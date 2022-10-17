ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox8live.com

Deputies: Child custody visitation leads to deadly shooting

HAMMOND, La. - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reports the murder of 21-year-old Howard Watkins, Jr of Hammond, Louisiana, after he was shot during an altercation stemming from a child custody visitation yesterday (Oct. 18, 2022). Chief Jimmy Travis reports Watkins was shot and killed by 25-year-old Ajante Jackson,...
HAMMOND, LA
NOLA.com

45-year-old woman fatally shot in Harvey ID'd by Jefferson Parish Coroner

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman who died after she was shot in Harvey Tuesday night as Courtney Belton, 45. Belton, who is from Harvey, was brought to a hospital in a private vehicle about 11 p.m. with a gunshot wound, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. She was pronounced dead a short time later.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Woman shot dead in Harvey, sheriff says

A woman who showed up to a hospital Tuesday night in a private vehicle was pronounced dead, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Police were dispatched to the hospital at around 11 p.m. Tuesday. They determined the shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Rochelle Avenue in Harvey.
HARVEY, LA
WDSU

Jefferson Parish sheriff investigating fatal shooting in Harvey

HARVEY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was shot and killed in Harvey Tuesday night. According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, around 11 p.m., a woman with a gunshot wound arrived at an area hospital in a private car. The woman was pronounced dead...
HARVEY, LA
WAFB

Missing 15-year-old found safe in Florida, officials say

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has stated that a missing 15-year-old boy from Hammond has been found safe and in good health in Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Kevin Gremillion Jr., 15, was last seen around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 leaving his Doe...
HAMMOND, LA
louisianaradionetwork.com

Bogalusa concerned after fatal shooting causes panic at Homecoming game

Officials in Bogalusa, in Washington Parish, are concerned with the recent increase in violence in their small town. Last Friday night a gunfight erupted outside Bogalusa High School’s Homecoming game; forcing the game to be ended early. Bogalusa Police Chief Kendall Bullen says a 15-year-old triggerman was shot and killed, and he expects others to be arrested soon…
BOGALUSA, LA
fox8live.com

Two juveniles shot while allegedly breaking into cars on Frenchman Street; 1 dead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two juveniles were shot, one fatally, while they were allegedly burglarizing a car just after midnight on Tuesday (Oct. 18) morning, police say. The New Orleans Police Department says suspects opened fire on the two teens as they were attempting to break into a car in the 3100 block of Frechman Street around 12:30 a.m. One of the juveniles died and a 14-year-old was taken to a hospital, authorities say.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man indicted with Metairie murder of his best friend, intimidation of witness in case

A New Orleans man will stand trial for allegedly gunning down his best friend as they celebrated the defendant's birthday during a night out in Metairie. Brandon Thomas-Clark, 22, was indicted Thursday on charges of second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and intimidation of a witness, according to Jefferson Parish court records.
METAIRIE, LA

