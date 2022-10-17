WEST CHESTER — A new selfie wall was unveiled Friday in West Chester, and each selfie goes toward a great cause. Benchmark Federal Credit Union, the only federal credit union to exclusively serve Chester County, is donating 25 cents to Safe Harbor of Chester County for each selfie wall photo posted to social media that tags @BenchmarkFCU and includes the hashtag #ForLifesBenchmarks.

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO