicide listed as the manner of death. Her mother, 43-year-old Tara Book died by suicide with a gunshot wound, the coroner's office said. The St. Tammany Parish...
NOLA.com
45-year-old woman fatally shot in Harvey ID'd by Jefferson Parish Coroner
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman who died after she was shot in Harvey Tuesday night as Courtney Belton, 45. Belton, who is from Harvey, was brought to a hospital in a private vehicle about 11 p.m. with a gunshot wound, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. She was pronounced dead a short time later.
St. Tammany coroner confirms homicide-suicide in mother-daughter case
St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston confirms the death of a mother and daughter near Mandeville Tuesday morning was a homicide and a suicide.
NOLA.com
Woman shot dead in Harvey, sheriff says
A woman who showed up to a hospital Tuesday night in a private vehicle was pronounced dead, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Police were dispatched to the hospital at around 11 p.m. Tuesday. They determined the shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Rochelle Avenue in Harvey.
WDSU
Deputies arrest 2 suspects accused of fleeing law enforcement in a stolen vehicle
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reports that deputies arrested two individuals after a stolen-car pursuit on Tuesday. According to officials, Authur Johnson, 23, of Harvey, and Tyren Fielder, 23, of New Orleans, are accused of refusing to stop at a traffic stop, which led to a short pursuit.
Cops: Northshore man with knife invades neighbor's home after his birthday
Police say a man armed himself early this morning and forced his way into a neighbor’s home outside of Slidell. “The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Slidell man after he barged into a neighbor’s residence while armed
WDSU
Jefferson Parish sheriff investigating fatal shooting in Harvey
HARVEY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was shot and killed in Harvey Tuesday night. According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, around 11 p.m., a woman with a gunshot wound arrived at an area hospital in a private car. The woman was pronounced dead...
Victim of Bogalusa homecoming shooting was suspect in another shooting
BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa police are asking for help identifying two people believed to be connected to a shooting outside the Bogalusa High School football stadium Friday night. That shooting left a 15-year-old boy dead. “The 15-year-old, he actually had a gun in his hand and had fired some...
Missing 15-year-old found safe in Florida, officials say
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has stated that a missing 15-year-old boy from Hammond has been found safe and in good health in Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Kevin Gremillion Jr., 15, was last seen around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 leaving his Doe...
NOLA.com
2 teens shot while trying to burglarize cars in St. Roch, NOPD says; 1 dies at scene
Two teens were shot while attempting to burglarize vehicles early Tuesday at the edge of the St. Roch neighborhood, New Orleans police said. A 15-year-old was killed and a 14-year-old was taken to a hospital, police said. The shooting was reported to authorities at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the...
NOLA.com
Mandeville woman, daughter found dead after apparent murder-suicide, authorities say
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's deputies found the bodies of two women in a Mandeville area home Tuesday morning after a woman called 911 to report that she had just shot her daughter and was going to shoot herself, according to a news release. The call came in at about 8:30...
Cops: Carjacker caught, drugs seized
New Orleans Police today say they have tracked down the man who robbed or tried to rob four women on Conti Street over the weekend in a carjacking and two armed robberies.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Bogalusa concerned after fatal shooting causes panic at Homecoming game
Officials in Bogalusa, in Washington Parish, are concerned with the recent increase in violence in their small town. Last Friday night a gunfight erupted outside Bogalusa High School’s Homecoming game; forcing the game to be ended early. Bogalusa Police Chief Kendall Bullen says a 15-year-old triggerman was shot and killed, and he expects others to be arrested soon…
fox8live.com
5 forced into McDonald’s freezer at gunpoint by female robber in New Orleans, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating two business break-ins that happened a few blocks apart Monday night (Oct. 17). First, police say a woman with a handgun barged into the McDonald’s at 2856 South Claiborne Ave., went behind the counter, and forced five people into a freezer just after 8 p.m.
fox8live.com
Bogalusa police seek 3 ‘persons of interest’ in football stadium shooting; slain teen identified
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - The 15-year-old fatally shot Friday night in the stadium parking lot during Bogalusa High School’s homecoming football game was identified Monday (Oct. 17) as a known juvenile offender. Bogalusa Police chief Kendall Bullen said investigators believe 15-20 shots were fired between the teen and a...
fox8live.com
Two juveniles shot while allegedly breaking into cars on Frenchman Street; 1 dead
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two juveniles were shot, one fatally, while they were allegedly burglarizing a car just after midnight on Tuesday (Oct. 18) morning, police say. The New Orleans Police Department says suspects opened fire on the two teens as they were attempting to break into a car in the 3100 block of Frechman Street around 12:30 a.m. One of the juveniles died and a 14-year-old was taken to a hospital, authorities say.
NOLA.com
Man indicted with Metairie murder of his best friend, intimidation of witness in case
A New Orleans man will stand trial for allegedly gunning down his best friend as they celebrated the defendant's birthday during a night out in Metairie. Brandon Thomas-Clark, 22, was indicted Thursday on charges of second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and intimidation of a witness, according to Jefferson Parish court records.
NOLA.com
A corrupt New Orleans cop accused them of murder. Now they're being freed from prison.
Almost three decades ago, corruption rippled through the New Orleans Police Department. Hidden inside the force were badge-bearing criminals who accepted bribes, stole cars and brutalized civilians. Few were as notorious as Len Davis, a patrol officer known as the "Desire Terrorist," who led a small cadre of law enforcers...
Comments / 0